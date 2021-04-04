Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) remains the leader in the communication platform as a service (CPaaS) market, helping leading companies communicate with their customers. As companies and consumers become more digitally native, the need to have an intuitive and sophisticated software communication platform will become essential.

With their recent acquisition of Segment, Twilio is evolving from a pure software communications company into a customer experience company. The acquisition will help Twilio's customers be able to leverage AI and data analytics in order to better serve their end customers.

In recent weeks, the company reported a very strong Q4 with revenue growth of 52%, even after excluding $23 million of political-related revenue and $23 million of Segment acquisition revenue.

With dollar-based net expansion rates remaining above 125%, Twilio has continued to see growth from existing customers in addition to growing their new customer base. International revenue still represents less than 30% of total and remains a significant long-term growth opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Twilio is one of the leading communication platforms that helps connect businesses with the end-users. By utilization their software stack, businesses are able to directly communicate with customers across several different channels, including text messages, push notifications, email, etc.

The classic example is Lyft (LYFT) using the technology to notify riders when their driver is approaching. Anyone who has used Lyft knows that they get a notification or text message when their ride is approaching. The driver is not the one who actually texts the rider, rather, it is Twilio's technology and software that automates the message.

With significant long-term growth potential, I believe long-term investors will be rewarded. The recent 20% correction has provided a good opportunity to buy the dip.

Recent Acquisition Strategy

In recent weeks, Twilio has made some minority investments and acquisitions that will help advance their technology stack and expand internationally. While neither of these recent events will be material in the near term, they both provide unique opportunities for the company to improve their operations and expand their addressable market.

In early March, TWLO made a $750 million investment in Syniverse, a Carlyle group-owned mobile messaging marketing company. By investing in Syniverse and becoming a minority owner, Twilio will be able to help accelerate mobile communication innovation. With this agreement, Syniverse will process, route, and deliver application-to-person messages with Twilio's customers, helping remove any unnecessary complexity within the telecommunications ecosystem. While this investment is not significant nor will it drive the needle in a material way, Syniverse will help with the background technology, ultimately making the communication experience more user-friendly.

A few weeks after that investment, Twilio announced the acquisition of ValueFirst, one of India's leading CPaaS players. This acquisition will help Twilio accelerate their international expansion efforts, which currently represents less than 30% of overall revenue, per the company's recent earnings report. With ValueFirst processing over 42 billion text messages in this past year, I believe Twilio acquired a gem in the CPaaS industry.

With the ability to combine the Twilio and ValueFirst platforms in addition to using ValueFirst's local market expertise, I believe this acquisition will open up the total addressable market across the Asia-Pacific regions and beyond.

In late 2020, Twilio announced the acquisition of Segment, which further expanded the company's total addressable market into customer data platform.

Source: Company Presentation

With the acquisition recently closing, Twilio, combined with Segment, will be able to help businesses build actionable insights to further engage with their customers. By using AI and data analytics, companies will be able to use this data to engage with customers based on their preferences, thus enabling an even smoother customer experience.

As the world and companies continue to evolve around AI and data analytics, customers are requiring companies to have targeted messaging. This also gives Twilio the opportunity to enter the customer experience market, a rapidly growing segment of the market. I believe this acquisition will not only significantly expand their addressable market but will drive Twilio to become more than just a software communications platform.

Why Profits Don't Matter...For Now

In recent years, it's become a common thing for technology companies to be valued on their revenue growth. Even if the company is hemorrhaging money and have no signs of profitability, investors are willing to pay an expensive multiple for technology stocks that have the opportunity to massively scale and become market leaders.

Twilio, while I believe is a great long-term investment, falls into the category of rapidly expanding revenue base with no profitability. In their most recent earnings report, the company reported non-GAAP operating margin of 2% for 2020. Even with non-GAAP gross margins at 56% for 2020, the company continues to invest heavily in their expansion plans, which is why revenue grew 55% during 2020.

Even after adjusting for $23 million of political-related revenue and $23 million of revenue related to the Segment acquisition, Twilio grew Q4 revenue by 52%.

Source: Company Presentation

The company's significant investments have paid dividends to revenue growth and dollar-based net expansion. Sure, the company could significantly cut costs in order to drive increased profitability, but this would likely significantly slow down revenue growth and their market leadership position. Over the past nine quarters, dollar-based net expansion has fallen slightly from their 150% high, though with Q4 coming in at 139%, this remains a very strong metric which helps justify the company's spending.

Focusing on expanding their customer base will also become a main driver of growth. Naturally, the more customers a company has, the more revenue they will have. However, Twilio's customer base has been able to expand by two main ways. First, with the strong net expansion rates of 125%+, existing customers are coming back to Twilio and spending more money each quarter and year.

