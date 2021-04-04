Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Continues To Support Markets

Even though excess reserves in the commercial banking system fell in the banking week ending March 31, 2021, the effective federal funds rate fell during the week, ending the banking week at 0.06 percent.

This point is made because the reader should not get the idea that the Federal Reserve has moved back the dial a bit on its drive to keep the financial markets sufficiently supplied with liquidity so that the deficit spending by the Biden administration can easily get funded and so that the stock market can continue to operate at or near its historical highs.

In looking at the Fed’s balance sheet for the banking week ending March 31, 2021, one can make the argument that there is not a clear picture of what the Federal Reserve is doing with respect to monetary policy since there is a lot of movement in accounts associated with the U.S. Treasury department, the most significant one being the depositing of $1,400 to U.S. citizens as a part of the government’s stimulus program.

In the weeks leading up to this past banking week, the U.S. Treasury was moving funds out of its General Account, the fundamental account that the Treasury writes checks on, to other accounts that would handle the dispersion of deposits into citizens accounts.

Substantial amounts were moved around and then paid out into banking accounts. The concern about all these funds flowing out into the banking system resulted in the Fed engaging in a substantial amount of reverse repurchase agreements so as to make sure the banks did not become too liquid, which could have resulted in the effective federal funds rate falling even further than it did.

Overall, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, a proxy for the excess reserves in the commercial banking system fell by $136.4 billion.

The Past Eight Weeks

Over the past eight weeks, the Federal Reserve has put $470.0 billion of excess reserves into the banking system.

During this period of time, the effective federal funds rate has moved very slightly from 0.09 percent to its current level around 0.06 percent.

The Fed added $285.1 billion to its securities portfolio during this time, which accounted for most of the increase in the excess reserves.

The other major force adding reserves to the banking system was the federal government. The U.S. Treasury Department took $507.7 billion out of its General Account, but a lot of these funds were transferred to other accounts at the Fed, accounts that were eventually to be used to distribute funds to the private sector as a part of the government’s stimulus legislation.

Overall, the Federal Reserve has been most generous in supplying reserves to the banking system. A historic high for reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks was achieved on March 17, 2021, when these reserve balances hit $3,873.3 billion, or $3.9 trillion.

As I have noted before, the total balance sheet of the Fed contained on $907.0 billion in assets just before the beginning of the Great Recession. Now, the excess reserves held commercial banks at the Fed total just about 4.25 times the total balance sheet of the Fed back then.

Federal Reserve Efforts Over The Past Year

Since December 30, 2020, the Fed has added roughly $530.0 billion in excess reserves to the banking system.

To take it one step further, since the Federal Reserve really got active at the start of the latest recession, February 26, 2020, the Fed has increased these bank reserves by almost $2.0 trillion.

Just looking at these few figures, one can see that the Fed has provided historic amounts of reserves to the banking system and, has really turned up the effort over the past couple of months.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell took over the leadership of the Fed from Janet Yellen and immediately adopted her approach to monetary policy of constantly erring on the side of too much monetary ease rather than risk an economic shock that might throw the economy back into worse times.

Mr. Powell has elevated that effort this year and has also lobbied for more economic stimulus coming from the U.S. Congress.

Now, Mr. Powell has gotten his wish for the federal government to get more involved in terms of providing more economic stimulus and has become a part of the total government effort to achieve faster economic growth, even at the expense of greater inflation.

This is why it is so important to keep a close eye on what the Federal Reserve is doing so that the investment community understands whether or not the Fed is maintaining its promise to continue to back up faster economic growth.

And, since the Federal Reserve actions have such an impact on the stock market, it is important that fully observe that the Fed is still sticking to its statements.

Battle To Get More Complicated

Right now, the Fed is dealing with the implementation of the $1.9 trillion economic package passed by the U.S. Congress.

But, the Fed may soon be facing a new, larger, stimulus package, one aimed at building up and restoring the infrastructure of the United States. This bill could come out to be around $3.0 trillion or more, implying that the financial markets are going to be handling lots and lots of new, U.S. government debt over the next few years.

This may turn out to be a real chore for the central bank. Will the Federal Reserve need to continue its efforts to acquire substantial amounts of new government debt being issued as it is doing now? Can the Federal Reserve continue this effort on into the future? And, what will the Fed do if inflation rears its head and becomes something that the Fed has to set its sights upon. Can the fed keep up its openness to erring on the side of further monetary ease?

Furthermore, commercial banks are sitting on just under $4.0 trillion in excess reserves. What if the commercial banks start lending these funds out to the business community? Will the Federal Reserve be able to constrain an opening up of the lending books of these commercial banks?

The future could get really complicated and it could get really complicated fast. Is the Fed prepared for such a possibility?

I have written about the fact that investors face a world of radical uncertainty when determining how they are going to invest in the future. The policy makers at the Fed are also facing a world of radical uncertainty when it comes to the possible situations it may have to face in the future.

Erring on the side of monetary ease will not always be an option available to Fed leadership.