FuelCell Energy: Moving Into Hydrogen, Stock Price Overvalued
Summary
- FuelCell has a long history of negative cash flows and dilutive capital increases.
- There is a new strategy in place focused on executing on its backlog and commercializing new technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture.
- The company is overvalued at the moment.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is an overhyped fuel cell stock that loses money since 1992. The company is cash-flow negative and has negative gross margins.
There is a new CEO that implemented a new strategy in 2020. Some interesting projects around hydrogen and carbon capture could be fruitful in the future. I believe the company is too expensive and the prospects of new products are unclear.
Moving Into Hydrogen
FuelCell has hydrogen generation on its agenda for more than a decade. The company emphasizes the move towards hydrogen more now that hydrogen generation is coming more to the foreground. There are a lot of companies working on hydrogen-powered vehicles like Nikola (NKLA) and Stellantis (STLA). This draws a lot of public attention.
Source: Q1 earnings call presentation
While the technologies FuelCell is working on sound promising, it's not all new. FuelCell mentioned these technologies 10 years ago in their 10-K as well. It probably counts on increased interest to upscale these systems to a more economically viable level.
To me, it's unclear if FuelCell has an advantage over other hydrogen producers. It doesn't mention the cost of hydrogen. Competitors like Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF, OTCPK:NLLSY) and Bloom Energy (BE) put forward an ambitious target cost recently. A more detailed outlook would be more encouraging.
History Of Negative Cash Flows
FuelCell has a long history as a public company. It came to the market in 1992 and it hasn't impressed since.
The graphs above tell a lot. I had to put them on a logarithmic scale to keep them readable. There were several periods of hype around FuelCell with a peak in popularity around 2000. While the share price (adjusted for reverse splits) is about 99% lower than in 2000, the market cap is actually higher due to the increased number of shares. The company doesn't produce positive cash flows and hasn't grown revenue over the past couple of years.
The only reason the company still exists is the continuous capital increases. Most recently, the company raised $128.8M additional cash in December.
Looking Forward: New CEO And Strategy
The company appointed a new CEO, Jason Few in 2019. He launched the Powerhouse business strategy in January 2020. The interesting parts of the strategy are the commercialization of new technologies such as hydrogen, carbon capture, and long-term energy storage. The company seems to make good progress on these technologies.
This new strategy hasn't impacted revenues or profitability positively. The company has negative gross margins over the past twelve months and revenue remained more or less the same.
It hasn't affected the backlog either. The backlog was slightly reduced as the company worked on it.
Source: Q1 earnings call presentation
The company does have an impressive backlog of $1.27B. This backlog mainly exists out of generation projects. The generation backlog is spread out over multiple years and not something that will be delivered over the next year.
Service and generation backlog as of October 31, 2020 had a weighted average term of approximately 18 years.
Source: 2020 10-K
Interesting Partnerships
FuelCell has a couple of partnerships with large companies to market and develop its products. These partnerships can add a lot of value as they have an extended reach and more financial power.
- Clearway Energy (CWEN) and FuelCell have a co-marketing agreement. Clearway markets fuel cell power plants to its customer base.
- FuelCell develops carbon capture technology together with Exxon Mobil (XOM).
- E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY, OTCPK:ENAKF) and FuelCell offer customers in Europe flexible financial solutions to promote FuelCell's systems.
Especially the collaboration with ExxonMobil looks promising. The fuel cell technology allows carbon capture at a natural gas power plant that enhances power output.
It needs more of these kinds of partners to develop technology faster and get a broader range of customers.
Strengthened Balance Sheet With Capital Increases
The company made good use of the rising stock price. It strengthened its balance sheet with capital increases. It used the cash to pay off expensive debt and now boasts a net cash position. This should suffice for at least a year as the company has $178.6M in cash and burned $89.4M cash with its operations and capital expenses over the past 12 months.
We have incurred losses and anticipate continued losses and negative cash flows.
Source: 2020 10-K
I believe it's likely that FuelCell will use more capital increases to raise cash. Additional debt could be a possibility as well, this could be really expensive as long as there isn't a clear expectation of positive cash flows.
Comparison To Peers
In 'How to invest in hydrogen', I put FuelCell together with the other fuel cell companies Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Bloom Energy, Plug Power (PLUG), and PowerCell Sweden (OTCPK:PCELF). These are very diverse companies with a focus on other aspects of fuel cells.
Bloom Energy is the most comparable as it also focuses on electricity generation with fuel cells. Bloom Energy focuses on a scalable solution with energy servers as opposed to FuelCell's larger utility-scale solutions. Both can work with gas, biogas and are working on a hydrogen future.
I think the graphs above tell a lot. Bloom has better gross margins and expects to be profitable soon. Bloom is trading at a much lower valuation from a PS perspective. I believe that Bloom is a better pick in the fuel cell and hydrogen area.
FuelCell is overvalued at the moment. Despite a 50% drop since January, the stock could come down further before stabilizing at a more reasonable share price.
Conclusion
FuelCell Energy sounds ambitious in its plans on carbon capture and hydrogen generation. Turning biogas from wastewater into hydrogen sounds fantastic. Carbon capture with enhanced energy output as well. The company has these ambitions for a long time already. It's unclear when these goals become fruitful.
The company is too richly valued for its prospects. It needs a clear outlook and road to profitability to justify the current share price. The company did a lot of capital increases over the past 29 years and will probably need more money in the future. It used the higher stock price well to reduce debt and ensure a stable financial position.
There are more attractive stocks in the fuel cell space.
This article was written by
In short: GARP, value, thorough analysis, and a lot of common sense. I look for stocks trading below their true value. Buying at the right time and holding them for a long time leads to attractive profits. I follow the basic principles of value investing and do my research through publicly accessible knowledge. I mostly use the Annual and Quarterly Reports of the company. For ratios, I use Seeking Alpha and similar websites to get ratios from sectors and individual stocks. All expressions are my own. I do not represent a company. I cover stocks worldwide, mainly in North America and Europe. All my experience from stock picking comes from reading a lot of books and articles. Any investments you would take after an article or discussions with me are your own responsibility. You should do your own due diligence before an investment.
Disclosure: I am/we are long NLLSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Any investments you would take after an article or discussions with me are your responsibility. You should do your own due diligence before an investment.