Second, the number of customers who use Twilio's platform has continued to expand. During the most recent quarter, the company reported 221k customers, up significantly from the 64k customers at the end of 2018. As more companies are transforming their digital operations and looking for digital ways to communicate with customers, the need to a software communications platform has significantly increased, hence Twilio's customer expansion.

Source: Company Presentation

One of the more interesting charts is of the company's top 10 customer concentration. This concentration has come down to ~13% of the company's total revenue, which I believe is being driven by non-top 10 customers growing at rapid rates. It's not surprising that Twilio has some large customers, but I believe there is minimal risk related to customer expansion, especially as the company starts to expand their addressable market via the Segment acquisition and looks to increase their international presence.

In addition, Twilio's services, while they are replaceable, have been fully integrated and essential to their clients. If Twilio's software communication platform stopped working, then customers such as Lyft would experience massive disruption to their operations. Thus, Twilio's services are almost a necessity for their customer base.

Over time, investors may start to focus more on earnings. However, I believe Twilio has already laid out their path to profitability. With the company investing into their future growth opportunities, I believe they will continue to scale for many years to come. Yes, profitability is important for any company, however, gaining scale and widespread customer adoption will lead to higher levels of profitability in the future.

Risks and Recent News

I believe the biggest risk to the company is cash flow. During 2020, cash flow from operations was only $33 million and while this is an improvement from the $14 million generated in 2019, it's still a minuscule amount relative to their $1.76 billion in 2020 revenue.

Yes, the company has nearly $1 billion in cash and another $2+ billion in marketable securities which they can use to help fund growth initiatives. However, in order for them to continue on their expansion path over the long term, they will need to either generate increased cash flow that can be used to invest in the company or raise additional debt/capital.

Over the past few weeks, the company has done the latter and has announced a secondary offering and a new senior note.

In February, the company announced a $1.536 billion secondary offering, which represented 3.75 million of additional shares entering the market. At the time, the stock was trading well above $400, though investors quickly sold off the stock given the increased dilution. While secondaries are a useful way to raise capital when the stock price is high, it also dilutes the current shareholder base by creating more shares available in the public market (and inherently lowering adjusted EPS given the large share count in the denominator).

In early March, the company raised $1 billion of senior notes, which they expect to use for acquisitions, strategic investments, debt repayment, capital expenditures, and working capital.

Essentially, the company has raised over $2.5 billion in recent weeks and could use that capital to fund their growth initiatives. While this should be viewed as a positive from a revenue growth viewpoint, there is some risk that the company will need to continue to raise capital to fund growth.

In a recent company press release, the company noted that over 450 federal/state/local governments, health services, educational institutions, NGOs, and non-profits use Twilio for COVID-19 communication. As the world has adapted to a more digital lifestyle of communicating with businesses (texts, email, etc.), it's no surprise Twilio is the clear leader with government entities as well.

Valuation

Given the company's recent acquisitions and investment in growth, it's no surprise investors focus on their revenue and growth potential when it comes to valuation. As revenue growth naturally decelerates due to the law of large numbers, the company will work towards generating a more meaningful level of profitability.

Data by YCharts

Over the past year, the stock has been a benefactor of the global pandemic, with more companies investing in their communications platform. With revenue reaching nearly $2 billion in 2020 and growing at a 55% rate, there continues to be a massive addressable market that Twilio can succeed in.

The chart above does a great job showing Twilio's valuation expansion, going from under 8x forward revenue in April 2020 to nearly 35x forward revenue in late December 2020. Even with the stock correcting around 20% in recent weeks, valuation remains pretty high at nearly 24x forward revenue.

The company has a current market cap of $60 billion and with ~$3 billion of cash (end of Q4), ~$1.56 billion of cash raised from their secondary, and ~$0.3 billion of debt, this results in an enterprise value of ~$55.7 billion.

While valuation remains high, investors need to look out over the next few years. Given 2020 revenue of $1.76 billion and we make some baseline assumptions of 45% growth in 2021 and 35% growth in 2022 and 2023 (which I believe is very conservative given the company's recent investments), we can start to back in a more realistic valuation. Using my growth estimates, this could result in 2023 revenue of nearly $4.75 billion, representing a revenue multiple of ~12x revenue.

When looking at 2023 revenue, valuation seems much more reasonable at ~12x revenue. However, this means that the stock is already pricing in strong revenue growth for the next three years. Even if revenue reaches $5.5 billion in 2023, the valuation multiple would still be ~10x forward revenue.

Given the company's significant revenue growth opportunities via recent acquisitions and investments, as well as continued product and geographic expansion, the company is a long-term winner. In coming years, we should start to see some incremental profits and margins start to show up.

Even with the risks related to cash flow and the potential for future debt/equity raises, I believe the company is a long-term winner that should be held for many years. Opportunities like the current 20% correction provide long-term investors with opportunities to pick up some shares at a discount.