Week 14 MDA Breakout Stocks - April 2021: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 200 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now offer 10 top models of short and long-term value and momentum portfolios that have beaten the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

I have introduced a red weekly color to more clearly show how poorly momentum sustains through the week when the Momentum Gauges® are negative. This is well documented in my research and strategy articles linked below.

The MDA Breakout minimal buy/hold returns are +44.35% YTD when not trading in weeks with negative Momentum Gauges® signals. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week continues at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10%+ gainers in a single week.

Longer term many of these selections join the V&M Multibagger list now up to 210 weekly picks with over 100%+ gains, 89 picks over 200%+, 22 picks over 500%+ and 5 picks with over 1,000%+ gains since January 2019.

More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article. Readers are cautioned that these are highly volatile stocks that may not be appropriate for achieving your long term investment goals: How to Achieve Optimal Asset Allocation

2021 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The 2020 MDA Breakout ended the year +73.4% with returns through Week 52. Prior return performance and helpful strategy information are available here in the 2020 and Q1 2021 articles:

For 2021 the maximal average weekly returns are +18.2% for total 237.5% YTD maximal returns. Using the buy/hold model not following the Momentum Gauges® is delivering minimal average +0.52% weekly return for minimal returns +6.7% YTD. The S&P 500 average weekly return is +0.54% YTD.

These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increase your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes. Last year we had 20 weeks with the Momentum Gauges® negative. Not trading in those 20 weeks increased the annual 2020 MDA breakout returns to +94.7%

The Daily Momentum Gauges® turned positive at the close April 1st. The Weekly Momentum Gauges® continue negative from Week 12 through last Thursday close. This continues the first negative weekly close since Week 45 of last year. The negative gauge values are at 93.3 and positive at 29.8. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA holdings reports with -$29.5 billion in tightening in the past week. (Source: VMBreakouts.com)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Daily Momentum Gauge signal turned positive on April 1st. The Daily Momentum Gauges® have correctly called every major market direction change since they began and are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - April 1st: Markets Higher On $2.2 Trillion Infrastructure Announcement, VIX Lower, Crude Oil At $60/Bbl, Russell In New Uptrend.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - March 31st: Markets Mixed, Yields Higher 1.7155 And VIX Higher, S&P 500 Holding At 3950 Support

V&M Breakout Morning Update - March 29th: Markets Lower In Short Trading Week With Good Friday Holiday. Crude Oil Above $61/Bbl, VIX Higher, USD Still Rising.

The Week 14 - 2021 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of 3 technology and 1 communication services sector stocks. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open and were also selected on the strong momentum conditions of these sectors.

Ideanomics (IDEX) - Technology / Software - Application Ribbon Communications (RBBN) - Communications / Telecom Services

Ideanomics - Technology / Software - Application

Price Target: $7.00/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

Ribbon Communications - Communications / Telecom Services Price Target: $12.50/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 14

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (CAT) Caterpillar, Inc. +2.87% (CVX) Chevron Corp. -0.05% (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance +4.21% (AMGN) Amgen Inc. +1.31% WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance +2.89% (JPM) JPMorgan Chase & Co. -1.56% (UNH) UnitedHealth Group +8.45% CAT Caterpillar, Inc. +8.25% UNH UnitedHealth Group +10.49% (AXP) American Express Co. +6.23%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long term total return +41.8% avg weighted monthly returns not including dividends all above 2%+ annually:

The Dow pick for next week is:

Salesforce.com (CRM)

Salesforce was upgraded by analysts in March to an Outperform with $260/share target. Feb 25th earnings were very strong with all the sentiment and fund flow indicators turning positive this week for strong breakout conditions. Next resistance is around $230/share and a retest of the negative channel resistance around $240/share is likely.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

The 2020 percentages of 208 MDA breakout stocks through 52 weeks of 2020 with 4 stocks selected each week.

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. Penny stocks well below these minimum levels have been shown to benefit greatly from the model but introduce much more risk and may be distorted by inflows from readers selecting the same micro-cap stocks.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio ended 2020 up +47.48% through 52 weeks beating the S&P 500 consistently every year since inception. The Premium Portfolio gains were achieved despite 20 weeks moving to cash following the Momentum Gauge® signals and total returns do not include the additional large gains from ETF bear funds suggested during the negative signal weeks.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!