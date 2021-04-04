Photo by dszc/E+ via Getty Images

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCPK:AAVVF) (AAV.TO) made some serious progress with initial well output. There was no flashy announcement so a lot of investors could have missed it. But this is the kind of progress that keeps costs on a downward trend. In the meantime, this kind of advance will boost the anticipated results from the previously announced oil discovery. That discovery was also made possible by technology advances that made the interval profitable to produce.

The Announcement

Like every operator, Advantage Oil & Gas is continuously experimenting with new completion techniques and other operating improvements to get a better return for money spent. One of these ideas came through.

"Post clean-up, IP30 of the first 5 wells averaged 10.5 mmcf/d at an average pressure of 9.1MPa. This exceeded the 2017 to 2019 results by approximately 87%."

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas Fourth Quarter 2020, Operational Update January 6, 2021.

At the very least, the company will get back more of the money spent to drill and complete the well sooner. The hope is that this group of wells will significantly produce more over the production life of the group of wells. That is likely but it also remains to be demonstrated. Nothing is ever certain in the oil and gas business. But this announcement looks like it has the potential for a decent financial leap forward.

In addition the company noted a decrease in the cost of wells and sped up the time from testing to production. This is obviously the best of both worlds. Cost are declining and productivity per well is increasing. But such progress will also limit the coming price rally as it will be more profitable at each natural gas price to drill wells. Any lead this company has in technology will likely disappear within a year or so as these types of practices tend to spread very rapidly. But for that year, there will be some extra money coming in when compared to competitors.

Sometimes these improvements affect one basin more than others so that the basin becomes the cost leader in North America. This is how the "hotspots" switched in the past from the Bakken to the Eagle Ford and finally the Permian. It has also led to previous areas in decline like the Scoop and Stack becoming revived. So we will have to see the long term effects of this discovery. In any event the technology progress is definitely good news for investors.

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas January 2020, Investor Presentation.

The specific technology improvements have allowed the Montney operators to explore the liquids rich Middle Montney. Before the present time, that Middle Montney was just not that profitable. The Upper Montney has been explored for years and is the source of much of the company's dry gas production. The lower Montney has yet to become commercially viable. But that could happen in the future.

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas January 2020, Investor Presentation.

The latest advances may have given the dry gas section of the Upper Montney first call on the capital budget. Those wells are extremely profitable dry gas wells as shown above. Even though liquids rich is a very desirable combination. It will be tough for the Middle Montney (liquids rich) wells to compete with the profitability shown above for the dry gas wells.

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas January 2020, Investor Presentation.

Advantage also owns significant amounts of midstream capacity. This company owns most of the processing capability and is connected to pipelines that get the natural gas to market. This enables considerable amounts of upstream and midstream coordination to keep costs low.

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas January 2020, Investor Presentation.

That low cost structure, as shown above, is among the lowest costs in Canada. In fact, a dry gas producer with the costs shown above is a fierce competitor in several major basins of the United States.

Note that low transportation costs may not be a plus or may appear to be uncompetitive because oftentimes it is worth paying more transportation to ship the natural gas to a market with better prices. Similarly, one of the reasons that Advantage has low processing costs is the dry gas business. As liquids become a more important component of production, the operating costs will rise to optimize the sales value of the production. Also some products such as oil are more expensive to transport.

Source: Advantage Oil and Gas Management Discussion and Analysis For Fourth Quarter 2020.

In fiscal year 2020, management managed to grow production volumes of natural gas liquids and oil. That emphasis will change somewhat in the new fiscal year because of the progress made with the dry gas wells. Management will probably maintain the liquids volume while expanding the dry gas operations. But the flexibility is now clearly there to expand into liquids should that become more profitable.

Source: Advantage Oil and Gas Management Discussion and Analysis For Fourth Quarter 2020.

Note that Progress is competitive with the other liquids rich area but Glacier competitiveness is not mentioned. So Glacier will receive the lion's share of capital expenditures for the fiscal year for obvious reasons.

Canada has Spring Breakup. The melting from winter makes it difficult for the industry to get anything done. Therefore beginning sometime in March, activity goes to very low levels. Repair work is often emphasized. Drilling and completing wells literally grinds to a halt. The drilling and completions will begin again sometime in the third quarter when things dry out enough for that type of work to be done efficiently.

Most natural gas companies will complete and begin production of new wells towards the end of the third quarter when heating season begins. Then much of the initial well production receives the higher natural gas prices that normally happen in the winter. This raises the internal rates of return of the wells.

The Future

Despite the edge that dry gas production currently has, there is a bright future for liquids rich gas production. Management does need time to develop the expertise equal to the expertise it has for dry gas production and sales.

Source: Advantage Oil and Gas Management Discussion and Analysis For Fourth Quarter 2020.

There is a lot of upside for that Middle Montney. As the operators explore the interval more, costs will continue to decline. Therefore the day will come when that Middle Montney is more than a financial stepchild to the more profitable interval above it.

Oil prices in fiscal 2020 went through the floor whereas natural gas prices in Canada had already been recovering for 2 years. Therefore the decision made to develop the dry gas was understandable. Now oil prices and liquids prices have improved considerably. Therefore management may change how it spends the capital dollars.

Last year part of the Glacier processing plant was sold for C$100 million which brought down debt and enabled the company to spend even through the coronavirus demand destruction. This fiscal year, so far it looks as though no such measures will be needed.

Profitable long term growth appears to be assured.

