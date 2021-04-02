Photo by Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Focus of Article

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Ares Capital Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARCC) recent results and compare a handful of the company’s metrics to thirteen business development company (“BDC”) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two detailed tables. Table 1 will compare ARCC’s recent net asset value (“NAV”) economic return (loss), net investment income (“NII”), stock price to annualized NII ratio, and percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized payment-in-kind (“PIK”) income to the thirteen BDC peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to estimated CURRENT NAV analysis using stock prices as of 3/26/2021. Table 2 will compare ARCC’s investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 9/30/2020 and 12/31/2020 to the thirteen BDC peers.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on ARCC and some of the company’s BDC peers at periodic intervals. These BDC peers include Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and Sixth Street Specialty Lending Corp. (TSLX). Currently, I am not expanding my BDC coverage list due to the fact, along with the 14 BDC stocks listed above, I fully cover 20 mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) companies on Seeking Alpha. I may add a new BDC stock to my/our coverage list in the future but that is directly dependent upon my Marketplace Service workload.

Understanding the characteristics of a company’s investment portfolio and operating performance can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for ARCC will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article. This includes providing a list of the BDC stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), overvalued (a sell recommendation), or appropriately valued (a hold recommendation).

NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis - Overview

Let us start this analysis by getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how ARCC compares to the company’s thirteen BDC peers regarding the metrics stated above. Due to the fact several BDC peers listed in Table 1 have a different fiscal year-end, all quarterly results are based on a calendar year-end. For instance, all metrics below are stated “Q4 2020” even though this does not correspond to every company’s fiscal year-end. Readers should be aware as such when the analysis is presented below.

Table 1 – NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, NII, and Capitalized PIK Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s NAV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on ARCC and the thirteen BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) NAV per share at the end of the calendar third quarter of 2020; 2) NAV per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2020; 3) NAV per share change during the calendar fourth quarter of 2020 (percentage); 4) economic return (loss) (change in NAV and accrued dividend) during the calendar fourth quarter of 2020 (percentage); 5) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 6) my estimated CURRENT NAV per share (NAV as of 3/26/2021); 7) stock price as of 3/26/2021; 8) 3/26/2021 premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT NAV (percentage); 8) NII per share during the calendar fourth quarter of 2020; 9) NII per share change versus the prior quarter; 10) NII per share change versus the fourth quarter of 2019; 11) 3/26/2021 stock price to annualized NII ratio; 12) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income; 13) 2/21/2020 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation;14) 3/31/2020 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation; 15) 3/26/2021 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation; and 16) BUY, SELL, and HOLD recommendation range, relative to my estimated CURRENT NAV (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers). Now that an overview has been provided, let us start the comparative analysis.

Analysis of ARCC

Using Table 1 above as a reference, ARCC had a NAV of $16.48 per share at the end of the calendar third quarter of 2020. ARCC had a NAV of $16.97 per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2020. This calculates to a quarterly NAV increase of $0.49 per share or 2.97%. When including ARCC’s quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, the company had an economic return (change in NAV and accrued dividend) of $0.89 per share or 5.40% for the calendar fourth quarter of 2020. It should also be noted ARCC had a trailing twelve-month economic return of $1.25 per share or 7.22%.

ARCC’s performance during the past four quarters was mainly attributable to the following three factors: 1) modest net underpayment of dividends when compared to the company’s NII; 2) minor-modest net realized losses/depreciation within some investments (especially four quarters ago);and 3) minor net unrealized loss/depreciation within some of the company’s active investment portfolio (especially three quarters ago). This is a good transition to the next topic of discussion, an analysis of ARCC’s investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 9/30/2020 and 12/31/2020. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – Investment Portfolio Composition Analysis (Including Several Additional Metrics; 12/31/2020 Versus 9/30/2020)

(Source: Table created by me, directly obtaining some figures/percentages from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1]. All remaining figures/percentages were calculated using data obtained within the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, ARCC had 45% and 27% of the company’s investment portfolio in senior secured first- and second-lien loans as of 12/31/2020, respectively. As such, these types of loans comprised the majority of ARCC’s investment portfolio. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC’s percentage of senior secured first- and second-lien loans remained unchanged and decreased (1%), respectively. ARCC also had 13%, less than 1%, and 15% of the company’s investment portfolio in subordinated debt (unsecured loans), collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”)/credit-linked notes (“CLN”) (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC’s percentage of subordinated debt (unsecured loans), CLO/CLN (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants remained unchanged, remained unchanged, and increased 1%, respectively. As such, there was no notable shift in investment portfolio composition during the calendar fourth quarter of 2020.

