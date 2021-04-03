Coursera (NYSE:COUR) has gone public in an offering which was very well-received by investors. Shares of the leading online learning platform have seen an impressive jump on their first days of trading as investors seem to like the potential and growth of the platform, not being discouraged by sentiment in the technology sector and continued losses.

I, too, think that the potential is huge, yet after this move (while many technology) shares are still down significantly, I am feeling no urge to join the momentum run here.

World-Class Learnings

Coursera has a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning, giving people the power to empower and transform their lives through learning. At the root of this is the belief that education is the source of human progress, certainly in a world, society and economy in which necessary skills to succeed are rapidly evolving.

Continued automation and digital disruption will replace many traditional jobs, as workers will need to learn new skills to maintain their economical and societal status. The Coursera platform connects learners, educators and institutions with quality educational content which is affordable and accessible. The flexibility in terms of the actual degrees, planning, schedule and wide range of offerings make it a very large platform with more than 77 million learners having registered, as well as thousands of academic institutions and hundreds of government entities offering their knowledge.

There seems something for everyone involved whether you are a student going for a full-time online MBA, or an existing worker who loves to add skills at night at a cost of just a few dollars per skill or course.

Besides directly targeting customers, the company has set up an enterprise business as well. This seems like quite a savvy move, as discipline to self-educate for those who already have a job is often lacking. Most certainly, the unfortunate conditions induced by Covid-19 have lifted the demand for Coursera's offerings, having created a formidable platform, all within the decade after the company was only founded back in 2012.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters of Coursera aimed to sell 15.7 million shares of the company in a range between $30 and $33 per share, as the vast majority of shares are sold by the company with just over a million shares sold by selling shareholders.

Demand was reasonably solid as the pricing took place at the high end of the range, quite a strong sign given the market volatility in recent weeks. This means that the IPO generated $518 million in gross proceeds, of which roughly $485 million will benefit the company.

A total of 130.3 million shares give the company a $4.30 billion equity valuation. If we include a pre-IPO net cash position of $285 million, and factoring in the gross proceeds, the company operates with a net cash position comfortably in excess of $700 million, implying that the operating asset valuation comes in around $3.6 billion.

If we look at the underlying financial numbers, we see a firm with revenues of $184 million in 2019, albeit that an operating loss of $48 million was reported that year. Revenues rose by essentially 59% in 2019 to nearly $294 million as losses rose to $67 million, albeit that the increase in the losses trailed revenue growth a bit. If we compare this to a user base of 77 million, it reveals revenues of less than $4 per user, indicating that the vast majority of the users only use light and cheap versions of the company's offerings. At the same time, this reveals the potential of the platform as well.

If we look through the revenue growth numbers for 2020, the impact of the pandemic is clearly seen. First quarter revenues were up 34%, growth accelerated to 61% in the second quarter and even 70% in the third quarter. Growth was maintained towards the end of the quarter, with fourth quarter revenues up 67% as the quarterly number revealed a run rate of $333 million in revenues. This boils down to approximately 11 times sales at the offer price, for a platform with solid growth in recent years, accelerating to 60-70% in recent quarters, albeit with a very clear Covid-19 factor to it.

That is before the action on the first day of trading, as shares have risen to $45 per share at the moment of writing. The $12 move adds just over one and a half billion to the valuation of the firm, as a $5.1 billion operating asset valuation has increased the annualized sales multiple to more than 15 times sales.

Some Thoughts

Following this successful public offering, I am a bit in doubt. The company grew sales at 40-50% per annum absence of Covid-19 and now trades at 14 times annualized sales. This is quite a multiple, certainly as the company is still posting quite sizeable losses.

Competition is plentiful including the likes of Youtube.com, LinkedIn, Khan, as well as more traditional learning outlets such as schools and universities of course. Nonetheless, I see long term trends relating to digitization of the society, greater focus on life-long learning and greater need to self-educate as positive long term trends or the company; in fact, I have taken some courses on the platform myself as well at times.

Amidst all of this, I regard shares to trade in my neutral zone. Given the current pace of growth, a forward sales multiple at 10 times sales or less looks relatively compelling, yet at these levels I fear the combination of a potential slowdown in the pace of growth post Covid-19 as the company continues to lose quite some money.

Being a user myself and seeing the potential for this leader in this new space I am happy to keep a close eye on the shares from here, yet after the first day run to levels around the $45 mark, I see no compelling reason to initiate a position here.