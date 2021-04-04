Very few technology stocks have been spared in the February and March rout that took the S&P 500 up to all-time highs while putting many high-growth technology stocks in a bear market, down ~20% or more. Some of the highest-valued and most popular stocks of 2020, like Palantir (PLTR) and Snowflake (SNOW), have suffered corrections of 30% or more.

Relatively speaking, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has been more unscathed and immune to the general pessimism for tech stocks in the market. To be fair, Twilio has also been one of the best-performing software stocks of 2020: as a company that generates revenue on a usage basis, Twilio saw massive tailwinds from the tremendous increase in internet and app engagement. But we do have to wonder: with sentiment against richly-valued stocks continuing to be skeptical, does Twilio have further to fall?

Data by YCharts

Twilio's relatively mild drop from peaks hasn't done much to shave a meaningful amount off its rich valuation. At current share prices near $352, Twilio trades at a gigantic market cap of $60.01 billion (putting it at roughly the same size as Workday (WDAY), by the way, despite Workday being about twice Twilio's revenue scale and far more profitable). After we net off the $3.04 billion of cash and $302.1 million of cash on Twilio's most recent balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $57.28 billion.

Wall Street, meanwhile, has a $2.44 billion consensus revenue outlook (per Yahoo Finance) for the current year, representing 38% y/y growth and including non-organic benefit from Twilio's $3.2 billion acquisition of Segment, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Against this revenue outlook, Twilio trades at an incredibly rich 23.8x EV/FY21 revenue outlook.

Outside of the fact that a >20x forward revenue multiple looks rich for a company whose growth will trend in the mid-30s in the coming year, there are a number of other reasons why Twilio's high valuation is at risk:

Twilio's gross margin profile is still weaker than most of its SaaS peers. Pro forma gross margins clocked in at 56% in Q4, which actually represents a one-point decrease year-over-year (showing that Twilio's margin profile is likely close to topping out). This compares to mid-70s/low-80s pro forma margins for most other SaaS peers. As such, Twilio's valuation multiple should also contain a discount to similarly-growing peers. Yet for example DocuSign (DOCU), another pandemic-boosted stock that has much higher margins than Twilio and is expected to grow in the mid-30s in FY21, is currently trading at only ~19x FY21 revenue.

Twilio is raising billions of new capital, suggesting that it may be about to embark on an M&A binge. The company sold $1.5 billion in new equity in February, and just a few weeks later issued $1 billion in debt in early March. This adds a substantial amount of cash to Twilio's current ~$3 billion cash pile, though it does highlight the fact that A) Twilio's cash flow from operations, clocking in at only $33 million in 2020, is still lacking to fund Twilio's growth ambitions, and B) the company may be gearing up for many Segment-sized acquisitions, signaling that organic growth would slow without continued M&A. Twilio is taking on the playbook of more established software companies like Salesforce (CRM), where it has to keep buying new companies in order to sustain its growth rates - a strategy that is not always looked upon favorably in the markets.

In my view, though it's difficult to argue that Twilio's pandemic execution has been nothing short of admirable, I'd say there is still plenty of risk to this stock considering its recent correction has been relatively more modest vis-a-vis other tech names. Stay on the sidelines here.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Twilio's most recent fourth-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Source: Twilio Q4 earnings release

Rapid growth at scale has been the number-one reason investors have maintained their confidence in Twilio. Twilio's revenue grew an astonishing 65% y/y in Q4 to $548.1 million, beating Wall Street's modest $490.9 million (+48% y/y) expectations.

Of course, while it appears on a reported basis that Twilio's revenue growth accelerated thirteen points versus 52% y/y growth in Q3, the major driver behind that uptick was the closing of Twilio's acquisition of Segment in Q4.

Figure 2. Twilio revenue growth trends

Source: Twilio Q4 earnings deck

Without that M&A benefit ($23 million in Q4, a partial-quarter contribution from Segment), as well as after eliminating $23 million in revenue that Twilio attributes to non-recurring 2020 election traffic, Twilio reports that revenue growth would have clocked in at 52% y/y. Still impressive, but more representative of the expected deceleration to ~40% y/y revenue growth or perhaps lower by the end of 2021.

M&A will continue to become more and more of a centerpiece in Twilio's expansion strategy. Within Q1 of 2021 alone, Twilio has already picked up two more companies: an Indian CPaaS rival called ValuePlay for an undisclosed sum, and a $750 million minority stake in a messaging company called Syniverse that is controlled by Carlyle Group, the private equity firm.

And beyond M&A, Twilio continues to adopt an "investment mindset" and is still aggressively building out its sales force. George Hu, the company's COO, noted the following on the Q4 earnings call on the company's investment priorities for 2021:

I'm so excited about the great performance the team had in Q4, wrapping up an outstanding year in 2020. As you know, in addition to growing our sales capacity, we've been focused on four core areas; developers, enterprise presence, better national expansion, and growing our partner ecosystem. We saw tremendous success in these areas in 2020, but we still believe we are in the early innings and we plan to continue to invest in these four areas for 2021. On our marketing side, we continue to focus on developers, while also engaging more and more at the executive level. Our team hosted 285 virtual events, including SIGNAL, Engage Everywhere, Superclasses, Twilio Engagement Center sessions, and more, connecting with nearly 40,000 customers and developers to help them build the future of customer engagement using the Twilio platform."

As previously mentioned, Twilio's margin profile continues to disappoint. Pro forma gross margins declined one point to 56% in Q4:

Figure 3. Twilio margin trends Source: Twilio Q4 earnings release

In addition to this, Twilio barely realized any operating efficiencies. It primarily derived savings from a five-point reduction in R&D costs as a percentage of revenue to 18%, though this was offset by the one-point gross margin decay plus a one-point increase in general and administrative costs. Overall Twilio's pro forma operating margins increased only three points to 2%, from -1% in the current quarter: though the company's CFO, Khozema Shipchandler, noted that Q1 will again slip to roughly a -3% pro forma operating margin, due to the fact that many of the systems and personnel investments that Twilio had delayed in Q4 will be made in early 2021.

Key takeaways

The bottom line here is that Twilio remains very much a "growth at all costs" kind of company: one that is investing heavily in acquisitions as well as organic expansion. The positive angle is that Twilio has reached massive >$2 billion annual revenue scale and is still growing rapidly; the bad news is that despite that massive scale the company's profitability profile still leaves a lot to be desired. I wouldn't risk an investment in this stock at ~24x forward revenue: which for a company at a ~56% pro forma gross margin profile feels far too speculative. Keep watching this stock, but remain on the sidelines until prices come down further.