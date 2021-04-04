In late January, I wrote a bearish article on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) when the stock was trading at well over $100. My reasons for being bearish were centered solely around valuation: as an online merchant that directly sells relatively low-margin products, Chewy seemed dramatically overvalued and ripe for a correction.

In February and March, Chewy got hit relatively hard alongside other expensive tech stocks. Since hitting a peak at $120 per share, Chewy has slid ~30% to the $80s, and with investors continuing to pivot out of growth and into value, I think Chewy's opportunities for a near-term rebound are limited.

Data by YCharts

This being said, it's difficult to argue that Chewy hasn't taken full advantage of the pandemic to spread like wildfire. Chewy's >50% y/y revenue growth for a company that has reached >$7 billion in annual revenue is almost unheard of. Yet at the same time, I think there are risks that investors need to be cognizant of:

Chewy's e-commerce advantage will fade as the U.S. economy reopens. Brick-and-mortar stores won't steal away a meaningful chunk of Chewy's growth (the convenience of its Autoship program is compelling competitive advantage for Chewy), but it'd be naive to assume that the reopening of pet stores won't act as a headwind for Chewy, no matter how small.

Brick-and-mortar stores won't steal away a meaningful chunk of Chewy's growth (the convenience of its Autoship program is compelling competitive advantage for Chewy), but it'd be naive to assume that the reopening of pet stores won't act as a headwind for Chewy, no matter how small. Despite Chewy's tech focus, the company is still a low-margin retailer. Gross margins are in the ~20s, not leaving much room for Chewy to scale meaningfully beyond its current profitability levels. Like other tech stocks, Chewy is "buying growth" through heavy marketing campaigns, but the underlying margins on its product don't offer much bottom-line return or room for expansion.

Gross margins are in the ~20s, not leaving much room for Chewy to scale meaningfully beyond its current profitability levels. Like other tech stocks, Chewy is "buying growth" through heavy marketing campaigns, but the underlying margins on its product don't offer much bottom-line return or room for expansion. Low moat. Pet supplies are abundant on Amazon.com (AMZN) as well. There is relatively little that Chewy can do if an aggressive competitor undercuts it on price.

Given these risks, I think Chewy's valuation is already a bit full. At current share prices near $83, Chewy has a market cap of $34.35 billion. After we net off the $505.8 million of cash on Chewy's most recent balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $33.84 billion.

Figure 1. Chewy FY21 guidance Source: Chewy Q4 shareholder letter

For next year, meanwhile, Chewy has guided to 24-25% y/y growth in revenue to $8.85-$8.95 billion. Against the midpoint of this revenue outlook, Chewy trades at 3.8x EV/FY21 revenue. Assuming 75bps of adjustment EBITDA margin improvement versus a 1.2% margin in FY20, this also indicates Chewy's adjusted EBITDA in FY21 will be $173.6 million (+103% y/y) and its EBITDA multiple is 51.3x EV/FY21 adjusted EBITDA.

At best, these multiples are fairly valued for a company that is expecting growth to slow to the 20s and with a gross margin profile in the mid-20s as well. In my view, Chewy remains a "watch list" stock - I'd be interested in scooping it up if the stock broke below $70, but at the moment I think Chewy's correction was a much-needed one that will be sustained in the near term.

Q4 download

Let's now cover Chewy's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Chewy Q4 results Source: Chewy Q4 shareholder letter

Chewy's revenue in Q4 ballooned 51% y/y to $2.04 billion, decimating Wall Street's expectations of $1.95 billion (+44% y/y) by a seven-point margin. The COVID-19 pandemic has benefited Chewy in a number of ways. The general rising share of e-commerce as a percentage of total retail spend is one driver, but it's not the only one. Chewy notes that the number of pet-owning households has also ballooned since the pandemic began, likely owing to a desire for more companionship while at home. Chewy reports that the pet-owning population grew 5.6% y/y in 2020, which is a steep acceleration over the five-year CAGR of just 0.6%.

Autoship will continue to be a key element of Chewy's customer-retention strategy, especially as pandemic tailwinds fade. Autoship revenue grew 46% y/y to $1.39 billion in Q4, representing 68% of revenue (though that's down slightly from a 70% contribution in the fourth quarter of 2019). At the same time, active customers on the Chewy platform grew 43% y/y to 19.2 million.

Another interesting growth vector for Chewy is its foray into services. The company recently announced an offering called "Connect with a Vet," which is the pet version of the Telehealth trend that has been surging since the pandemic began. There are strong synergies with the Chewy marketplace, as discounts and savings are offered to Chewy Autoship customers.

Sumit Singh, Chewy's CEO, thinks the company's opportunities for growth are still broad within the $120 billion annual pet care market. Per his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

The second trend is the size of the U.S. pet market opportunity, and our ability to expand the competitive playing field. Today, we compete in roughly 70% of the $100 billion U.S. pet market, and we do so primarily in the areas of food supplies and prescription drugs and diet. That leaves us with an additional $30 billion opportunity in healthcare and services to grow into, and we are confident in our vision and our ability to do so. Equally exciting to note is that we are continuing to increase our penetration into a growing U.S. pet market that is expected to reach $120 billion by 2024."

What continues to be concerning, however, is Chewy's relatively thin margin profile. The good news is that Chewy advanced its gross margins by 300bps in Q4 to 27.1%, which the company credited both to greater scale as well as a product mix shift toward higher-margin pet healthcare and "hard goods" items.

However, Chewy remains a company with a "growth at all costs" mindset. Chewy has become well-known for top-notch customer service (there are many stories, for example, of Chewy sending flowers to customers upon the death of a pet) - a reputation that is expensive to maintain. In Q4, Chewy spent 19% of its revenue on selling, general and administrative expenses - a big chunk of its 27% gross margin. The fact that Chewy has only reached a 120bps adjusted EBITDA margin in 2020 after hitting $7 billion in annual sales (and only expects that to expand by 50-100bps in 2021) is a signal that at maturity, Chewy's profitability may not be tremendously impressive.

Key takeaways

In my view, Chewy's ~30% correction over the past two months has been a step toward right-sizing the stock's overheated valuation. Looking into the near future, there are a lot of unknowns for Chewy: how robust can the company's growth continue to be after facing a very strong comp in 2020, and will other e-commerce giants like Amazon swoop in to take more share in the pet category?

Investors should continue to watch this stock if it keeps dropping, but at the moment Chewy is fairly valued.