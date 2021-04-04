Photo by marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

The article presents the top-ranked Dividend Contenders, which are companies listed on U.S. exchanges that have dividend increase streaks of 10-24 years. In a previous article, I presented the top-ranked Dividend Champions (25+ years), and a subsequent article will present the top-ranked Dividend Challengers (5-9 years).

I use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth [DG] stocks. The system scores each of five quality indicators to determine a quality score out of 25 points. To rank DG stocks, I sort them by quality scores and use tie-breaking metrics, including, in order, dividend safety, credit rating, and dividend yield.

I regularly do quality assessments on different lists of DG stocks and share the results in articles on Seeking Alpha. For reference, here are the most recent editions of some of these ranking articles:

In most of my articles, I provide fair value estimates of the stocks I cover. There are many ways to do stock valuation, but I prefer to use a survey approach. I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources and calculate a single, representative fair value [FV].

This article presents tables listing key metrics, quality indicators, and FV estimates of the top-ranked Dividend Contenders.

The Dividend Contenders

The late David Fish introduced the Dividend Champions list in December 2007 to track dividend growth stocks with dividend increase streaks of at least 25 years. He later added Dividend Contenders (10-24 years) and Dividend Challengers (5-9 years).

We introduced Dividend Radar in May 2020 to automatically track the Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers. Automation using a rules-based approach has several benefits, including having more up-to-date dividend growth rates, fair value estimates, and trailing total returns for all DG stocks. Dividend Radar is published every Friday as an Excel spreadsheet.

The latest Dividend Radar (dated April 2, 2021) contains 764 stocks. There are 129 Dividend Champions, 316 Dividend Contenders, and 319 Dividend Challengers.

The 316 Dividend Contenders have an average dividend increase streak of 13.8 years, an average dividend yield of 2.59%, an average 5-year dividend growth rate of 9.62%.

In comparison, the 129 Dividend Champions have an average dividend increase streak of 40.1 years, an average dividend yield of 2.33%, an average 5-year dividend growth rate of 6.97%.

On average, the Dividend Contenders offer higher dividend yields and higher dividend growth.

The following chart shows the sector distribution of the Dividend Contenders:

Source: Created by the author

About 47% of Dividend Contenders fall in the Financials and Industrials sectors!

I find it useful also to consider the supersector distribution of different stock lists, as some analysts advocate a business cycle approach to sector investing:

Source: Created by the author

Defensive Sectors (Consumer Staples, Health Care, Utilities) are not closely tied to the economy because companies in these sectors provide goods and services that are always in demand. Cyclical Sectors (Consumer Discretionary, Financials, Materials, Real Estate) are closely tied to the ups and downs of the economy. When the economy is thriving, companies in cyclical sectors do well because unemployment is low and wages increase. In downturns, though, companies in cyclical sectors tend to struggle as consumers are less confident about the future. Sensitive Sectors (Communication Services, Energy, Industrials, Information Technology) are sectors that ebb and flow with the overall economy but to a limited degree. Companies in these sectors are not immune to a poor economy, but they also may not be as severely impacted by economic downturns.

More than half of all Dividend Contenders fall in Cyclical Sectors.

Rating and Ranking

I use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of DG stocks. It is a simple but effective system that employs five widely-used quality indicators from four independent sources. Devised by David Van Knapp, the system assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 25 points:

My rating system is a simple mapping of different quality score ranges.

Ratings are Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9).

DVK Quality Snapshots scoring system and my rating system

I distinguish between Investment Grade ratings for quality scores in the range 15-25 and Speculative Grade ratings for quality scores below 15.

To rank stocks, I simply sort them by descending quality scores and use the following tie-breaking metrics, as necessary:

SSD Dividend Safety Scores

S&P Credit Ratings

Dividend Yield

When two stocks with the same quality score have the same Dividend Safety Scores, I next compare their S&P Credit Ratings, ranking the one with the better Credit Rating higher. I rarely need to break ties with the Dividend Yield.

The Top-Ranked Dividend Contenders

I ranked the 316 Dividend Contenders and screened ones rated Exceptional, Excellent, and Fine (that is, those with quality scores in the range 19-25). No fewer than 74 (or about 23%) of the Dividend Contenders pass this quality screen. I own 40 of these stocks in my DivGro portfolio, so there are 34 other high-quality Dividend Contenders to consider for possible inclusion in my portfolio.

After applying the quality screen, I next consider each stock's valuation. The highest-quality DG stocks rarely trade at discounted valuations, so I'm willing to pay a bit of a premium price for such stocks. Here is a table showing my recently-adopted quality/valuation criteria:

Rating Quality Scores Valuation Exceptional 25 Allow a premium of up to 10% Excellent 23-24 Allow a premium of up to 5% Fine 19-22 Require fair value or below Decent 15-18 Require a discount of at least 10%

Stocks that pass my quality/valuation screen are candidates for investment and I favor stocks likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%, according to the so-called Chowder Rule.

