My weekend columns have two sections. The first looks at the economy in a broader way while the second - as usual - focuses on the macro averages.

This week, the big news was Friday's employment report, which contained a net gain of 916,000 establishment jobs. Let's take a deeper look at the data, starting with this table: For the first time in three months, goods-producing jobs had a net gain, this time of 188,000. The chart shows that the increase led to the steepest rise in a few months: All goods-producing categories of jobs gained, but construction's addition of 110,000 stands out: The last two months had a modest increase followed by a decrease. This report contained a sharper uptick.

Service jobs continued to increase at more or less the same pace as before:

Consumer-facing jobs categories improved. For the second consecutive month, leisure and hospitality jobs had strong gains, this time by 280,000: Eyeballing the chart, this category of jobs has regained about half its losses.

And retail trade gained 22,500:

About 80% of the lost jobs have been replaced.

However, there is still a large amount of slack in the labor market:

The labor force participation rate (left) is still significantly below its pre-pandemic levels. The employment/population ratio (right) has only regained about 60% of its losses. While the unemployment rate (in blue) is now at 6%, the broader U-6 rate (in red) 10.7%.

There's no debate this was a very good and welcome report, especially in light of recent weakness. But there is still a large amount of labor market slack that needs to be absorbed before the jobs market is healed.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: QQQ is back on top, rising 1% more than the number two seen IWC. QQQ sold-off in conjunction with the tech sector from mid-February through the beginning of March. This week's activity sent the index to key resistance levels (see below). Micro- and small-caps also performed well. Larger-caps also had decent gains. Tech and discretionary - two key sectors for QQQ and SPY - are in the top three slots. Real estate made a surprise appearance. Also note that three defensive sectors are at the bottom, indicating a clear "risk on" attitude among traders.

Today, let's take a look at 1-year charts of the major indexes, starting with micro-caps and working our way to increasingly larger companies. IWC 1-year

Micro-caps had a great rally starting at the end of October and lasting through late March. But the index broke its trend line a few weeks ago and has since been consolidating around the 10, 20, and 50-day EMAs. There was a large pick-up in volume that started at the very end of January, lasting through mid-April. This coincided with the index's pace of increases slowing, which probably means the period from mid-February through the end of March was a selling climax.

IWM 1-year.

Like micro-caps, small-caps began a very strong rally at the beginning of November. But they broke their trend in late February. The index is still moving higher, but the pace of increase has slowed. Currently, prices are at the lower end of a trading channel. There's been a modest pick-up in volume, which could indicate a short-term selling climax. IJH 1-year

In contrast, mid-caps are still moving higher at a healthy clip. SPY 1-year

SPY is still in the uptrend that started at the beginning of last November, as is ... OEF 1-year

... OEF.

QQQ 1-year

QQQ broke its trend in late February and has been consolidating since. On Thursday, it hit key resistance levels, indicating it may be about to begin a new rally.

The "corrections" in the smaller-cap indexes should probably best be thought of as pauses rather than the beginning of a meaningful move lower. The macroeconomic backdrop is positive: new stimulus has been approved and a large infra-structure may be on the way, the Fed is dovish, and the labor market may be healing. While market corrections can happen at any time, the probability is low in this environment.