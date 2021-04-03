Photo by DavidBGray/E+ via Getty Images

Today we go back into the biopharma sector to profile a low beta concern that looks nicely set up for a no worry 'single'. A full analysis and recommendation follows below.

Company Overview:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) is a Boston based drug concern focused on the development and commercialization of treatments targeting GI-related disorders. The company has one revenue generating product (Linzess) and, after the recent discontinuation of its IW-3718 and MD-7246 development programs, is presently devoid of a meaningful pipeline. The company was formed in 1998 as Microbia and went public in 2010, raising net proceeds of $203.2 million at $11.25 a share. The stock currently trades right under $11.00 a share, translating into a market cap of approximately $1.8 billion.

Linzess

Linzess (linaclotide) is an orally-dosed, room temperature-stored agonist of the enzyme guanylate cyclase type C. By increasing the production of that enzyme in the lining of the intestine, Linzess speeds up transit through the intestine to reduce intestinal pain. It was approved by the FDA for adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) as well as chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in 2012 and is now available in North America, Europe, and Asia.

IBS-C is characterized by abdominal pain, discomfort, bloating, and constipation symptoms with more than 65% of patients experiencing attacks at least once a week. It is believed to affect as many as 11.5 million Americans, whereas CIC afflicts up to 28.5 million.

In addition to its own domestic sales efforts, Ironwood has collaboration agreements with several pharmaceutical concerns to market Linzess, the largest of which is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). Under that arrangement, Ironwood splits the profits and losses 50/50 from the sale of Linzess in the North America and is eligible to receive royalties from AbbVie for all other territories ex-N.A. except China and Japan. Ironwood has a mid-single digit to low double-digit royalty arrangement with AstraZeneca (AZN) in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) and Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) in Japan. With that said, over 90% of the company’s top line is generated from its share of U.S. sales of Linzess. Ironwood used to generate meaningful revenue from the sale of its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API – linaclotide) to specific commercial partners, but those arrangements have largely terminated.

Ironwood also has an agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to promote its therapy Givlaari (givosiran) for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria, which contributed less than 2% to 2020 total revenue.

For several years Linzess domestic competition consisted only of OTC laxatives and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s (TAK) Amitiza for both indications. However, Bausch Health’s (BHC) Trulance was approved for both indications domestically in 2017 and 2018; Shire’s (SHPG) Motegrity was approved for CIC in 2018; US WorldMeds was given the green light to reintroduce Zelnorm for women under the age of 65 with IBS-C in 2019; and a generic version of Amitiza marketed by Endo International (ENDP) launched in 2021. Additionally, Ardelyx’s Isbrela received approval for IBS-C in 2019, although it has yet to procure a domestic commercial partner. Despite the increasingly competitive landscape, uptake of Linzess has been steady since its launch in 2012 with Ironwood’s share of U.S. net sales growing at a 14.1% CAGR since 2016, from $217.7 million to $368.6 million in 2020 (actual 2020 U.S. net sales were $931 million). Linzess still maintains a dominant 41% market share, outpacing OTC lactulose (33%), and outclassing the four competing prescribed remedies mentioned above (combined 16%).

Attempts at generic versions of Linzess by Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) and Sandoz have been thwarted until 2029 and 2030, respectively.

Failures of Other Candidates:

That is the good news. The bad news is that Ironwood is sans a clinical asset after two 2020 trial failures triggered the discontinuation of its two development programs. MD-7246, a delayed release formulation of linaclotide, did not meet its primary or key secondary endpoints in a Phase 2 IBS-C study, compelling Ironwood and AbbVie to abandon further advancement in May 2020. Also, the company’s refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) asset (IW-3718) flunked pre-specified criteria associated with a planned early efficacy evaluation in one of two identical Phase 3 trials, prompting a data unblinding that confirmed it had failed to achieve statistically significant improvement in heartburn severity in September 2020. This outcome not only instigated the termination of the IW-3718 program, but also ~100 employees during 4Q20, leaving Ironwood with ~232 at YE20. The restructuring is anticipated to save the company ~$95 million: ~$45 million from the workforce reduction and ~$50 million from the termination of the IW-3718 program. (It should be noted that Ironwood has one compound (IW-3300) in the preclinic for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis.)

