The phrase "time in the market beats timing the market" is often repeated yet also often gets ignored. In this wild and crazy market, short-term traders may find it tempting to get in and out of stocks for quick profits. This strategy, however, is often fraught with risks. For one thing, tax on short-term capital gains will take a chunk out of the total return. In addition, executing this strategy requires constant monitoring of market flows, hardly a passive activity.

This brings me to Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), which I view as a "sleep-well-at-night" stock that investors can feel comfortable about owning for the long term, for both capital gains and passive income. In this article, I evaluate what makes RSG a continued Buy at present, so let's get started.

Why RSG Is A Buy

No company is risk-free, but Republic Services comes awfully close, as one of the two largest waste collection companies in the U.S., alongside its peer, Waste Management (WM). RSG was formed in the early 1990s and grew to its current form through a series of industry consolidations. Today, RSG is a Fortune 500 company, operating in 42 states, with collection operations, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills, and environmental services.

RSG has benefitted from achieving an economy of scale, as one of the two largest players in the industry. This is supported by RSG's steady revenue growth over the past five years, from $9.1B in 2015 to $10.2B in 2020. At the same time, RSG has made effective use of operating leverage, as revenue has grown faster than operating expenses.

As seen below, RSG's operating margin has improved by 150 bps, from 16.4% in 2016 to 17.9%. This tells us that RSG has grown more efficient at converting revenue dollars to the bottom line through leveraging its existing operations to accommodate incremental growth.

(Source: YCharts)

This dual effect of revenue and margin growth has translated into strong earnings and stock price performance. As seen below, RSG's total return has far surpassed that of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past 20 years, with a 13.7% CAGR, which is far higher than the 7.7% CAGR of the S&P 500.

(Source: Dividend Channel)

Meanwhile, RSG's steady, recession-resistant business model has resulted in far less volatility than the market average. As seen below, RSG's 1-, 3-, and 5-year Beta scores ranging from 0.69 to 0.79 sits well below the market beta of 1.0. I view this as being one of the hallmarks of a SWAN stock.

RSG continued its strong track record of growth in 2020, amidst a difficult economic backdrop, with adjusted EPS growing by 8% YoY, to $3.56. Free cash flow also grew rather robustly by 26% YoY to $1.0B. This was on the back of expanded EBITDA margin by 130 bps YoY to 29.4%, and RSG achieved an all-time high in customer retention at 93%.

Looking forward, I see continued growth for RSG, as supported by management guiding for 3.7% and 8% adjusted EPS and free cash flow growth in 2021. This will be partially driven by RSG's continued industry consolidation efforts, including the upcoming Santek acquisition, which is now expected to close during the second quarter of this year. Plus, RSG's environmental solutions business could also drive meaningful growth, as noted during the recent conference call:

"Looking ahead, we believe our environmental solutions business can experience above average growth rates. We are particularly focused on the downstream business where customers are looking for integrated solutions, and we can leverage our broad capabilities and sustainability platform."

Meanwhile, RSG maintains a strong balance sheet, with $1.37B in total cash and receivables. It has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1x. While this may seem somewhat high for a C Corporation, I find it to be reasonable, given the capital-intensive nature of the business and the "utility-like" business model. This is supported by the solidly investment grade BBB+ credit rating that S&P has assigned RSG.

Although RSG's 1.7% dividend yield isn't high, it does come with a low payout ratio of 46%, a 5-year CAGR of 7.3%, and 17 years of consecutive dividend growth. In addition, I see RSG as being a total return story, as management returned $620M to shareholders last year in dividends and share repurchases. As seen below, RSG's share count has been reduced by 8.5% since 2016.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Turning to valuation, RSG is admittedly not cheap at the current price of $99.72, with a forward PE of 26.9. However, I find it to be reasonable, given the aforementioned "utility-like" business model and robust 10-11% EPS growth rates that analysts expect in 2022 and 2023. Plus, RSG has a track record of beating analyst expectations. As seen below, RSG's earnings have beaten analyst expectations in 7 out of the past 8 quarters, with recent earnings beating expectations by 20-39%. As such, forward earnings estimates may be a bit too conservative.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Risks to Consider

As noted earlier, no company is risk-free, as RSG also faces its own unique challenges. For one thing, RSG's recycling business is susceptible to pricing risk on recycled commodities, which management has no control over. While recycled commodity prices increased by an impressive 67% in 2020 to $110 per ton, there's no guarantee that it will hold this level and may even revert downward.

Plus, landfills are expensive to operate, and this needs to be baked into RSG's consumer pricing to offset the costs. This could impact RSG's margins if consumers aren't able to absorb the costs. This risk was noted by management during the Q&A session of the recent conference call:

"I also just think people have realized landfills are expensive to operate. And so, we need to price for the investments we make into those assets, and that's put upward pressure on MSW price or landfill pricing more broadly again across the last couple of years, and I don't see that trend abating at all."

Investor Takeaway

Republic Services' business of waste collection and management has proven to be a durable business model over the years, as demonstrated by the combined revenue and margin growth. The recession-resistant model combined with a low stock Beta score is what makes RSG an ideal "sleep-well-at-night" holding for a long-term income and growth portfolio.

Looking forward, RSG should continue to see robust growth, and I expect continued dividends and share repurchases to drive the total return story. While RSG doesn't appear to be cheap, I find the valuation to be reasonable, especially considering its track record of earnings beats. RSG is a Buy.