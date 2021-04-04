There are several secular growth stories out there for investors, including electrification, automation, and data growth, but clean energy technology (including decarbonization) has been getting its time in the spotlight more recently. With strong technologies in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, the Street has started to appreciate Alfa Laval’s (OTCPK:ALFVF) (OTCPK:ALFVY) leverage to this opportunity, as well as the leverage in the Food/Water business to alternative proteins.

When I last wrote about Alfa Laval in August of 2020, I suggest investors hold off in the hope of a lower price. They got that chance with a roughly 20% decline from early August to late October, since which the shares have risen almost 50%.

At today’s price I think Alfa Laval offers a return potential on par with other high-quality industrials, many of which also have leverage to attractive long-term secular themes (Eaton (ETN), Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSF) (OTCPK:SBGSY), et al). I think it’s a decent enough hold at this level, but near-term expectations may yet be a little high and if there’s a sell-off after Q1 earnings/guidance, it’s a name I’d revisit.

Decarbonization – Not Today, And Not Tomorrow, But Eventually…

One of the biggest thematic changes around Alfa Laval over the last six months is the sudden appreciation of the company’s leverage to cleaner energy and/or decarbonization. Many of the company’s core competencies in heat exchange, fluid and gas separation, and fluid handling that have driven good growth over the years in oil/gas and chemicals have applications outside those markets.

Some of that has already been visible in LNG opportunities. While Chart Industries (GTLS) has generally gotten more attention for its LNG exposure, it’s a driver for Alfa Laval as well, both in the company’s Energy segment and its Marine segment (LNG tankers and so on).

The same technologies that make Alfa Laval a player in natural gas processing and LNG processing also apply to hydrogen, and the company is well-placed to benefit from the growth in cleaner hydrogen generation and its use as a fuel. Importantly, Alfa Laval is leveraged not only to “green hydrogen” (hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources), but also “blue hydrogen”, which is hydrogen produced by conventional means but with carbon recapture as part of the process.

Alfa Laval is not dramatically shifting the business for hydrogen, but then they don’t really need to. The company’s products will have it play for hydrogen production, storage/transport, and distribution/use. While the overall opportunity is likely to be relatively modest in 2025, it could be a significantly larger business in 2030 and beyond, and could help offset (if not more than offset) the company’s roughly 15% exposure to the oil/gas end-market.

Another, arguably less obvious, play for Alfa Laval in a cleaner future is on the Food/Water side. Raising animals for food generates significant pollution, and whether it’s out of economic, environmental, or dietary concerns, more and more people are consuming alternative proteins, including plant protein. Non-dairy milk is a growing category that Alfa Laval can address with its existing offerings, as is plant protein, and other alternatives like insect protein could contribute to growth further in the future.

Near-Term Challenges Are Still Meaningful

Across marine, oil/gas, petrochemicals, and power, around half of the company’s end-markets are not in particularly good shape today. Orders declined by 17% on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, with greater than 20% declines in both Energy and Marine, and the backlog declined 12% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter.

The Marine business saw record-low industry orders in shipping in 2020, with an already-weak order cycle exacerbated by the pandemic. While an eventual rebound from these levels is indeed likely, I’d be cautious on expecting a fast recovering.

About half of Alfa Laval’s exposure in Marine is to tankers, and orders here are running around 5% to 6% of the fleet. The one area of shipping that is seeing some newbuild interest, containerships, is an area where the company’s overall content opportunity per ship is among the lowest. I do believe demand will improve over time for LNG carriers and chemical tankers (transporting hydrogen by converting to and from ammonia is a viable option), but again I would note the “over time” part.

Demand is likewise not looking very strong in the oil/gas area now. There’s not much demand right now for natural gas processing equipment, and while this has always been a cyclical business, the growing opposition to new pipeline projects in North America is a risk factor to consider.

One area where I don’t see meaningful challenges is in the company’s Food and Water business. Orders were only flat for Alfa Laval in the fourth quarter, but food and beverage companies are moving forward with capex expansion plans and the overall health of the market looks good. Alfa Laval does have some vulnerability to dairy, but growth opportunities in non-dairy milk and other functional beverages could provide some positive offset, as could leverage to water/wastewater investments and a growing business serving the biopharma industry.

The Outlook

By and large, I’ve been more bullish on Alfa Laval than the Street and that remains the case today, at least insofar as the numbers go.

Alfa’s FY20 revenue was about 2.5% lower than I expected, but FCF was pretty much in line and EBITDA was about 4% better. I’ve reduced my near-term revenue expectations a bit, but my 2022-2024 numbers are above the sell-side averages (by about 1.5%, 3.5%, and 5.5%, respectively). Growth relative to pre-pandemic revenue will be low for the next five years (around 1% to 2%), but I’m still looking for long-term growth of around 3%, with some upside potential in areas like hydrogen/LNG capex.

I’m not looking for significant margin leverage over the next couple of years, but I do expect margins to start improving more noticeably in 2023 as recoveries in marine and oil/gas markets should be firmed up by that point. I expect FCF margins to remain largely in the low double-digits, improving gradually toward the mid-teens over the next decade and driving mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

I don’t view Alfa Laval as a particular bargain right now, but I do believe the price is fair relative to what other high-quality industrials are trading for these days. I do think there are risks that the entire sector is overextended, but I do like the secular growth leverage that names like Alfa Laval have to offer. I’d be happy to hold what I had at today’s price, and would look at a meaningful sell-off as an opportunity to buy for investors with longer-term horizons.