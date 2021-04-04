Compass (NYSE:COMP) has seen a very modest welcome after this real estate technology platform went public. The company has seen very rapid growth which recently has been accompanied by some real operating leverage as well. These encouraging signs are welcomed as the (adjusted) sales multiples look quite reasonable.

While I still have some question on the business model, I think that the growth rates look rather compelling given the sales multiples at which the stock trade. Nonetheless, this is an interesting stock to keep a close eye on going forward.

Find Your Place In This World

Compass hopes to operate in a world in which the experience of selling and buying homes is simple and pleasant. The company has developed a platform which is an integrated cloud-based software platform which includes all the critical functionalities in the real estate industry. The company firmly believes that real estate agents play a prominent and important role in residential real estate transactions, and will continue to play such a role.

Since its founding, the company has facilitated agents in closing more than 275,000 transactions with a market value of over $300 billion, making it a large independent real estate brokerage firm with a 4% market share.

The company focuses heavily on the agents, as the platform has allowed them to be more productive and successful. The company claims that agents active on its platform close nearly a fifth more deals, with homes being sold, on average, a fifth quicker, as two-thirds of the agents use its software platform on a daily basis. Retention rates in excess of 90% and a NPS of 68 show the commercial and actual traction of the solutions.

The potential market is huge with more than 5 million homes sold each year, at least in 2020, with a combined value of nearly $2 trillion. Actual services offered by the platform include among others title and escrow services, integrated closing process, training and coaching of agents, transaction coordination, marketing design, among others.

The company has gathered nearly 20,000 agents on its platform by the end of 2020, of which, roughly half were so-called principal agents. The agents active on the platform were responsible for more than $150 billion in residential value transactions last year.

The company generates its revenue over the value of transactions; in fact, it took in $3.7 billion in sales last year for a commission equal to about 2.4% of the underlying value. Note that the vast majority of these fees are paid to the actual agents, as more than 80% of revenue are earmarked for commissions to be paid out to the agents active on the platform.

The greater usage of technology drives the usage of Compass in an industry which is still hyper local, very decentralized and the sector at large has been slow to adopt technology in recent years.

Valuation & IPO Talks

Management of Compass and underwriters aimed to sell 25 million shares in a range between $18 and $19 per share. Soft demand made that pricing take place at the lower end of the range, as the company raised $450 million in gross proceeds from the offering.

If we include these proceeds, with the $440 million in net cash held ahead of the offering, I peg pro-forma net cash at around $850 million. With a total share count of 386.9 million shares the company is awarded an equity valuation of $6.96 billion at the offer price. If we subtract net cash holdings from this number a $6.1 billion value is left remaining for the operating assets.

If we look at the underlying performance, the following fundamental picture emerges. The company generated $885 million in sales in 2018 on which a massive $238 million operating loss was reported. Revenue rose an unprecedented 170% to $2.39 billion in 2019 as operating losses rose to $402 million. Revenue rose another 56% in spite, or perhaps thanks to the pandemic, with revenue coming in at $3.72 billion. Losses narrowed in absolute and relative terms, with an operating loss of $273 million showing a real improvement on an absolute and relative basis.

If we look at the operations, the company trades at just over 1.6 times revenue reported in 2020 which looks a bit odd given the rapid growth of the business. Yet, if we look at the business, the company basically rakes in quite a large portion of revenue from commissions, which it essentially pays out directly to agents. If we adjust for these commissions (assuming they would be paid directly to agents), revenue would come in at $664 million. In that sense, the business is essentially valued at 9 times sales.

If we look further at the trends in 2020, it is evident that the year was not created equally. First quarter sales rose 82% to $620 million, revenue fell 5% in the second quarter as growth rates returned to >80% in the third and fourth quarter, with quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion for those quarters running at a rate of $4.8 billion, comfortably above the reported revenue number for the year. After the huge run in the last two quarters of the year, the company came close to breaking-even, having significantly cut its losses in the second half of the year.

The valuation discussion above, with an operating asset valuation of $6.1 billion, was based on the offer price. With shares now trading modestly higher at $20 per share, we might add nearly $800 million to this valuation, valuing Compass at an enterprise value of around $6.9 billion.

And Now?

Following the IPO, I must say that I see some appeal. Compass is growing the business in a very quick manner and even if we factor in the gross commissions included in the revenue base, the company trades at less than 10 times annualized sales here. While the company continues to lose some money, this revenue multiple, a huge potential market and real operating leverage on the bottom line makes me relatively upbeat. This is certainly the case if you regard the company as a technological name instead of a traditional real estate brokerage firm.

Risk relates mostly to the losses, and underlying risks such as the state of housing markets and, related to that, financial markets. Other risks include competition, other innovators stepping up their game and less generous financing terms being available to buyers and sellers, perhaps as a result of the pandemic or rising interest rates.

Truth be told, I am quite compelled by the underlying business and the valuation here, in terms of adjusted sales multiples. Although, I would like for a bit more clarity on the strength of the business model and operating leverage in the quarters to come.