As of 12/31/2020, ARCC’s investment portfolio had a “fair market value (“FMV”) versus cost” ratio of 0.9749x. When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, this ratio was slightly below the mean of 0.9862x. When compared to a ratio of 0.9515x as of 9/30/2020, ARCC’s ratio slightly increased during the calendar fourth quarter of 2020 which was mainly due to the fact ARCC, like all BDC peers, experienced a continued decrease in quarterly credit spreads partially offset by heightened credit risk within a handful of portfolio companies as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A more detailed “breakdown” of ARCC’s quarterly performance was provided in the following Marketplace Service article:

Scott Kennedy’s mREIT + BDC Earnings Series: Assessing Ares Capital’s, Blackstone Mortgage’s, Chimera Investment’s, And Annaly Capital’s Performance For Q4 2020

ARCC had 3.3% and 2.0% of the company’s investment portfolio on “non-accrual” status as of 12/31/2020; based on its amortized cost basis and FMV, respectively. When compared to the thirteen BDC peers as of 12/31/2020, ARCC’s amortized cost and FMV non-accrual percentage was slightly below-near the mean of 4.0% and 2.2%, respectively (a neutral factor/trend).

Since the company’s initial public offering (“IPO”), ARCC’s investment portfolio as of 12/31/2020 had generated a cumulative realized loss of ($0.50) per share (when based on a per share count as of 12/31/2020). ARCC’s cumulative realized loss figure was slightly more attractive when compared to the mean of ($0.59) per share. I believe calculating a BDC’s cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amount provides an extremely useful metric when analyzing the long-term performance of management’s underwriting abilities, due diligence, expertise, and operational performance. This metric provides direct evidence ARCC’s management team has, for the most part, continued to find attractive debt/equity investments over a long period of time which, more times than not, have ultimately delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns.

As of 12/31/2020, 2.50% of ARCC’s portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (based on FMV; including certain investments in the energy sector which had “oil and gas” characteristics and/or services closely linked to the sector). When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, ARCC’s oil and gas exposure was slightly above the mean of 1.50%. When compared to the prior quarter, ARCC’s exposure to the oil and gas sector remained relatively unchanged; mainly due to FMV fluctuations.

Once again using Table 1 as a reference, ARCC’s NII of $0.542 per share during the calendar fourth quarter of 2020 ranked third highest out of BDC peers within this analysis. When comparing each company’s stock price as of 3/26/2021 to its annualized NII, ARCC had the third lowest ratio at 8.62x (a positive catalyst/trend). ARCC’s current annualized NII ratio is notably more attractive when compared to the thirteen-peer ratio of 23.83x as of 3/26/2021 (though this average is “skewed” due to one BDC peer this past quarter).

During the calendar fourth quarter of 2020, 9.32% of ARCC’s total investment income was attributable to capitalized PIK income which was a decrease of (3.75%) when compared to the prior quarter. When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, this was still notably above the mean of 5.54% (a negative factor/trend). I believe it is never a positive catalyst/trend when a BDC has any portion of its accrued income classified as being capitalized/deferred. Simply put, under GAAP, PIK income is revenue that is currently being “booked” but has not actually been received in cash yet. In a majority of cases, capitalized PIK income is paid in cash at the maturity of that particular loan/when a sale occurs. However, more times than not, capitalized PIK income is a contractual amendment regarding a portfolio company who is, at the time, having operational difficulties (which increases the probably of the inability of paying its loan obligations). As such, it is usually the case capitalized PIK income is never “completely” received in cash upon maturity/when a sale occurs. In my professional opinion, if a BDC has a large/above average portion of its investment income classified/accrued as capitalized PIK income, it should be seen as a potential concern regarding future performance/credit quality.

