With the Energy sector up over 29% in the 1st quarter of 2021, and leading all other sectors by a wide margin, energy-related high dividend stocks are finally getting some love from Mr. Market.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has shared in the joy, rising 18.4% in 2021, keeping pace with the Alerian MLP ETF, and outperforming the S&P by 3X:

Profile:

MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by MPC to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. It's engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; the transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products; as well as refining logistics and fuels distribution services. MPLX provides services in the midstream sector across the hydrocarbon value chain through our Logistics and Storage and Gathering and Processing segments. (Source: MPLX site)

Earnings:

MPLX's Logistics & Storage segment earned 67% of segment EBITDA in 2020. The L&S segment's EBITDA increased by 4% in 2020 and by 3.6% in Q4 '20.

The Gathering & Processing segment's EBITDA was down -1.7% in 2020 and was roughly flat, but up 1% in Q4 '20:

(MPLX presentation)

Like many other companies, MPLX's revenues were down in 2020, pressured by demand destruction from the pandemic. Net Income took a big hit in 2020 from non-cash impairment expenses, $2.165B in 2020 vs. $1.197B in 2019, in addition to non-cash equity method losses, which swung from a $290M non-cash gain in 2019 to a -$936M loss in 2020. However, management was able to reduce forecasted operating expenses by over $200 million in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, which strips out non-cash expenses, rose 20%, while Distributable Cash Flow rose 5.58%. Distributions/unit rose 2.23%, with coverage slipping slightly, from 1.51X to a still healthy 1.46X. The unit count rose by 15.88% in 2020.

Capex:

Like most other energy firms, MPLX's management made large cuts to the company's Capex program in 2020, dropping by over $700 million from the initial target, to $878M, and is projecting a lower outlay of $800M in 2021, while focusing on investments in projects expected to deliver the highest returns:

(MPLX site)

Growth Projects:

The Logistics & Storage segment has 3 growth projects coming online in 2021. The Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline has 100% of its contractable capacity committed with minimum volume commitments, while the Whistler natural gas pipeline and the Natural Gas Liquids takeaway system are both expected to start up in the 2nd half of 2021.

The G&P segment's Smithburg plant in the Marcellus is expected to start up around the middle of the year, while the Preakness project should start in 2022:

(MPLX site)

Distributions:

At its 3/31/21 $25.63 closing price, MPLX yields 10.73%. It has a good 5-year dividend growth average of 10.23%, with trailing coverage of 1.46X, and 1.58X coverage in Q4 '20. Management expects to maintain the current distribution in 2021.

Taxes:

MPLX issues a K-1 at tax time.

Profitability & Leverage:

The negative net income from 2020 dragged down MPLX's ROA and ROE. On the plus side, its EBITDA margin increased substantially, to a higher level than the peer average. Its net debt/EBITDA leverage improved, as did its interest coverage. Its leverage ratios are lower than the peer average, and its interest coverage is higher.

Debt & Liquidity:

MPLX had $4.84B in liquidity as of 12/31/20, comprised of $4.825B availability on its 2 credit facilities and $15M in cash. Management expects to maintain the company's investment-grade credit rating, with leverage to be ~4X in 2021.

(MPLX site)

MPLX's credit facilities aren't due until 2024. It has ~$1B in unsecured, floating rate senior notes due in 2022-2023.

(MPLX site)

Valuations:

MPLX looks a bit cheaper than peer averages on a few metrics, such as Price/DCF, Price/Book, and EV/EBITDA. Its Price/DCF of 6.35 compares well to the peers' range, which mainly runs from ~7X to ~9X.

Analysts' Upgrades & Price Targets:

MPLX has received upgrades from 2 analysts so far in 2021 - a BUY from Truist, and an Outperform from Raymond James, both with a $28.00 price target.

At its 3/31/21 closing price of $25.63, MPLX is 1.42% below the lowest price target of $26.00, and 8.85% below the $28.12 average price target:

Options:

Like many of the other stocks we cover in our articles, MPLX has attractive options-selling premiums.

We added the following 2 trades to our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details.

Covered Calls - If you're looking to embellish MPLX's yield, or to hedge your position, there's an interesting covered call option trade in May.

We chose the $27.00 call strike, which is $1.37 above MPLX's $25.63 price/unit, so, if your MPLX units were to get assigned before the early May ex-dividend date, you'd end up with a $1.37 capital gain, instead of the $.6875 quarterly payout.

If you want to earn a higher call option premium, the May $26.00 call pays $.85, but there's more of a risk of having your MPLX units assigned before the ex-dividend date.

MPLX's $27.00 May call option has a $.50 bid, which, when combined with the $.6875 May quarterly distribution, offers you a 4.6% return in under 2 months, or 32.52% annualized.

Cash Secured Puts - If you want to get paid to wait, and achieve a lower breakeven, MPLX's May $25.00 put option has a $1.10 bid, giving you a 4.4% yield in under 2 months, or 30.88% annualized.

The breakeven is $23.90, which is 8% below the $26.00 lowest price target for MPLX:

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends, we include them in our tables so that viewers can compare them to the options premiums. We use annualized yields in our options tables, so users can compare trades of varying lengths.

