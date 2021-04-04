Photo by andresr/E+ via Getty Images

I've long been saying

How we come out of the lockdown caused depression matters to where we put our money, of course it does. As I've long been saying I expect, amongst the economies we're likely to invest in directly, that it will be the US that recovers first, followed by the UK and with the continental European economies dragging up a very poor third. You can see me calling this here, here and here.

The argument is twofold. Firstly, there's the amount of stimulus being done. True, I think that the Biden Administration is overdoing this and I expect to see some inflation arising and thus a rise in interest rates coming soon enough. But that might be thought of as a political comment rather than an investing one. It's still true that the US has pumped more into the economy as stimulus than most other places.

So, the recovery is faster just on those grounds of standard Keynesian stimulus.

The EU is horribly constrained by the structure of the euro itself. Individual countries - in the eurozone of course but that's the majority by far of the EU economy - don't have the ability to do QE. Thus any stimulus has to be by borrowing and that's been a significant constraint upon how much they can do and have done.

The ECB has been announcing all sorts of things but the big program is €750 billion. That's over a number of years though - entirely pitiful when compared to the US $1.9 trillion just of the last few months. The two economies are not exactly the same size but they are of the same order of size.

Britain here is somewhere between the two.

The second aspect is the underlying flexibility of the economies. If all, after Covid, was going to be as it was before Covid, then this wouldn't matter. Maybe less stimulus would lead to a slower recovery but the recovery would still happen sometime soon after the end of lockdowns. However, this is not what is going to happen. The economy is going to be different post- than it was pre-. There will be more online shopping, more working from home, the pattern of demand in the economy will be different as will the necessary structures of supply.

The US economy is very flexible in this sense. This is part and parcel of the way that near everyone is hired at will - few have any great protections against being fired. Sure, maybe it shouldn't be this way but that it is means that the economy is indeed flexible.

The eurozone economies are far more mired in worker protections and the difficulty of varying work and production patterns. Again, the UK is somewhere in between here.

It is also true, but of less importance, that the Europeans have rather botched the vaccine rollout and are going to be behind for that reason too.

US jobs numbers

We have the new US jobs numbers which do rather support my thesis. We're really not going to see numbers like this out of Europe anytime soon:

Payroll employment surged by 916,000 in March, just slightly below our expected gain of 965,000. February's top-line number was also revised higher. Loosening COVID-19 restrictions and the reversal of February's weather-related losses, as in construction, drove the improvement. Goods-producing industries overall shone brightest. The unemployment rate fell to 6% even as more workers joined the labor force.

(US job numbers from Moody's Analytics)

In technical terms the most important line is this:

Despite solid growth in the labor force, which lifted the participation rate to 61.5%, employment gains drove down unemployment.

The bit that folks were worried about was "hysteresis" which is the idea that if people fall out of the labor force - exhaust their unemployment benefits say - then they just never would return to work. If we're getting employment growth strong enough to both pull people back into the labor force and also still drive down the unemployment rate then this isn't what's happening. Good.

The overall performance

Of course, predicting entire economies from just the one statistic is being a little brave - brave to the point of foolhardy. But we're seeing similar things with the manufacturing PMIs and I expect to see much the same thing with the services side next week. This is something that will feed through into GDP as well.

The US economy is going to recover faster than the European one. Partly as a result of greater stimulus but more importantly, to my mind, as a result of the economy's greater flexibility. The UK economy I expect, as I've been saying for well over a year now, to be in between the two.

My view

Well, that is my view - in order of recovery, US, then UK, then eurozone. If this were politics, then the rest would be about how we should continue to be less than European in our approach to worker protections and so on. But this isn't about politics at all, it's about investing.

We should be putting out money where economic growth revives first and better.

The investor view

What this 30,000-foot view of the economy means is that we should be overweight in US stocks and well underweight in eurozone. Simply because profits, thus distributions, are going to revive first and faster in that order. The UK, as above, I expect to be between these two performances.

Note what weight here means. We will all have different desired weightings to the different economies. Home investment preferences and so on, currency differences. By being under- and over-weight here I mean more so than our base preferences would lead us to be.