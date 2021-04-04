Photo by Feodora Chiosea/iStock via Getty Images

It has been a while since I did a write-up on a promising microcap, so today I'm doing one on Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR). This company is close to commercializing its first product to transform the treatment of PPHN, a market valued at $500mil+, and this is only the beginning. Despite having a multibillion-dollar market opportunity and constant insider buying, the company only trades at a $110 million market cap.

LungFit

Nitric oxide, or NO, is produced by almost every cell in the human body for several purposes, including lowering blood pressure through vasodilation, killing bacteria, fungi, and viruses, and healing wounds. Therefore, NO gas has quite a few interesting medical applications, potentially everything from treating PPHN to curing COVID-19.

Source: XAIR corporate presentation

Today, NO is primarily delivered to patients through the use of high-pressure cylinders, but XAIR wants to change that with its LungFit system. When lightning strikes, the high heat causes a reaction between nitrogen and oxygen that causes them to turn into NO. Beyond Air’s LungFit device can utilize the same chemical reaction in order to generate NO from ambient air.

Source: XAIR corporate presentation

Without a cart, LungFit weighs just 38 lbs, making it substantially lighter than all cylinder-based systems. Features include an intuitive user interface, alarms for detection of any adverse effects, and a backup system in case of emergencies. The device has so far been tested in over 140 different patients to administer 2.5k treatments and has seen 0 serious adverse events.

Source: XAIR corporate presentation

The only thing that LungFit really needs to generate NO is XAIR's lightweight filter that helps to keep out NO2, a toxic byproduct of NO generation. These filters can last for 12 hours of continuous use and are required for the device to generate NO, making an interesting recurring revenue stream for XAIR.

PPHN

Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, or PPHN, is a dangerous breathing condition at birth when a newborn's blood vessels are constricted and unable to carry enough oxygen to the lungs. Since NO is a vasodilator that can widen blood vessels, it is used as the standard of care currently for PPHN and is currently the only approved indication for NO in the US.

Source: XAIR corporate presentation

Since 1999, Mallinckrodt's (MNK) INOmax has cornered this market, supplying NO to hospitals in the form of cylinders and generating sales in excess of $500mil in the US alone. Recently, though, more competitors have stepped up, with Praxair's (PX) NOxBOX and Vero's GENOSYL being recent entrants.

Source: XAIR corporate presentation

I have reviewed all of these competitors and I believe LungFit PH has the most attractive solution. INOmax and NOxBOX are similar cylinder systems that can weigh several hundred lbs, are hard to transport and store, and could be harmful if the NO leaks out accidentally. GENOSYL has a device that utilizes cassettes of N2O4 liquid and converts this liquid to NO gas, which solves the weight problem. However, the cassettes contain toxic liquid and have to be stored at 20-25 degrees, so overall I think LungFit is still the best solution.

Source: Vero website

In Nov 2020, XAIR announced that it has submitted a PMA for LungFit PH to the FDA, starting the regulatory approval process. The FDA guidelines allow for a 180-day review period for a PMA, meaning approval should be decided by May 2021. I'm very confident that LungFit will be approved because it has been tested in a large number of patients and has shown zero serious adverse events. In addition, management is trying to find a partner for LungFit outside the US and anticipates gaining CE Mark approval in Europe by year-end 2021.

In preparation for commercialization, which is estimated to happen sometime in June, Beyond Air has already employed about 2/3rds of the launch team. After approval, XAIR will spend the first 6-9 months post-approval in a limited release phase, working with a select number of hospitals, before expanding to the rest of the market. I believe commercialization should be quite swift because there are only around 800 hospitals that utilize NO in the US, so a fairly small sales force should be able to reach most of the market.

Other indications

Today, none of the approved systems on the market can deliver NO at a concentration greater than 80ppm. However, LungFit is able to deliver NO at concentrations of up to 400ppm, making it potentially suitable for curing novel diseases like viral pneumonia or bronchiolitis. These indications in total are worth billions of dollars.

Source: XAIR corporate presentation

The furthest along is bronchiolitis, a viral infection of the lungs in young children, which has already completed a pilot study. I'm not really optimistic about these results because LungFit barely seems to have hit statistical significance at 150ppm. The pivotal trial of bronchiolitis has been delayed indefinitely as the COVID-19 outbreak has, for unknown reasons, caused a massive decline in bronchiolitis cases.

Source: XAIR corporate presentation

Acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, saw a pilot study for 150 people start in November last year. Interim results are expected in early 2021 with the full data set expected in mid-2021. I'm not particularly optimistic about this indication either, because by the time NO is actually approved for COVID-19, the pandemic would likely be over.

NTM lung infection is an indication I'm quite excited about. NTM is a rare lung infection affecting an estimated 150k people in the US. Most patients are treated with antibiotic therapy that could cause long-lasting side effects, and there is no drug to treat the disease specifically. LungFit has shown that it can decrease bacterial load in NTM patients and XAIR has received a $2mil grant from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to fund LungFit studies in NTM. XAIR has started a 20 person trial and expects interim results in mid-2021, with topline results to follow in late 2021.

Most exciting though could be XAIR's solid tumor program. Management believes that NO at extremely high concentrations of >10000ppm will cause cell death when administered to a solid tumor, thus exposing tumor antigens and triggering the host immune system. So far, management has completed a study in mice that involved inoculating these mice with tumor cells before treating it with gaseous NO.

Source: XAIR solid tumor program

Results have been spectacular - With each increase in concentration, the % of mice with no tumor spread increased, with the highest concentration of NO causing tumor spread to stop completely. If this could be replicated in humans, it could potentially result in a very potent cancer vaccine.

Ownership

Insiders of the company own a total of 3.1mil shares, representing around 15% of the company. This is down from 18% last year but the number of shares held has actually increased by 300k, as over the past few months, insiders have been buying heavily.

Source: XAIR proxy statement

I believe the substantial insider ownership, as well as insider buying, is a good indication that the company will have a very bright future.

Valuation

Today, XAIR is valued at around $110mil market cap, or around $90mil EV, with a cash runway of around Q4 2020, more than enough to get through LungFit PH's approval.

I believe the PPHN indication alone is worth several multiples of XAIR's current valuation, but the additional indications and the tremendous TAM they potentially unlock could really make XAIR a home-run investment if approved. At $90mil EV, I think the risk-reward is incredibly favorable.

The key risk, of course, is a delay or rejection of LungFit PH, which I highly doubt given the lack of SAEs as well as the clear benefit of LungFit PH. With the low cash on hand, it's also very likely the company will do an offering on any spike related to approval, which could depress prices. Lastly, the company had originally licensed the LungFit PH technology to Circassia Pharmaceuticals, but this has been terminated by XAIR and is being disputed by Circassia. If Circassia wins the dispute, they may get commercial rights to LungFit PH in the US or receive damages from XAIR, which could reduce shareholder value.

Conclusion

Overall, Beyond Air is a highly unique company using NO to treat patients with a variety of diseases, potentially unlocking a multibillion-dollar market. The company is months away from commercializing its first product yet trades at an incredibly low valuation of less than $100mil, signaling strong potential upside after approval.