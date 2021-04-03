Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images News via Getty Images

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is a major American airline and a low-cost carrier. It is the seventh-largest airline by the number of passengers carried and serves over 90+ destinations.

Investment Thesis

JetBlue continues to trade around historical pre-COVID levels, as the market expects airlines to open up. I still expect COVID to be an issue for 2-3 quarters, provided there are no mutations that derail the re-opening plans. Once the economy opens up fully, low-cost carriers such as JetBlue may witness a base effect upsurge, and that should help the stock head higher from these levels. Should the economy stall due to adverse events such as a mutation causing another COVID wave, the stock could remain sideways or even fall. Also, JetBlue is largely a domestic carrier, and it won't be as affected by international travel. Therefore, even if global travel remains muted, domestic routes should help the company regain revenue.

JetBlue's business model

JetBlue has a fleet of over 270 planes and has flights to 104 destinations currently. These flights serve mainland U.S. but also international destinations. JetBlue has two main types of classes, the 'Core', which is available on most flights, and a 'Mint' class, which is increasingly available on select flights. Many carriers have started offering a premium class such as JetBlue's Mint, to serve an increasing number of travelers that want a slightly better traveling experience. JetBlue combines both a point-to-point model and a hub-and-spoke model, to maximize profits. Airlines have increasingly used a mixed model to improve profitability, and the model allows JetBlue to quickly adjust to demand.

Fourth Quarter results

JetBlue continued to struggle in the fourth quarter as passengers continued to hold off on flying and shutdowns weighed on flights. JetBlue's available seat miles during the third quarter came in at 8480, this compared to 16070 in the same quarter of 2019. Meanwhile, the load factor came in at 52.4% compared to 81.9% in the previous quarter. Revenue declined by 67% Y/Y, which was better than the 70% decline the airline had initially predicted. Lower revenue led to a pre-tax loss of $512 million. Operating expenses fell by 38% Y/Y as the company looked to reduce discretionary spending and variable costs. Ticket prices fell to $180 per share and this, in turn, reduced passenger yield by 8% to 13.94, as the company looked to bring back passengers by offering discounts. I don't expect this trend to continue into the first quarter, with airlines looking to take advantage of the demand from vaccinated passengers and pent-up demand.

Moving forward

Going into the next two quarters and beyond, the main trends should be improving passenger load and improving available seat miles. I expect available seat miles to increase by 20% in the first quarter and another move up to 90% of 2019 levels by the second quarter of 2021. Similarly, I expect the load factor to creep up towards 55-60% in the first quarter and then towards the mid-'70s as we head into the third quarter. Things should start to normalize only after the first quarter as the economy substantially starts opening up. My estimates are based on 2-2.5 million doses of vaccines per day and 60-65% of the population being vaccinated to witness significantly lower levels of COVID.

Once the economy opens up, I expect average ticket prices to be slightly higher from 2019, around $190-195 per ticket, and load factor to be around 86-87.

Also, as the economy opens up, JetBlue should enjoy a base effect, and with the base effect, it is likely the airlines increase both their domestic and international routes. Additional routes to places surrounding the mainland U.S. and the Mint program should also help the airline improve its revenue.

Should things go as planned, I expect revenue to head towards $1.5 billion, which would be close to the fourth quarter 2019 revenue of around $2 billion. The same quarter saw $0.56 per share of profit. This would likely bring total revenue for the year to $4.5-5 billion.

Valuation

If things go as planned, forward P/S may come in at 1.3x sales, which would be reasonable, considering the S&P 500 P/S is around 3, and the airline industry's P/S is around 1.9. This could potentially result in the stock heading up slightly higher towards the end of the year. Furthermore, I expect 2022 revenue to be around $9 billion and earnings per share around $2.5 per share. And would translate into 2022 P/E at 7.5x 2022 earnings. Even if the stock doubled from here on, it would trade at around 15x forward 2022 EPS. Considering JetBlue could grow anywhere from 7-8% a year, the stock trades relatively cheap. Considering the valuation, I would guess the stock can go up 20% from these levels of around $19-20 a share and still be hedged against adverse events.

Risks

The two biggest risks at the moment are a COVID mutation, which could derail the re-opening, and the second biggest risk is oil prices.

-COVID has been witnessing several mutations globally, including the U.K. variant, Brazilian variant, and the South African variant. All these variants have different types of resistance. Should they become prevalent re-opening may be hampered.

-Despite higher oil prices, realized price per gallon was down to $1.6 per gallon from $2 in 2019. A continued increase in oil prices could see oil prices cost around 25% of revenue, up from 21-22% at 2019 prices. The increase would put pressure on margins and would reduce the 2022 pre-tax margin to around 8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Position

JetBlue's cash position remains strong with $3.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Considering pre-tax losses are coming in at around $512 million and will continue to decline, JetBlue has at least 6 quarters worth of cash on hand to stay solvent and daily cash burn which is averaging around $6.2 million will reduce to around $4.5 million if trends continue by the first quarter. Total debt has doubled to $4.4 billion, and this will weigh on earnings going forward as interest costs creep up. JetBlue's cost of debt is around 4%, so interest costs rise by around $80 million. But I don't expect the debt to hamper operations or profitability too much. Debt to equity remains at a reasonable 1.45x and the airline can manage this. The current ratio remains slightly low at 0.5, but with a strong cash position, this shouldn't be an issue.

Conclusion

JetBlue is well positioned in terms of weathering the COVID effects. The company should start to see operations get back to normal by the third quarter. Overall, I am slightly bullish on the stock. The average analyst target price for the stock remains at $19.50, I suspect due to largely being cautious on things opening up again. The highest target price remains $26. Unless things shut down again, the airline industry should start to see improvements from the first quarter onwards.