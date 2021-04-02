Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is an overhyped fuel cell stock that loses money since 1992. The company is cash-flow negative and has negative gross margins.

There is a new CEO that implemented a new strategy in 2020. Some interesting projects around hydrogen and carbon capture could be fruitful in the future. I believe the company is too expensive and the prospects of new products are unclear.

Moving Into Hydrogen

FuelCell has hydrogen generation on its agenda for more than a decade. The company emphasizes the move towards hydrogen more now that hydrogen generation is coming more to the foreground. There are a lot of companies working on hydrogen-powered vehicles like Nikola (NKLA) and Stellantis (STLA). This draws a lot of public attention.

Source: Q1 earnings call presentation

While the technologies FuelCell is working on sound promising, it's not all new. FuelCell mentioned these technologies 10 years ago in their 10-K as well. It probably counts on increased interest to upscale these systems to a more economically viable level.

To me, it's unclear if FuelCell has an advantage over other hydrogen producers. It doesn't mention the cost of hydrogen. Competitors like Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF, OTCPK:NLLSY) and Bloom Energy (BE) put forward an ambitious target cost recently. A more detailed outlook would be more encouraging.

History Of Negative Cash Flows

FuelCell has a long history as a public company. It came to the market in 1992 and it hasn't impressed since.

Data by YCharts

The graphs above tell a lot. I had to put them on a logarithmic scale to keep them readable. There were several periods of hype around FuelCell with a peak in popularity around 2000. While the share price (adjusted for reverse splits) is about 99% lower than in 2000, the market cap is actually higher due to the increased number of shares. The company doesn't produce positive cash flows and hasn't grown revenue over the past couple of years.

The only reason the company still exists is the continuous capital increases. Most recently, the company raised $128.8M additional cash in December.

Looking Forward: New CEO And Strategy

The company appointed a new CEO, Jason Few in 2019. He launched the Powerhouse business strategy in January 2020. The interesting parts of the strategy are the commercialization of new technologies such as hydrogen, carbon capture, and long-term energy storage. The company seems to make good progress on these technologies.

This new strategy hasn't impacted revenues or profitability positively. The company has negative gross margins over the past twelve months and revenue remained more or less the same.

It hasn't affected the backlog either. The backlog was slightly reduced as the company worked on it.

Source: Q1 earnings call presentation

The company does have an impressive backlog of $1.27B. This backlog mainly exists out of generation projects. The generation backlog is spread out over multiple years and not something that will be delivered over the next year.

Service and generation backlog as of October 31, 2020 had a weighted average term of approximately 18 years. Source: 2020 10-K

Interesting Partnerships

FuelCell has a couple of partnerships with large companies to market and develop its products. These partnerships can add a lot of value as they have an extended reach and more financial power.

Clearway Energy (CWEN) and FuelCell have a co-marketing agreement. Clearway markets fuel cell power plants to its customer base.

FuelCell develops carbon capture technology together with Exxon Mobil (XOM).

E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY, OTCPK:ENAKF) and FuelCell offer customers in Europe flexible financial solutions to promote FuelCell's systems.

Especially the collaboration with ExxonMobil looks promising. The fuel cell technology allows carbon capture at a natural gas power plant that enhances power output.

It needs more of these kinds of partners to develop technology faster and get a broader range of customers.

Strengthened Balance Sheet With Capital Increases

The company made good use of the rising stock price. It strengthened its balance sheet with capital increases. It used the cash to pay off expensive debt and now boasts a net cash position. This should suffice for at least a year as the company has $178.6M in cash and burned $89.4M cash with its operations and capital expenses over the past 12 months.

We have incurred losses and anticipate continued losses and negative cash flows. Source: 2020 10-K

I believe it's likely that FuelCell will use more capital increases to raise cash. Additional debt could be a possibility as well, this could be really expensive as long as there isn't a clear expectation of positive cash flows.

Comparison To Peers

In 'How to invest in hydrogen', I put FuelCell together with the other fuel cell companies Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Bloom Energy, Plug Power (PLUG), and PowerCell Sweden (OTCPK:PCELF). These are very diverse companies with a focus on other aspects of fuel cells.

Bloom Energy is the most comparable as it also focuses on electricity generation with fuel cells. Bloom Energy focuses on a scalable solution with energy servers as opposed to FuelCell's larger utility-scale solutions. Both can work with gas, biogas and are working on a hydrogen future.

Data by YCharts

I think the graphs above tell a lot. Bloom has better gross margins and expects to be profitable soon. Bloom is trading at a much lower valuation from a PS perspective. I believe that Bloom is a better pick in the fuel cell and hydrogen area.

FuelCell is overvalued at the moment. Despite a 50% drop since January, the stock could come down further before stabilizing at a more reasonable share price.

Conclusion

FuelCell Energy sounds ambitious in its plans on carbon capture and hydrogen generation. Turning biogas from wastewater into hydrogen sounds fantastic. Carbon capture with enhanced energy output as well. The company has these ambitions for a long time already. It's unclear when these goals become fruitful.

The company is too richly valued for its prospects. It needs a clear outlook and road to profitability to justify the current share price. The company did a lot of capital increases over the past 29 years and will probably need more money in the future. It used the higher stock price well to reduce debt and ensure a stable financial position.

There are more attractive stocks in the fuel cell space.