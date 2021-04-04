Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) recently reported very strong FQ4 earnings with revenue growing 116% and coming in well above expectations. The company continues to do a great job not only growing their customer base, which grew 73% to 4,139 customers, but also growing their large customers. They now have 77 customers with at least $1 million in product revenue, demonstrating their ability to not only reach scale with customers, but also the massive penetration opportunity they have within their existing customers.

The stock has been full of volatility since going public at $120, with the stock reaching a high of nearly $430 in December 2020. Nevertheless, long-term investors will be rewarded holding onto strong companies throughout the volatility.

Despite the current valuation of nearly 63x forward revenue, investors should focus on the long-term revenue growth opportunity. Management is guiding product revenue to 81-84% growth in FY22 and when we look out to potential FY23 revenue, their revenue multiple quickly drops to ~23x, which falls more in line with other leading technology and software players.

This also demonstrates why extremely fast growing names have extraordinarily high forward revenue multiples. When you are able to double your revenue base every 1-2 years, the valuation multiple quickly comes down to more realistic levels.

With the stock currently trading ~$235 and after recently testing the $200 level and solidifying some upward momentum, I believe long-term investors will be reward with this name.

Data by YCharts

Snowflake is one of the fastest growing data warehousing companies. Essentially, their business model is to help large enterprises move their data into the cloud to better analyze. As enterprises continue to shift their applications, workloads, and data to the cloud Snowflake has a massive opportunity to significantly grow revenue over the long-term. The company has identified a total addressable market of nearly $100 billion, which will likely continue to expand as more data is transitioned to the cloud.

One of the unique things about Snowflake's operating model is that 93% of revenue is consumption-based. Revenue is not recognized on a SaaS model basis, rather revenue is recognized on a variable basis as consumption occurs. In a SaaS model, if the company doubles their consumption, they would pay the provider the same amount, however with a consumption based model, if consumption doubles, then revenue would double.

Source: Company Presentation

Larger enterprises have been shifting towards a quarterly in advance and monthly in arrears billing and since they are not committing to paying a fixed amount, Snowflake has the significant opportunity to expand with their customers. After initially deploying Snowflake's services, companies can focus on expanding and putting more data on the cloud, knowing full and well that Snowflake can rapidly scale their capacity.

Financial and Metric Review

Product revenue during the quarter came in at $178.3 million, up 116% compared to the year ago period and nicely above consensus expectations for $166 million. Growth has consistently been well above 100% as the company is experiencing rapid growth, demonstrated by FY21 revenue growth of 124% yoy to $592 million.

RPO during the quarter, which is a great indicator of future revenue growth, grew to $1,333 million, up over 210% compared to the year ago period and up 44% compared to the prior quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

Revenue growth is being driven by two factors, new customer growth and existing customer expansion. At the end of their recent quarter, Snowflake reported total customer growth of 73%, including an 88% growth in customers that are generating over $1 million of product revenue.

While there are only 77 customers generating more than $1 million of product revenue (out of 4,139 total customers), this represents a significant area of growth. This leaves over 4,060 customers that Snowflake can grow and scale with. A lot of customers will typically start with a small investment in Snowflake's product revenue before eventually scaling with them over time. In other words, there remains a lot of upside potential for many of Snowflake's customers.

Source: Company Presentation

There is evidence within the company's existing customer base that expansion is possible with new customers. Snowflake continues to put up industry leading dollar-based net revenue retention rates, demonstrating that existing customers are willing and have spent incremental dollars with Snowflake over time. I believe these high rates are a testament to Snowflake's technology and capability to grow with their customers, further demonstrating potential growth opportunities in coming quarters and years.

During the company's most recent earnings call, management discussed the significant opportunity for their customers to increase their workloads.

With the onslaught of digital transformation, data operations become the beating heart of the modern enterprise. Customers realize that to survive and thrive they need to step up their data game given what is now possible with technology. The Snowflake Data Cloud enables breakthrough data strategies. Capacity limitations are a thing of the past. There are virtually no constraints anymore on the number of workloads that can execute at the same time against the same data. The performance of individual workloads has increased by orders of magnitude while latency has been reduced at similar proportions. The only constraints left are budgets and our customer’s imagination and we believe those boundaries are shifting quickly as well.

