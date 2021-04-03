Photo by Anastasiia Makarevich/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past year, REITs have appreciated by nearly 70%, and as a result, they are now sitting at near 52-week highs:

Data by YCharts

This is just the average of a market-cap weighted ETF (VNQ) so you can imagine that REITs did even better. As an example, our largest position at High Yield Landlord, STORE Capital (STOR) has more than doubled in value.

That's very good news if you had the courage to buy REITs in 2020 when they were deeply discounted.

But, what now?

Valuations are way up... Fundamentals remain challenged... And worst of all, treasury rates are now back on the rise.

This could be very bad news for REIT investors who had started to celebrate their recent gains. Now the market is getting more volatile, and this volatility is often directly associated to the rising 10-year treasury (IEF):

Data by YCharts

Now, many optimistic investors are turning more pessimistic and asking themselves:

What if the 10-year yield keeps on rising?

Are REITs headed for another crash?

Maybe. We openly admit that we cannot predict short-term market fluctuation.

However, there are a few things that REIT investors can do today to not only mitigate their risk but also boost their future upside potential.

Below, we discuss 3 steps that we recently took to enhance the risk-to-reward of our REIT portfolio:

Greater Focus on Inflation-Protected REITs

Higher treasury rates often signal that higher inflation is coming, and given that money printing is out-of-control, this wouldn't surprise us.

Historically, REITs have been great inflation hedges, but some REITs are better protected than others.

Here the terms of the leases are very important to consider.

Ideally, you would want to own REITs with leases that stipulate that the tenant is responsible for all property expenses and the rent is tied to an inflation index.

This way, your revenue goes up, but your costs remain the same, and therefore, you are well-protected.

There are many REITs that do that and W.P. Carey (WPC) is one of them.

Most of its leases are "triple net", which means that the tenant pays for utilities, insurance, property taxes, and even maintenance. Moreover, most of its rents are linked to CPI. As such, it should be well-positioned if inflation starts to accelerate.

It also doesn't hurt that it invests mainly in industrial properties, which are in high demand as a result of e-commerce growth. Amazon-like (AMZN) companies need a lot of industrial space and this should allow rents to grow even faster than the rate of inflation.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) distribution center owned by WPC:

source

Doubling Down on REITs With Superior Business Models

During the early months of the Covid crisis, we bought a lot of REITs that we knew that we probably wouldn't hold for the long run.

Many of them were "recovery plays" that were temporarily offered at rock-bottom valuations. Good examples include retail and hotel REITs.

But now as they recover, we are gradually selling these weaker REITs to reinvest proceeds into companies that have better business models that can do well even in rising interest rate environments.

VICI Properties (VICI) is a great example of that because it has a unique strategy that creates far more value than your average REIT.

Unlike most REITs that buy properties from brokers, VICI is different in that it originates its own deals and focuses on a specific niche that lacks institutional capital. This niche is the casino net lease market and here is how it compares to regular net lease properties:

Casino Net Lease Average Net Lease Cap rate 7-9% 5-7% Rent escalations 1.5-2% 1-1.5% Lease Length 15 + 5 10-15 + 5 Normalized Rent Coverage 3-4x 2-3x Occupancy Rate 100% 98-99% NOI Margin 95-100% 90-95% Capex Need Very low Low Barrier-to-Entry High Low Lease Renewal Likelihood Very high High Technology Risk Below average Depends Master Lease Protection Yes Occasional Mission Critical Real Estate Yes Yes, but to a lesser extent Lease expiration in next 5 years 0% for VICI 3-5% per year on average Competition for Investments Low High Investment Spreads Above average Average Iconic Assets Some No

Source: Author

Picture of the Caesars Palace - The Most Prized Possession of VICI:

source

We think that REITs like VICI are likely to do very well in the long run, regardless of what happens to interest rates, because they clearly set themselves apart.

They are not just buying properties in the brokerage market to hold them for income. Instead, VICI is very active in its approach and able to earn alpha-rich returns by consolidating an inefficiently priced property sector.

It was able to hike its dividend by 11% in 2020, and we expect another similar large hike in 2021. At High Yield Landlord, we are doubling down on such REITs that have a proven track record of value creation even during more challenging times.

Change in Portfolio Accumulation Strategy

During most of 2020, we followed a strategy of aggressive portfolio accumulation. Week-after-week, we bought more REITs as new capital became available. We quite literally bought as much of them as we could.

This paid off handsomely when REITs recovered, but we are now entering a new environment as shown in the below chart:

Source: Interactive Brokers

Our portfolio value is hitting new all-time highs, and we are now transitioning from a phase of aggressive accumulation to a phase of capital recycling.

What this means is that we are not constantly adding new capital to the portfolio anymore.

Instead, we are now much more prudent about our new additions. They are generally smaller, less frequent, and even more carefully vetted investments.

We are essentially concentrating capital towards our favorite 5-10 holdings and gradually unlocking gains in companies with lower convictions.

Bottom Line

The recent surge in treasury rates could be very bad news for REIT investors.

Some are poorly positioned for an environment of rising rates and you must know how to sort out the worthwhile from the wobbly.

We remain very bullish on REITs, but not on all of them, and that's the biggest change between today and one year ago.

After the rapid appreciation, you need to become more selective to find the last remaining opportunities.