As of 3/26/2021 ARCC’s stock price traded at $18.68 per share. When calculated, ARCC’s stock price was trading at a premium to my estimated CURRENT NAV (NAV as of 3/26/2021; $17.25 per share) of $1.43 per share or 8.29%. This was slightly less attractive than the thirteen-peer average of a premium of 7.10%. I believe ARCC should trade at a modest premium to the average of the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis.

Comparison of ARCC’s NAV, Economic Return, Valuation, NII, and Other Metrics to Fourteen BDC Peers in Ranking Order:

The REIT Forum Feature

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1)

PART 1 of this article has analyzed ARCC and thirteen BDC peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 2) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2020 (good indicator of overall portfolio health); 3) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 12/31/2020 (great indicator of long-term performance); 4) current premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT NAV per share (NAV as of 3/26/2021); 5) current stock price to annualized NII ratio (good indicator of overall valuation);and 6) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income (good indicator of overall portfolio health).

When compared to the thirteen BDC peers within this analysis, I believe ARCC continues to outperform a majority of the company’s BDC peers I currently cover. This includes, but is not limited to, ARCC’s NII per share, a slightly below-near average percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2020, only slightly less severe cumulative realized loss per share amount as of 12/31/2020, and an above average trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) percentage (a positive catalyst/trend).

That said, to remain non-bias, this article also highlighted ARCC had a very slightly below average FMV versus cost ratio, a slightly above average exposure to the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had oil and gas characteristics and/or services closely linked to the sector), and a notably above average capitalized PIK income percentage which should be considered a more “cautious”/negative factor/trend.

Even with the continued historically low U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) (which has continued to have a more negative impact on floating-rate debt investments with no/a low LIBOR floor; discussed in PART 2), ARCC’s “cushion” to maintain the company’s quarterly dividend per share rate of $0.40 per share remains better (in some cases much better) than most peers. I also believe there is the potential for either a minor increase to ARCC’s quarterly dividend per share rate or a special periodic dividend being declared over the foreseeable future.

As LIBOR resets have subsided on the asset side of the balance sheet, along with various sector peers refinancing outstanding borrowings with longer-term, lower cost debt on the liability side of the balance sheet, I continue to believe we are seeing a bottom form in earnings metrics across the broader BDC sector (as long as credit risk within each peer remains relatively unchanged). That said, to remain non-bias, there is a bit of caution across the BDC sector, as a whole, as a recent wave of COVID-19 cases has impacted the U.S. This will likely have a near-term impact on some underlying portfolio companies during 2021 (different impacts based on specific sectors). Just know a COVID-19 vaccine will take time to work itself throughout the economy (more of a positive impact likely during late 2021-early 2022). A COVID-19 vaccine (and the eventual impacts) should be considered more of a longer-term event/impact. I would also be a bit cautious when it comes to taxation implications from a Biden Administration (a rise in the corporate tax rate would negatively impact certain underlying portfolio companies).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ARCC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 12.5% premium to my projected CURRENT NAV (NAV as of 3/26/2021; $17.25 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 2.5% premium but less than a 12.5% premium to my projected CURRENT NAV, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT NAV. These ranges are a 2.5% “upgrade” when compared to my last public ARCC article (approximately 2.5 months ago). Subscribers of the REIT Forum get weekly updates when it comes to BDC price target and recommendation range changes (relative to my estimated CURRENT NAV).

Therefore, I currently rate ARCC as a HOLD.

As such, I currently believe ARCC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for ARCC is approximately $19.40 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $17.70 per share.

BDC Sector Recommendations as of 2/21/2020, 3/31/2020, and 3/26/2021

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, I want to highlight to readers what I/we conveyed to readers when it came to sector recommendations as of 2/21/2020 (pre COVID-19 sell-off), 3/31/2020 (post COVID-19 sell-off), and 3/26/2021 (currently).