Source: Company Presentation

As evidenced by the strong revenue growth over the past several quarters, Snowflake is significantly investing into the business in order to scale. While the company continues to operate at a loss, profitability is demonstrating signs of improvement. Operating expenses will continue to scale down over time, though will likely remain elevated in the short-term. Just two years ago, the company spent 185% of their revenue on S&M, R&D, and G&A expenses.

Fast forward to this past fiscal year, these operating expenses only represented 103% of revenue. Yes, this still means the company is bleeding cash, but the 80%+ improvement in operating expenses demonstrates the company's ability to better leverage their expense base as they scale.

The relative success is also seen in the company's free cash flow margin, which reached a loss of 12% this past year, improving from 152% loss two years ago. I believe this upcoming year, Snowflake can become free cash flow positive, which will alleviate a lot of potential risk for the need to raise debt/equity in order to fund growth.

Potential Risk Factors

One of the biggest risk factors over the near-term is how the company will be able to fund their significant growth investments. If Snowflake continues to operate at a negative cash flow, they will need some sort of outside funding in order to fund their operations. Whether it's a debt raise or a secondary offering (which would dilute the current share base), capital raising events can be viewed negatively if the company is operating at a loss.

In addition, the company's IPO lockup expired in March, meaning early investors could start to sell their shares, which could put a lot of downward pressure on the stock. In a Deutsche Bank analysis, they estimated free float shares could rise to over 345 million, which compares to the company's FY22 share count guidance of 289 million.

While unlikely that all lockup shares will be sold at the same time, having a consistent flow of selling pressure would bring some downward pressure on the stock.

As discussed below, valuation also remains a risk given the extremely high forward revenue valuation. While looking out a few years, valuation appears to become more comprehendible, the near-term valuation could be quite volatile. In addition, the market could shift investments out of the technology sector into more favorable sectors. Typically when this happens, high-growth high-valuation stocks are the first names to be sold.

Valuation

For the upcoming year, management is expecting product revenue growth of 81-84%, including 92-96% growth in FQ1. This implies that growth is going to decelerate throughout the year, though management's initial guidance is likely to be a little conservative.

Given management only has limited visibility into their pipeline and their current client's potential to incremental scale, they are not able to predict several growth factors. Guidance is likely conservative on how many new clients Snowflake wins in addition to some conservatism around how quickly their existing customers expand their consumption during the year.





Shares have significantly pulled back from the December high of nearly $430, though remain nicely above their IPO price of $120. However, at face value, the company's valuation on a forward revenue multiple appears to be grossly overvalued.

The company has a current market cap of ~$67 billion, cash/investments of ~$5 billion, and no debt, Snowflake has a current enterprise value of ~$62 billion. When looking at management's product revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, this represents a lofty revenue multiple of nearly 63x.

Yahoo Finance estimates FY22 revenue of $1.09 billion, which includes professional services/other revenue on top of product revenue. For FY23, consensus is expecting total revenue of $1.81 billion, which represents ~66% growth, on top of the 81-84% growth for FY22.

If we were to be a little conservative and assume revenue growth comes in at those levels and grows an additional 50% in FY23, we could see FY23 revenue of ~$2.7 billion. While this would still represent a revenue multiple of ~23x on FY23 revenue, this falls much more in-line with other fast growth software companies such as Palantir, Datadog, Twilio, Zscaler, and Zoom (see chart above).

Right now, investors shouldn't focus on the near-term volatility, since there will be plenty of that. Instead, investors should analyze the long-term revenue growth opportunity. Yes, the stock is currently pricing in very strong growth over the next few years, but this growth is highly achievable.

Being at the crossroads of cloud and big data is a significant area of growth for the next several years, which is why expectations for Snowflake's revenue growth are extremely high. Every company is looking to move data to the cloud in order to have a more agile and flexible IT infrastructure and the global pandemic has only accelerated this transition.

Snowflake shares represent a high-risk high-reward investment for investors, however, I believe investors will be rewarded over the long-term for holding on to the volatile name. The stock recently tested the $200 level and seems to be building some upward momentum, meaning there was some resistance to the stock trading below that level. With the stock at around $235 right now, I believe there continues to be long-term upside in the name and investors would be wise to buy the dip.