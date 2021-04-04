The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is not in my retirement income portfolio, but is at the top of my watchlist. It would be the 25th company in the portfolio.

TD is the largest bank headquartered in Canada, identified as "TD Bank Group: Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance," with "Retail Banking Canada," "Retail Banking US," "Wealth Canada," and "Wealth US." The Canadian brand is "TD Canada Trust," and "TD Bank" in the US. The Wealth US brand is "TD Ameritrade," which TD sold to Charles Schwab (SCHW), retaining a 13% interest in Schwab.

From The Bank of Canada Museum

TD's origins are in the founding of The Bank of Toronto in 1855. It has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1857. The Dominion Bank was chartered in 1869. The two banks merged in 1955, forming The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Bharat Masrani, 64, has been CEO of TD Bank Group since 2014. He joined the company in 1987.

Strengths include TD's deep inroads into the US market, its diversification within the financial industry, and its AA- S&P credit rating, unusual for a bank.

A weakness is the reluctance of some US citizens to invest in a Canadian company due to currency exchange issues and the Canadian dividend tax on non-retirement accounts.

Opportunities include growing TD's share of the US market. Fitch gives TD an AA- credit rating, and its January 13 update sees strong potential in TD's 13% ownership in a greatly expanded Charles Schwab. However, Fitch doesn't expect Canadian banks to return to pre-pandemic profit levels until 2022.

Threats include unfavorable changes in banking regulations, fluctuations in currency exchange rates for non-Canadian investors, tensions in Canada-US relations that could impede further exposure to the US markets, and changes in the global energy market that could weaken the Canadian economy.

Toronto-Dominion's fiscal year ends on October 31. The 2020 Q4 earnings release is in Canadian dollars, indicating that full-year 2020 reported income was CAD 11.895 billion, up from CAD 11.686 billion in 2019. Reported diluted earnings per share were CAD $6.43, up from CAD 6.25 in 2019.

Seeking Alpha translates TD's financials into US dollars, showing 2020 net income of US $8.929 billion and 2020 basic EPS of US $4.83.

The 4/3/21 exchange rate was 1.00 CAD = .7954 USD.

TD's quarterly dividend is CAD .79, or CAD 3.16 annually. The current exchange rate makes this US $.628 per quarter, or US $2.513 annually. At a 4/1 price of US $65.74, the yield was 3.82%. TD has raised the dividend for 10 consecutive years. The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 9.2%.

The trailing 12-month EPS is US $5.15, for a current payout ratio of 48.7%. TD's 5-year average payout ratio has been 42.3%.

According to TD's Q1 2021 earnings release, book value at 1/31/21 was CAD 49.44, up from CAD 45.91 at 1/31/20. The closing price on 1/31/21 was CAD 72.46, for a price-to-book ratio of 1.47. I would prefer a lower ratio and at least a 4.0% yield, which suggests an initial target price around US $62.82.

Investment Thesis

Here are the reasons I'm considering adding TD to the portfolio:

Alongside rival Royal Bank of Canada (RY), TD is one of the two largest banks in Canada.

TD is the 8th largest bank in the US, with TD Group US Holdings LLC valued at $405.51 billion as of March 2021 (per FDIC via bankrate.com).

TD is particularly strong on the US east coast, and well-positioned to grow its share of the US market.

I like TD's decision to sell its 43% investment in TD Ameritrade to Schwab while receiving a 13.5% ownership (9.9% of voting shares) in Schwab. This further diversifies and solidifies its position in the US.

TD has a solid dividend history and the company seems to be effectively managing the pandemic and Canada's changing economy.

US investors should hold Canadian companies in a qualified retirement account such as an I.R.A. Non-retirement accounts are subject to a Canadian withholding tax on dividends by treaty 15% for US residents.

I'm eager to hear from anyone long TD, as well as anyone who has chosen another bank. Let's talk.

F.A.S.T. Graph

The graph below demonstrates the impact of the 2007-2009 recession and the recent pandemic recession. Earnings are represented by the orange line/dark green area, dividends by the honeydew colored line/light green area and price by the black line.

No positions were closed in Q1. Three new positions were added:

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) was added at $257.51 after considerable seller's remorse when I took profits in May 2020, and after HD's stellar full year 2020 and a 10% dividend increase. Sales surged during the pandemic, which will create some tough comps for 2021.

(HD) was added at $257.51 after considerable seller's remorse when I took profits in May 2020, and after HD's stellar full year 2020 and a 10% dividend increase. Sales surged during the pandemic, which will create some tough comps for 2021. Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) was added at $27.36 after I wrote a review for MoSI. I'm impressed with management's conservative strategy and their ability to accumulate high quality medical office buildings at good value. Their annual reports reveal an admirable consistency.

(HTA) was added at $27.36 after I wrote a review for MoSI. I'm impressed with management's conservative strategy and their ability to accumulate high quality medical office buildings at good value. Their annual reports reveal an admirable consistency. Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) was added at $88.46. This is another former holding that I regretted selling. PRU has a strong balance sheet. The holding company has an A S&P credit rating and a relatively high 5% yield.

Income Diversification

The purpose of the portfolio is to provide supplemental retirement income through a relatively safe, growing dividend stream. To enhance income diversification, I trimmed several positions in Q1 because they had become outsized contributors to the portfolio's income. AT&T (T) was contributing almost 9% of the income, so I reduced it to 5.3%. W. P. Carey (WPC) was providing 8.5% of the income, so I cut it back to 6.2%, which I view as a cap for an individual stock. Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) represented almost 7% of the income, so I reduced it to 3.5%.