As of 2/21/2020, I had a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) SLRC; 2) NEWT; and 3) ORCC.

As of 2/21/2020, I had a HOLD recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) ARCC; 2) OCSL; 3) FSK; 4) GAIN; 5) PSEC; 6) GBDC; 7) TCPC; 8) OCSI; and 9) PFLT.

As of 2/21/2020, I had a SELL recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AINV; 2) MAIN; and 3) TSLX.

So, prior to the COVID-19 sell-off, as of 2/21/2020 I/we had 0 BDCs rated as a STRONG BUY, only 3 rated as a BUY, 9 rated as a HOLD, 3 rated as a SELL, and 0 rated as a STRONG SELL. While these recommendations were certainly not the most “bearish” sentiment possible (had more bearish sentiment regarding the mREIT stocks I cover), I still believe they were somewhat “cautious” in nature; especially when compared to most contributors back in January/February 2020.Investors who “heeded” this advice were, at least, able to “lock-in” some notable gains (as sector valuations “ran up”) which helped offset sector/market losses in March 2020 (myself included). At the time, this was in direct contradiction to most contributors that cover the BDC sector.

As of 3/31/2020, I had a STRONG BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AINV; 2) ARCC; 3) OCSL; 4) FSK; 5) GAIN; 6) MAIN; 7) GBDC; 8) SLRC; 9) TCPC; 10) NEWT; 11) PFLT; and 12) ORCC.

As of 3/31/2020, I had a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) PSEC; 2) TSLX; and 3) OCSI.

So, after the quick, severe COVID-19 sell-off, as of 3/31/2020 I/we had 12 BDCs rated as a STRONG BUY, 3 rated as a BUY, 0 rated as a HOLD, 0 rated as a SELL, and 0 rated as a STRONG SELL. Simply put, these were the most bullish ratings I have ever had within the BDC sector since I began covering this sector back in 2013.Again, at the time, this was in direct contradiction to most contributors that cover the BDC sector (most were now in “panic mode”).

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I want to highlight to readers what I/we are conveying to subscribers when it comes to sector recommendations as of 3/26/2021 (last week’s close).

As of 3/26/2021, I currently have a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stock analyzed above: 1) SLRC

As of 3/26/2021, I currently have a HOLD recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) ARCC; 2) OCSL; 3) FSK; 4) GBDC; 5) TSLX; and 6) ORCC.

As of 3/26/2021, I currently have a SELL recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AINV; 2) PSEC; and 3) PFLT.

As of 3/26/2021, I currently have a STRONG SELL recommendation on the following BDC stock analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) GAIN; 2) MAIN; 3) TCPC; and 4) NEWT.

So, as of 3/26/2021 I/we now have 0 BDCs rated as a STRONG BUY, 1 rated as a BUY, 6 rated as a HOLD, 3 rated as a SELL, and 4 rated as a STRONG SELL. Simply put, a notable difference in value/outlook when compared to late March-April 2020. As such, generally speaking, caution should be the main takeaway when it comes to this sector regarding current valuations.

Note Regarding MAIN’s and NEWT’s Current STRONG SELL Recommendation

Finally, I believe a brief discussion of MAIN and NEWT will clarify each company’s current recommendation. MAIN and NEWT are two BDC peers that have typically outperformed their sector peers over the long-term (performance in excess of one year). This is an important reason why each BDC peer continues to have a risk rating of “3” in my/our valuation methodology (accessible to subscribers of the REIT Forum). This remains the most attractive risk rating I have assigned any BDC peer I have covered. As such, I believe these two BDC peers can be held by your more “passive/buy and hold” investor over multiple years. That said, both BDC peers are currently very expensive in my professional opinion. Simply look at some of the “spreads” in premium/valuations between MAIN and NEWT versus the 13 other BDC peers I currently cover.