Below, I present the 74 Top-Ranked Dividend Contenders ranked by quality score.

Each table presents key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and my fair value estimates:

Yrs years of consecutive dividend increases Yield the dividend yield for a recent Price Qual quality score according to DVK Quality Snapshots 5-Yr DGR the 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate CDN Chowder Number, a popular metric for screening DG stocks Fair Val. my fair value estimate Price recent share price (Disc.) Prem. discount or premium of Price to my fair value estimate 5-Yr TTR the 5-year compound trailing total returns

To simplify visual interpretation, I color-code the CDN column to indicate the likelihood that the stock will deliver annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less-likely, and red means unlikely. I consider green CDNs favorable.

For DG stocks, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Portfolio Insight. Additionally, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox.io. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (highest and lowest value) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Dividend Contenders rated Exceptional

The first table contains the highest-quality Dividend Contenders with perfect (25 out of 25) quality scores.

Please note that stocks I own are highlighted in the Ticker column.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 1 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Information Technology Sensitive 2 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Health Care Defensive 3 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 4 Visa Inc. (V) Information Technology Sensitive

I own all four of the Dividend Contenders rated Exceptional.

For stocks with perfect quality scores, I'm willing to pay a premium of up to 10%. MRK is discounted and V is available for a premium below 10%.

For readers who don't own the stock, V is a good candidate to consider given its favorable CDN. Before dismissing V outright due to its low yield, consider the stock's performance over the past 10 years:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

The ranking chart shows the 10-year compound trailing total returns [TTR] of the Top-Ranked Dividend Contenders. Remarkably, V's 10-year TTR of 28.59% is outpaced by only two other stocks (both with even lower yields)!

Dividend Contenders rated Excellent

The next table contains high-quality Dividend Contenders with quality scores of 23-24.

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 5 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Consumer Staples Defensive 6 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Information Technology Sensitive 7 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Industrials Sensitive 8 Accenture plc (ACN) Information Technology Sensitive 9 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Information Technology Sensitive 10 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Information Technology Sensitive 11 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Industrials Sensitive 12 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 13 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Industrials Sensitive 14 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Health Care Defensive 15 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Information Technology Sensitive 16 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Financials Cyclical 17 The Hershey Company (HSY) Consumer Staples Defensive 18 Comcast (CMCSA) Communication Services Sensitive 19 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Health Care Defensive 20 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Health Care Defensive 21 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Health Care Defensive

I own all but one of the Dividend Contenders rated Excellent.

AMGN, BMY, CMCSA, LMT, ORCL, and PFE trade at discounted valuations. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay a premium of up to 5%. So BLK, CSCO, and UNH also pass my quality/valuation screen.

Seven of these stocks have favorable CDNs: AMGN, CMCSA, CSCO, HD, MA, TXN, and UNH.

Good candidates for consideration are those with attractive valuations and favorable CDNs: AMGN, CMCSA, CSCO, and UNH.

Given that HD and MA are close to the 5% premium threshold, they could be added after 2% price drops (HD to below $301 per share and MA to below $358 per share).

Dividend Contenders rated Fine

The final table contains quality Dividend Contenders with quality scores of 19-22.

CDNU: A special rule lowers the CDN for Utilities sector stocks yielding at least 4%

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 22 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Utilities Defensive 23 Intuit Inc. (INTU) Information Technology Sensitive 24 CME Group Inc. (CME) Financials Cyclical 25 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Utilities Defensive 26 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Utilities Defensive 27 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Communication Services Sensitive 28 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Utilities Defensive 29 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Industrials Sensitive 30 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Financials Cyclical 31 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Industrials Sensitive 32 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 33 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Industrials Sensitive 34 Cummins Inc. (CMI) Industrials Sensitive 35 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Industrials Sensitive 36 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Health Care Defensive 37 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Financials Cyclical 38 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Consumer Staples Defensive 39 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Utilities Defensive 40 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Industrials Sensitive 41 Kellogg Company (K) Consumer Staples Defensive 42 Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Information Technology Sensitive 43 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Materials Cyclical 44 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Financials Cyclical 45 Globe Life Inc. (GL) Financials Cyclical 46 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Industrials Sensitive 47 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) Financials Cyclical 48 AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Health Care Defensive 49 Amphenol Corporation (APH) Information Technology Sensitive 50 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Information Technology Sensitive 51 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Health Care Defensive 52 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Utilities Defensive 53 PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Industrials Sensitive 54 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Financials Cyclical 55 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Industrials Sensitive 56 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Financials Cyclical 57 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Financials Cyclical 58 Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Health Care Defensive 59 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Consumer Staples Defensive 60 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Utilities Defensive 61 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Financials Cyclical 62 DTE Energy Company (DTE) Utilities Defensive 63 Eversource Energy (ES) Utilities Defensive 64 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Utilities Defensive 65 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Financials Cyclical 66 The Toro Company (TTC) Industrials Sensitive 67 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Industrials Sensitive 68 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Information Technology Sensitive 69 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Industrials Sensitive 70 The Southern Company (SO) Utilities Defensive 71 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Utilities Defensive 72 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Consumer Staples Defensive 73 U.S. Bancorp (USB) Financials Cyclical 74 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Financials Cyclical

I own thirteen of the Dividend Contenders rated Fine.