Prior to these clinical failures, Sarissa Capital Management and its activist investor Alex Denner had taken a position in Ironwood and was instrumental in the spinoff of the company’s soluble guanylate cyclase unit into a separately publicly traded company, Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN), in 2019. For those unaware, Denner is famous for turnarounds in the biotech space. His portfolio of successes includes ImClone, which was sold to Eli Lilly (LLY) for $6.5 billion; Genzyme, which sold to Sanofi (SNY) for $20 billion; the sale of Idenix to Merck (MRK) for $3.85 billion; the acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by Takeda for $4.7 billion; and the spinoff from Biogen (BIIB) and subsequent sale of Bioverativ to Sanofi for $11.6 billion. After the pipeline failures, Denner was named to the company’s board in November 2020, followed by the departure of CEO Mark Mallon in February 2021.

4Q20 and FY20 Results:

In the meantime, one-dimensional Ironwood has been a profitable concern each of the past two years. On February 17, 2021, the company reported Adj. 4Q20 EPS of $0.36 on revenue of $116.7 million versus $0.30 on revenue of $126.3 million in 4Q19, beating Street consensus by $0.07 and $8.8 million, respectively. Ironwood generated 4Q20 Adj. EBITDA of $66.0 million as compared to $54.5 million in the prior year period. The lower top line was a function of the termination of API contracts and 2019 license and milestone revenue as U.S. Linzess sales improved 16% in the quarter versus the prior year period and 10% for FY20.

In FY20, Ironwood generated Adj. earnings of $0.79 (diluted) on revenue of $389.5 million versus $0.55 a share on revenue of $428.4 million in FY19. Adj. EBITDA improved 9% to $160.7 million.

The company anticipates generating more than $190 million of Adj. EBITDA on revenue of $377.5 million in 2021 (based on a range midpoint), with U.S. Linzess net sales improving 3-5%. Management also spoke of returning cash to investors in the form of share buybacks, although no authorization has come from the board as of this writing.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Ironwood’s total unrestricted cash position at YE20 was $362.2 million with $520.7 million of convertible notes due at various dates between 2022 and 2026, for a leverage ratio of 1.0x.

As a one-trick pony, it is not surprising to see Street analysts negative on the company’s prospects, featuring four hold ratings against one buy. Their median twelve-month price target is an uninspiring $11 a share, although analysts expect Adj. EPS to grow 22% to $0.96 a share for FY21 on revenue of $386.5 million.

Alex Denner has a much more optimistic view of Ironwood’s prospects, given his recent purchases on behalf of Sarissa. Since February 26, 2021, Sarissa has upped its position in the company by 1.35 million shares at an average price below $9.50. Sarissa now owns 15.4 million shares, representing just under 10% ownership interest.

Verdict:

With Denner on the board, no asset in the clinic, and only an interim CEO in place, many are speculating that Ironwood is on the auction block. That may be true, but a large takeover premium appears unlikely as valuing the company is relatively easy considering it’s a one-product concern – although it can be argued with Ironwood currently trading at 10.4x 2021E EPS, its stock is undervalued. Instead of a sale, look for the company to target other GI assets for purchase as a way to bolster its valuation before a potential acquisition. With that said, Denner’s presence on the board and no permanent CEO certainly make it a speculative play. As such, option premium should be inflated, and when combined with a solid cash-generating Linzess franchise – meaning limited downside – Ironwood is a solid covered call candidate. It doesn't as much upside as the small biotech names that we usually highlight for this strategy, but it should be a low beta play that should trade sideways or slightly down even if the market gets choppier. As we submit for publication, the last trade on November $12.50 call strikes was $1.31 a share. This provides some downside protection and a decent double digit return even if the stock does nothing over the option duration.