I completely agree MAIN and NEWT should trade at a healthy premium to most (if not all) of the BDC peers I currently cover. This is shown in my/own BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation ranges (relative to estimated CURRENT BV). For instance, MAIN and NEWT have a SELL recommendation when each company’s stock price is trading at a 27.5% and 30% premium to my estimated CURRENT NAV, respectively. Outside say TSLX, that is a notable premium when compared to the other BDC peers I currently cover. That said, MAIN and NEWT are currently trading at an estimated 70.7% and 65.3% premium to CURRENT NAV, respectively. In my opinion, in both instances that is an excessive premium for the recent, current, and projected performance of each BDC peer over the foreseeable future. So, for more active traders, I currently believe both MAIN and NEWT do not present an attractive valuation.

That said, for your less active/passive/buy and hold investor, this could be interpreted as I currently would not increase my position in these two particular stocks. At the very least, I would wait for a notable pullback prior to increasing my long-term position. More passive readers can merely consider a SELL recommendation as being overvalued, a BUY recommendation as being undervalued, and a HOLD recommendation as being appropriately valued.

The analysis performed above does not provide “every” catalyst/factor to consider when choosing a BDC investment. However, I believe this analysis is a good starting point to begin a discussion on the topic. Additional metrics will be analyzed in PART 2 of this article. PART 2 will take a look at ARCC’s past and current dividend rates, yields, and other similar metrics and compare the results to thirteen BDC peers. Several of these metrics have a direct impact on future operations/results as events unfold.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent BDC Sector Stock Disclosures

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, 12/21/2018, and 4/8/2020, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, $14.924, and $11.345 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.256 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position had a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/8/2020, I sold my entire PSEC position at a weighted average sales price of $5.761 per share as my price target, at the time, of $5.75 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized loss and total return of (5.2%) and 26.1%, respectively. I held this weighted average position for approximately 31 months. This calculates to an annualized total return of 10.2%.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position had a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 11/12/2019, I sold my entire TSLX position at a weighted average sales price of $21.875 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 21.1% and 35.7%, respectively. I held this weighted average position for approximately 17 months.

On 4/17/2020, I once again initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $15.43 per share. On 6/5/2020, I sold my entire TSLX position at a weighted average sales price of $19.385 per share as my price target, at the time, of $19.30 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 25.6%. I held this position for approximately 1.5 months.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, 2/24/2020, 7/9/2020, and 1/28/2021, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66, $19.498, $15.355, and $17.195 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.61 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. On 6/6/2019, I increased my position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.085 per share. When combined, my GAIN position had a weighted average purchase price of $11.257 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 11/11/2019, I sold my entire GAIN position at a weighted average sales price of $13.78 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 22.4% and 28.3%, respectively. I held this weighted average position for approximately 7 months.

On 10/2/2019, I once again initiated a position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $21.635 per share. On 10/7/2019, 2/5/2020, 2/24/2020, 2/27/2020, and 4/8/2020, I increased my position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $20.95, $21.125, $20.615, $18.565, and $12.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NEWT position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.096 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 12/31/2020 and 1/4/2021, I sold my entire NEWT position at a weighted average sales price of $19.715 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 22.5% and 34.1%, respectively. I held this weighted average position for approximately 10 months.

On 4/16/2020, I once again initiated a position in GAIN’s Series D (GAINM) preferred stock at a weighted average purchase price of $23.05 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 11/30/2020-12/2/2020, I sold my entire GAINM position at a weighted average sales price of $25.365 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 10.1% and 14.6%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 7.5 months.

On 4/17/2020, I once again initiated a position in GAIN’s Series E (GAINL) preferred stock at a weighted average purchase price of $22.68 per share. On 6/9/2020-6/12/2020, I increased my position in GAINL at a weighted average purchase price of $24.194 per share. When combined, my GAINL position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.688 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the “live chat” feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of February 2021 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 96.2% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 96.2% out of 52 total past and present mREIT and BDC positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). Both percentages experienced a modest increase, when compared to April-May 2020, as a direct result of the recent partial market rally to counter previous fears/panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in early April 2020, I initiated several new positions and increased several existing positions at attractive-very attractive prices. Currently, I have only 2 realized “total losses” in any of my past/sold positions (the rest have generated a realized total return). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Starting in January 2020, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time). Please disregard any minor “cosmetic” typos if/when applicable.