For stocks rated Fine, I require at fair value or discounted valuations. Good candidates for consideration are those with discounted valuations and favorable CDNs: ALL, BK, LHX, PNW, and USB.

Given that APH and JPM are only 3% above FV, they could be added after 3% price drops (APH to below $65 per share and JPM to below $149 per share).

Dividend Contenders: Additional Screens

We can use some of Portfolio Insight's screening features to identify stocks with compelling metrics. I created a watch list called Quality Contenders containing the 74 Top-Ranked Dividend Contenders.

High Yield / High Growth

First, let's consider dividend yield and dividend growth. I like to hold a good mix of higher-yielding and higher DGR stocks in my portfolio, but it is rare to see single stocks offering both. Consider the dividend quadrant, which compares the dividend yield to the 10-year dividend growth rate for all Quality Contenders:

Source: Portfolio Insight

Only one Dividend Contender, USB, falls into the high yield/high growth quadrant.

none

Cyclical: USB

Sensitive: none

USB is discounted and has a favorable CDN.

Chowder Number

Another way to look at high yield and high growth stocks is using the CDN, which sums the current yield and 5-year dividend growth rate. I like using the CDN as a guide, often favoring stocks whose CDNs are colored green in my summary tables. Such stocks are likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%, provided they continue to increase their dividends at similar rates:

UNH

Cyclical: HD , MKTX , SBUX

, , Sensitive: CSCO, TXN, V

None of these are discounted, but CSCO, UNH, and V pass my quality/valuation screen.

Dividend Yield

The top quartile of the highest-yielding stocks yields at least 2.66%:

Here are the seven top-yielding stocks sorted by current Yield:

AEP , EVRG , K, PFE , PNW , SO

, , , , Cyclical: none

Sensitive: VZ

With the exception of SO, the highest-yielding stocks all trade at discounted valuations. Only PNW currently has a favorable CDN.

VZ tops the list and has been one of the top-yielding stocks among the Quality Contenders since 2017:

Source: Portfolio Insight

Dividend Growth Rate

The top quartile of stocks has 5-year DGRs of at least 12.36%:

Here are the top seven stocks sorted by 5-Yr DGR:

UNH

Cyclical: HD , MKTX , SBUX

, , Sensitive: MA, TXN, V

None of these high 5-year DGRs currently are discounted, but UNH and V pass my quality/valuation screen. Obviously, they all have favorable CDNs.

Trailing Total Returns

The top quartile of stocks all have 5-year compound trailing total returns of at least 21.17%:

Here are the top seven stocks sorted by 5-Yr TTR:

A

Cyclical: AJG , MKTX

, Sensitive: INTU, MA, MSFT, TXN

None of these stocks are discounted or pass my quality/valuation screen right now.

Discount to Fair Value

Below is a chart showing the P/E-based fair value estimates of the Quality Contenders:

As mentioned earlier, I estimate fair value by referencing fair value estimates and price targets from multiple sources. It is interesting to compare my fair value estimates with the P/E-based fair value estimates above. There is general correspondence, though Portfolio Insight considers fair value to be a range rather than a specific value.

BMY , MRK , PFE

, , Cyclical: ALL , BK

, Sensitive: NOC, VZ

Generally, stocks available at deep discounts need special scrutiny as there may be good reasons for their undervaluations. Two stocks have favorable CDNs: ALL and BK.

Dividend Safety

The final screen I like to consider is using Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Score:

COST , MRK

, Cyclical: NKE

Sensitive: HON, MA, MSFT, V

Only one of the safest stocks is discounted, MRK, though V also passes my quality/valuation screen. Both V and MA offer favorable CDNs. Only V passes both screens.

Concluding Remarks

This is the second in a series of three articles ranking the Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers. I used DVK Quality Snapshots to rank 316 Dividend Contenders and presented the 74 top-ranked Dividend Contenders with quality scores in the range of 19-25 (those rated Exceptional, Excellent, and Fine).These truly are high-quality stocks!

I've highlighted ten stocks trading at attractive valuations and offering favorable CDNs. These stocks are likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%:

Defensive: AMGN , PNW , UNH

, , Cyclical: ALL , BK , USB

, , Sensitive: CMCSA, CSCO, LHX, V

As always, I encourage readers to do their own due diligence before investing.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!

I'm providing a downloadable spreadsheet with fundamental and added value metrics for the Top-Ranked Dividend Contenders. The spreadsheet includes the data presented in this article but also data available to Portfolio Insight subscribers. I hope readers would find this snapshot of fundamental and added value metrics useful in analyzing the Top-Ranked Dividend Contenders.

Access a Google spreadsheet of the Top-Ranked Dividend Contenders

To copy, sign in with a Google account and select File | Make a Copy