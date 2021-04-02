Marching Down The Road To Recovery

In what has become a dominant theme for the US stock market, last month, optimism about an economic rebound seemed to do battle with fears about rising interest rates and inflation.

At least in terms of the market's performance, the former appeared to have the upper hand for much of March, aided by another massive stimulus package and reassurance from the Federal Reserve that it was still all-in on accommodation and not eyeing rate hikes until 2023.

It doesn't seem like the recovery-rates saga will fade into the background anytime soon, either. With President Biden unveiling a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan at month-end, market watchers have already begun debating whether the stimulus may potentially spur the next leg of economic growth or trigger unwelcome inflation.

Here's a quick recap of what happened in the markets last month and what's on the horizon.

US equities

Stocks closed out the first quarter on solid footing, with the four major US indexes positive so far this year. The Dow and S&P 500® finished the month with respectable gains, although the small-cap Russell 2000 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged. Recent weakness in both the stay-at-home stock rally and the reopening trade suggests that last year's pandemic plays may have run their course - at least for now.

FactSet Research Systems

The best-performing sector was utilities - the previous month's worst performer. Industrials and materials held their place toward the front of the sector pack, while energy and information technology brought up the rear.

FactSet Research Systems

International equities

Developed markets led emerging markets, but still finished behind the broad US stock market. Emerging-market stocks fell roughly 10% from their February highs through mid-March, before rebounding. Chinese equities were hit particularly hard, but our colleagues at Morgan Stanley believe this weakness may present an opportunity, arguing that worries about China's growth path and monetary policy may be overblown.

FactSet Research Systems

Fixed income

Overall, the fixed income market was weak as investors sold bonds (driving up yields) amid fears that inflation may eat into their value. Longer-term Treasuries and investment-grade corporate bonds were among the worst-performing fixed income asset classes, a trend that has persisted for the past several months.

Municipals were a relative bright spot, posting a positive return in March. Demand for munis has been strong amid talks of potential income tax hikes (municipal bonds are typically exempt from federal taxes), and the additional fiscal jolt some state and local governments are set to receive from the latest economic relief package.

FactSet Research Systems

Looking ahead

Since January, investors have been subjected to occasional bouts of volatility as the market looks toward a post-pandemic future and recalibrates what a reopened economy, pent-up demand, and extraordinary monetary and fiscal policy support may mean for stock prices. For investors looking to make sense of it all, a few questions may be top of mind: