5 Dividend Growers With 8%+ Yields And High Return Potential

Dividend growth investing is a proven model for generating long-term outperformance.

In fact, dividend growers have historically crushed the broader market (SPY):

Unfortunately, with interest rates (GOVT) near historic lows, dividend-paying stocks are in high demand, pushing yields on quality dividend growth stocks (VIG) to historical lows:

That said, for discerning and diligent investors, there still exist high-yield dividend growth stocks. Today we present five stocks that combine meaningful dividend growth streaks with extremely attractive yields and significant total return potential:

#1 - Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

The most attractive pick in this list, EPD boasts a 22 year distribution growth streak and a very attractive 8% yield.

Not only that, but the blue chip midstream MLP also has one of the finest asset portfolios in the entire midstream industry and a BBB+ credit rating, giving it a sector-leading balance sheet.

With billions of dollars in liquidity, a whopping 20.6 year average term to maturity and attractive 4.4% average cost of debt, and 1.6x distribution coverage, the distribution is safe and appears poised to continue growing well into the future.

EPD is our top pick to successfully weather the challenging outlook facing the midstream sector and should see continued price appreciation in the months and years to come as its distribution growth combines with increased market confidence in its cash flow durability in a low-interest rate environment.

It is important to note that EPD does issue a K-1.

#2 - Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

PSXP is another midstream MLP that offers investors a mouth-watering 10.6% distribution yield that looks extremely attractive on a historical basis:

Additionally, it boasts a 7-year distribution growth streak, backed by remarkable adjusted EBITDA and DCF growth in recent years and a resilient performance in the face of the COVID-19 and energy industry headwinds in 2020:

Leverage is fairly modest with the Debt-to-EBITDA ratio reported at 2.9x as of Q4 and the distribution is also covered 1.2x by DCF.

The main concerns here are (1) that its general partner - Phillips 66 (PSX) - is the majority unitholder and can conduct a roll-up or other restructuring at any time to serve its own purposes over the unitholders' and (2) it has sizable exposure to the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). If DAPL were to be forced to close, the company would take a meaningful hit, pushing its leverage higher and possibly forcing them to slash the distribution. While the upside potential is clear here and the status quo of the company implies a safe and extremely attractive income stream, the risks could quickly interfere with the investment thesis. As a result, we view it as a speculative strong buy.

It is important to note that PSXP does issue a K-1.

#3 - MPLX LP (MPLX)

Our third and final MLP in this list, MPLX offers an extremely attractive combination of yield, balance sheet strength, and distribution growth.

It has an 8-year streak of distribution growth, a BBB credit rating along with modest leverage, and a mouth-watering yield of 10.5%:

Even more impressively, its distribution was covered ~1.6x in Q4, enabling it to continue investing opportunistically in growth projects while repurchasing discounted units.

While the balance sheet and asset portfolio aren't quite as strong as EPD's, its 3.9x leverage ratio is sufficiently low to enable investors to sleep well at night while its superior yield compensates them for the incrementally higher risk.

MPLX joins EPD in the strong buy category, even if management teams of both partnerships slow distribution growth in the future in order to repurchase more units at steep discounts.

It is important to note that MPLX does issue a K-1.

#4 - Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Our lone BDC pick, TSLX boasts a 6-year dividend growth streak and an attractive forward yield of 7.7%. However, its actual yield is likely much higher given its track record of regularly paying out hefty specialty dividends to investors.

For example, over the past year alone, it has paid out a whopping $3.54 per share in dividends, good for an incredible 16.6% yield on the current share price.

Even more impressively, despite paying out such aggressive amounts of dividends, TSLX has been able to sustain its book value per share over time and maintain an investment grade balance sheet. It should be little surprise, then, that it has significantly outperformed SPY and the broader BDC market (BIZD) since inception:

Given its well-diversified portfolio across industries and individual borrowers, TSLX still offers investors attractive risk-adjusted total return and income potential despite its strong recent performance.

That said, the price does trade at a meaningful premium to book value which is also on its high-end historically, so more conservative investors may wish to wait for a more opportunistic entry point.

#5 - Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

Our fifth and final pick - ABR - is a mortgage REIT that invests primarily in multifamily loans, but also invests across a diverse group of other commercial real estate assets.

Its portfolio is further strengthened by significant geographic diversification, a reasonable 78% long-to-value ratio, and a fairly short 18.9 weighted average months to maturity.

Management has grown the dividend for 8 years in a row, buoyed by opportunistic and aggressive accretive share issuances that have grown book value and AFFO per share:

The 8.2% forward yield is also well-covered by cash flows (the forward payout ratio is a very reasonable 72%), enabling management to keep its leverage under control and not be reliant on share issuances during tough market conditions to fuel its dividend growth.

Part of the reason it is able to generate such strong returns is that it invests primarily in bridge loans - which typically command higher interest rates than regular mortgages - and further enhances those returns with leverage, giving it investment ROEs of between 12% and 15%.

Any management team that earns the following compliment from famed investor Leon Cooperman on their Q4 earnings call deserves respect in our view:

Let me just first congratulate you and your team, Ivan. You guys have done a terrific job for the shareholders and you stand out in a class by itself, and I think you deserve a shout out.

While the stock isn't cheap right now, it is extremely well managed and still offers compelling total return potential in a low interest rate environment given the strong fundamentals in multifamily, the high well-covered dividend yield, and the growth momentum in the company.

Investor Takeaway

While it is certainly true that dividend growth investing has never been harder than it is today given the low interest rates and lofty stock market valuations, opportunities still exist. In this article, we presented five potentially rewarding dividend growth opportunities with well-covered and very attractive dividend yields.

While the K-1s may be a deal breaker for some and TSLX and ABR aren't necessarily cheap at the moment, these stocks at the very least warrant a closer look by any dividend growth investor seeking higher yield than the paltry 1.5% offered by the mainstream dividend growth ETFs today.