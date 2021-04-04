Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) is a long-term value creator. Having been a high-priced and low-profile stock, the company might not be on everyone's radar, yet the long-term value-creating track record of the company has been very strong. While secular growth and quality is a very good long-term combination for investors, the added combination of heightened valuation creates quite a tricky investment case, as in fact I think that the valuation is far too high to create a compelling risk-reward here.

The Profile

Mettler-Toledo is a manufacturer and marketer of precision instruments used in laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. The company reports its operations under two segments: the laboratory solutions and industrial solutions segment, as years of secular growth market leadership positions and sound long-term capital allocation strategies have been fundamental to create and drive great long-term value creation.

Just a $30 stock in the early 2000s, shares broke through the $1,000 mark in 2020 for the first time ever, with shares having risen to nearly $1,200 at this moment in time, making that investors have made 40 times their money in about 20 years time. Over the past decade, shares have risen a factor of about 10 times, as it is noteworthy that the actual share price performance seems to have outperformed the actual underlying performance.

Mettler was a $2.3 billion business a decade ago, a number which has risen to $3.1 billion currently. This kind of growth, with 35% cumulative revenue growth over the period of a decade, is not even that impressive. Gross margins have improved a full 5 points over this period of time as this basically allowed operating profits to double to $800 million, for very compelling margins of around 25%. With operating profits doubling, the third element to actual growth and value creation has been the fact that the company is a continued buyer of its own stock, as the company bought back roughly a quarter of its shares over this period of time, basically allowing earnings per share to triple.

As shares have risen a factor of 10, it is very obvious that, like many parts of the market, shares of Mettler have been benefiting from continued higher valuation multiples being attached to its earnings power.

The Current Performance

Mettler reported a 3% increase in full year sales for 2020 to $3.08 billion, albeit it must be said that fourth quarter revenue growth topped 10% and basically runs at an annualized rate around $3.5 billion, or actually a bit more. Reported operating margins rose to 24% as the combination of margin gains and growth on the topline resulted in earnings of $25.24 per share, as the company reported adjusted earnings of $25.72 per share, nearly half a dollar more.

On top of the current earnings power, the company has taken on a bit of debt. Reported net debt of $1.24 billion results in a very reasonable leverage position as the company reported adjusted operating profits of $841 million last year. Nonetheless, expectations are very high as the current stock price around $1,200 per share basically works down to a 48 times earnings multiple, based on last year's performance with the company trading around 10 times sales. Much of this appreciation came during 2020, as Mettler was a $800 stock ahead of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with shares on a net basis having risen approximately 50% in the time frame of around a year from here!

With a roughly $30 billion enterprise valuation, it is obvious that this is a very large player, even as it operates a bit under the radar. With this premium valuation and the reasonable leverage position, the company has been using its strength to pursue a small acquisition early in 2021. The company spent $185 million to acquire PendoTECH, a manufacturer of single-use sensors, transmitters, control systems for measuring, monitoring, and data collection in bioprocess applicants.

The $185 million deal might eventually cost $205 million if certain milestones are met, which trigger contingent considerations of around $20 million. Unfortunately, no revenue contribution has been reported, although the purchase price makes it very evident that this is just a bolt-on acquisition with the purchase price being less than a percent of the current enterprise valuation. Needless to say, no major implications will result from this deal on the overall investment case.

A Final Word

Do not get me wrong, I like paying up for quality and Mettler-Toledo certainly constitutes quality. The issue I have is that earnings multiples have only expanded to around 50 times earnings, here. It is noteworthy to see the valuation multiple inflation taking place throughout 2020, certainly as we have seen interest rates increase early in 2021.

After all, the gap between the earnings yield of around 2%, at 50 times earnings multiple over Treasuries, has narrowed to just a few basis points. The same gap was far higher with Treasuries yielding less and the earnings yield being significantly higher not too long in the past. This simple observation and the solid, yet not too sexy, performance of the underlying business make it very easy for me to maintain a neutral stance as the risk-reward here on a long-term horizon looks quite challenging to me.