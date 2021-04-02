Photo by krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The pandemic practically brought business activity to a halt. Shelter-in-place policies caused millions of consumers to be stuck at home. Any shopping that took place occurred mainly online. This hurt retailers like Burlington (NYSE:BURL) whose online presence was practically non-existent. In March 2020, Burlington temporarily closed stores to help stem the spread of the pandemic. Revenue fell hard, yet the company survived. Burlington began reopening stores in May, with the majority being reopened in June.

Burlington is highly-dependent upon its retail locations. It is unclear how social distancing policies will impact store traffic. One thing I am certain of is that millions of Americans will likely look for bargains after the economy reopens. Off-price retailers like Burlington usually offer larger value propositions vis-a-vis traditional retailers. In its most recent quarter, the company reported revenue of $2.28 billion, up 3% Y/Y.

Bad weather caused comparable sales to decline in the double-digit percentage range in November. They were flat in December and grew 17% in the month of January as federal stimulus payments were disbursed. December's results may have been stimulus-driven, but Burlington can use all the help it can get. More help appears to be on the way. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have both received Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine and have created a pathway to reopening the economy. That means millions of consumers will likely return to Burlington's retail stores en masse.

Management is preparing for success. Burlington ended the fiscal year with 761 stores. The company is working on a smaller, less-costly store prototype, with plans to expand its store count to 2,000:

The final update that I would like to provide is on our real estate strategy. As discussed on our November call, our real estate and store operations teams have done a lot of work in the past year on a 25,000 square foot store prototype. We are excited about this prototype ... Of course, the key enabler of moving to this smaller prototype is to operate with leaner in-store inventory levels. When you have less in-store inventory, you need less physical space. This has significant economic benefits, translating to lower occupancy costs and higher operating margins. The smaller prototype also provides important strategic benefits, increasing the pool of potential real estate sites and providing the opportunity to open profitable stores in more locations around the United States. We are very excited to announce that based on these factors, we are raising our long-term potential store count to 2,000 stores from our previous goal of 1,000 stores. As a reminder, we had 761 stores as we began this fiscal year. So clearly, we have a lot of runway and opportunity ahead of us.

It appears prudent for management to reduce its store size, which in turn, could reduce overhead and lease expense. Burlington was one of the few traditional retailers looking to expand its store count prior to the pandemic. The fact that management is still expanding is likely a sign that Burlington expects more growth ahead.

Margins Suffered

Burlington's margins suffered during the quarter. Gross margin was 42.6%, up about 30 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $973 million, up 4% Y/Y. Lower markdowns offset rising freight costs, which helped blended margins. SG&A expense was $705 million, up 18% Y/Y. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 30.9%, up 390 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Burlington suffered higher store-related costs and corporate costs. Higher supply chain costs were driven by the knock on effects of COVID-19.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $268 million was down 21% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 11.8%, down 360 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Management is trying to reduce lease costs and certain product sourcing costs going forward. Burlington may have leverage with landlords and certain suppliers amid the pandemic. These cost containment efforts could help drive EBITDA higher by the second half of 2021.

Liquidity In Focus

Liquidity has been a point of emphasis for retailers. Several have had to raise debt to shore up liquidity, including Burlington. The company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $1.4 billion, up from $400 million in the year earlier period. Working capital was $827 million, versus negative working reported in the prior year period. Free cash flow ("FCF") for the most-recent fiscal year was -$54 million versus $563 million in the year-earlier period. Management reduced capital expenditures from $328 million in the year-earlier period to $274 million in the current fiscal year. The knock on effects of the pandemic still caused FCF to turn negative.

Retailers borrowed heavily to shore up liquidity last year. Burlington's long-term debt increased by over $900 million to $1.9 billion. The company's cash and equivalents of $1.4 billion almost equals its debt, so the debt appears manageable. Now it is a matter of getting the economy reopened and driving more revenue through Burlington's physical locations.

Conclusion

BURL has more than doubled over the past year. It has benefited from the rise in broader markets. An improving economy could help. I rate BURL a hold as some of the upside could be priced in.