Portfolio Table

The portfolio's 24 equities are listed in the table below. Price is the 3/31/21 closing price. %Port is each holding's percentage of the portfolio's market value. Div is the annual dividend per share. Yld is the dividend yield. %Inc is the percentage of the portfolio's income contributed by each company. S&P is the credit rating, where available. Yrs is the number of consecutive years of dividend/distribution increases, per Justin Law, the DRIP Investing Resource Center and the Canadian Dividend All-Star list. SSD is the Dividend Safety number per Simply Safe Dividends. Rank is the total score based on eight factors: S&P credit rating; consecutive years of dividend increases; dividend yield; payout ratio; 5-year dividend growth rate, Seeking Alpha quant score; dividend safety score; and long-term debt to capital ratio. I will explain the scoring system in the comment section for those who are interested.

Company Price %Port Div Yld %Inc S&P Yrs SSD Rank Texas Instruments (TXN) 188.99 4.8% 4.08 2.2% 3.1% A+ 17 90 53.5 J&J (JNJ) 164.35 4.4% 4.04 2.5% 3.3% AAA 58 99 49.8 Prudential (PRU) 91.10 2.3% 4.60 5.0% 3.5% A 13 75 48.2 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 221.52 4.5% 4.56 2.1% 2.8% A+ 46 81 47.9 Home Depot (HD) 305.25 5.1% 6.60 2.2% 3.3% A 11 87 46.7 Cisco (CSCO) 51.71 5.2% 1.48 2.9% 4.5% AA- 10 91 46.6 P&G (PG) 135.43 4.5% 3.16 2.3% 3.2% AA- 64 99 44.1 Merck (MRK) 77.09 5.2% 2.60 3.4% 5.3% AA- 10 99 43.1 3M (MMM) 192.68 4.9% 5.92 3.1% 4.5% A+ 62 75 41.0 PepsiCo (PEP) 141.45 4.7% 4.09 2.9% 4.1% A+ 48 93 40.1 Pfizer (PFE) 36.23 4.3% 1.56 4.3% 5.5% A+ 11 75 39.4 Unilever (UL) 55.83 4.7% 2.06 3.7% 5.2% A+ 28 75 38.6 Genuine Parts (GPC) 115.59 3.9% 3.26 2.8% 3.3% NR 64 72 38.2 Bristol-Myers (BMY) 63.13 4.2% 1.96 3.1% 4.0% A+ 12 79 36.2 WEC Energy (WEC) 93.59 4.7% 2.71 2.9% 4.1% A- 18 87 35.7 Consolidated Edison (ED) 74.80 5.0% 3.10 4.1% 6.3% A- 46 90 35.7 Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) 26.89 2.3% 1.40 5.2% 3.5% A- 49 50 34.6 Prologis (PLD) 106.00 1.8% 2.52 2.4% 1.3% A- 7 61 34.1 AT&T (T) 30.27 2.5% 2.08 6.9% 5.3% BBB 36 60 31.7 Camden (CPT) 109.91 3.7% 3.32 3.0% 3.4% A- 10 80 31.6 Verizon (VZ) 58.15 3.9% 2.51 4.3% 5.1% BBB+ 16 87 31.4 Federal Realty (FRT) 101.45 3.4% 4.24 4.2% 4.3% A- 53 60 31.0 W. P. Carey (WPC) 70.76 3.6% 4.19 5.9% 6.4% BBB 24 73 27.8 Healthcare Trust (HTA) 27.58 3.5% 1.28 4.6% 4.9% BBB 9 70 26.9 Cash 3.0% Total/Average 100% 3.32% 100% A 30.0 80 39.0

For full disclosure, I also hold shares of Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Walmart (WMT) and Nike (NKE) in a brokerage account.

Portfolio Sectors

The table below indicates each sector's representation in the portfolio. Mkt Wt is each sector's 3/31/21 market weight - the sum of the market cap of the companies in the applicable S&P 500 GICS sector index as a percentage of the total S&P 500 Index market capitalization, per Fidelity.

# is the number of portfolio companies in each sector. %Val is each sector's percentage of the market value of the portfolio. %Inc is each sector's percentage of the income contributed to the portfolio. Companies indicates the ticker symbols for the portfolio companies in each sector.

Sector Mkt Wt # %Val %Inc Companies Info Tech 26.65% 1 4.76% 3.10% TXN Health Care 13.00% 4 18.09% 18.03% MRK JNJ PFE BMY Consumer Discre 12.45% 2 9.00% 6.64% HD GPC Financials 11.32% 1 2.29% 3.49% PRU Communications 10.93% 3 11.65% 14.84% CSCO T VZ Industrials 8.87% 2 9.31% 7.26% ITW MMM Consumer Staples 6.15% 3 13.98% 12.55% PG PEP UL Energy 2.80% 0 0 0 Materials 2.70% 0 0 0 Utilities 2.67% 3 11.99% 13.93% WEC ED CDUAF Real Estate 2.46% 5 15.91% 20.15% PLD CPT FRT WPC HTA Cash 3.00% Total 100% 24 100% 100%

Performance

The portfolio gained 7.7% during Q1. The current portfolio yield is 3.32%. Monthly distributions occur at a current rate of 3.02% of the portfolio's value. Dividends equal 110% of distributions.

Q2 Goals

I might add more shares near these prices: PRU $79; PLD $92; CPT $76; CDUAF $19; BMY $55; PG $120; JNJ $150; TXN $150.

I might trim some shares near these prices: TXN $280; CSCO $54; MRK $90; UL $67; WEC $108; ED $90.

The only company I'm currently considering for possible inclusion in the portfolio is Toronto-Dominion. In my scoring "system," TD ranks between CSCO and PG, with a 45.4 score.