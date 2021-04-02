Kiplinger And Barron's 75 Top Stocks For 2021 Show 17 Primed To Buy In April

Foreword

This article is based on four Kiplinger investing articles, aimed at pinpointing the Kiplinger Top Stocks for 2021, and a March post from Barron's Weekly touting dividend income for retirement:

11 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks and Funds for 2021 by Charles Lewis Sizemore. CFA published 12/16/20, "Your bills come monthly. Why not your dividend checks? These are some of 2021's best monthly dividend stocks and funds for easier income planning."

The 21 Best Stocks to Buy for 2021 by Anne Kates Smith, Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, James K. Glassman published 12/22/20, "Call it a comeback. Many of the best stocks to buy for 2021 are heavily tied to economic recovery prospects as the world fights back against COVID-19."

11 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Double-Digit Increases by Dan Burrows published 10/30/20, "Dividend growth stocks with even so-so current yields can become powerful income holdings thanks to payout hikes over time and price-upside potential."

25 Dividend Stocks the Analysts Love the Most by Dan Burrows published 10/14/20, "These blue-chip dividend stocks with yields of at least 3% are among the favorite stock picks of Wall Street's analyst community at the moment."

Yes, You Can Retire on Dividend Stocks! by Lawrence C. Strauss in Barron's 3/26/21, "Once I fully understood the significance of dividends from quality companies, a priority focus for me was not to have to sell any shares of any holdings."- Retired aerospace engineer Bob Baker, 72

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; this collection I've called, Kiplinger/Barron's Top Stocks For 2021 are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the March 30 data for 75 recommendations.

The prices of 17 of these 75 Kiplinger/Barron's Top Stocks For 2021 (listed by yield as of March 30) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those 17 are Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD), Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF), ONEOK Inc. (OKE), Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term (TEAF), Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), AT&T Inc. (T), Main Street Capital Inc. (MAIN), LTC Properties Inc. (LTC), STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG), NiSource Inc. (NI), Baker Hughes Co. (BKR), and Devon Energy Corp. (DVN).

All 17 live up to the idea of having their annual dividends from a $1k investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal. The Dogcatcher calls this his 'ideal dividend return rule'.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 12.41% To 29.14% Net Gains For April's Ten Top Kiplinger/Barron's Dogs For 2021

Two of ten Tops For 2021 by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these April dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as just 20% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts created the 2020-21 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 30, 2022, were:

Enterprise Products Partners LP was projected to net $291.43, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% over the market as a whole.

Edison International (EIX) was projected to net $205.53 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seventeen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) was projected to net $189.77, based on the median of target estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 122% greater than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $174.57, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% below the market as a whole.

Williams Companies Inc. was projected to net $174.16 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% over the market as a whole.

Entergy Corp. (ETR) was projected to net $169.79, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $154.53, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was projected to net $152.64, based on the median of estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 70% more than the market as a whole.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) was projected to net $147.11, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 119% greater than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp. (O) was projected to net $124.14, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 17.84% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 30% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Kiplinger/Barron's Top Dog For 2021 To Show A -12.32 Loss to April 2022

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2021 was:

Prospect Capital Corp projected a loss of $181.56 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from two analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 6% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even these "top dogs."

50 Kiplinger/Barron's Top Stocks For April 2022 by March 30 Target Gains

50 Kiplinger/Barron's April Top Stocks Per March 30 Yield Data

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): April's Ten Top Kiplinger/Barron's Stocks For 2021 By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger/Barron's Stocks For 2021 by yield in April represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors and three closed-end investment companies.

The first, third, and sixth place stocks represented the financial services sector, Prospect Capital Corp. [1]; Ares Capital Corp. [3]; Gladstone Capital Corp. [6].

Three closed-end investment companies placed second, seventh and ninth, DoubleLine Income Solutions [2], Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opp [7], and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term [9].

Fourth place was claimed by a real estate sector representative, Dynex Capital Inc. [4]. Finally, places five, eight, and ten went to energy representatives, Enterprise Products Partners [5], ONEOK Inc. [8], and Williams Companies [10], to complete the Kiplinger/Barron's Top Stocks For 2021 April top ten by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten Kiplinger/Barron's April Top Stocks For 2021 Showed 14.88%-30.52% Upsides While (32) Ten -0.10%-26.38% Downsiders Emerged March 30

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 72.56% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Kiplinger/Barron's Top Stocks To April 2022

Ten top Kiplinger/Barron's stocks For 2021 were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger Stocks For 2021 screened 3/30/21, showing the highest dividend yields, represented three of eleven stocks in the Morningstar sector scheme along with three CEICs.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger/Barron's Dividend Stocks (33) Delivering 1.95% Vs. (34) 7.09% Net Gains by All Ten Come April 2022

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger/Barron's Top Stocks For 2021 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 72.56% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest-priced selection, Enterprise Products Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 29.14%

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger/Barron's Stocks For 2021 as of March 30 were: Prospect Capital Corp., Gladstone Capital Corp., Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opp., Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term, DoubleLine Income Solutions, with prices ranging from $7.81 to $18.11.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger Stocks For 2021 as of January 26 were: Ares Capital Corp., Dynex Capital Inc., Enterprise Products Partners Inc., Williams Companies Inc., ONEOK Inc., whose prices ranged from $18.85 to $50.26.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 75 Kiplinger/Barron's Top Stocks For 2021. The article focuses on the top 30 or 50 so much of the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 75 stocks by author and including their dividend yield (if any).

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The 17 ideal stocks for action are Prospect Capital Corp., DoubleLine Income Solutions, Ares Capital Corp., Dynex Capital Inc., Enterprise Product Partners LP, Gladstone Capital Corp., Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opp, ONEOK Inc., Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term, Williams Companies Inc., AT&T Inc., Main Street Capital Inc., LTC Properties Inc., STAG Industrial Inc., NiSource Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Devon Energy Corp.

All 17 live up to the idea of having their annual dividends from a $1k investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal. The Dogcatcher calls this his 'ideal dividend return rule'.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

