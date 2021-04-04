Photo by ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investing for capital gains may make sense for young investors who have many years until retirement. For these investors, it makes sense to buy into the S&P 500 (SPY) or growth stocks that do not pay a dividend. However, this strategy simply won't cut it for income investors or retirees who desire present income.

This brings me to Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC), which throws off a high 9.1% yield while still providing investors with a margin of safety. The shares have only risen by 5.7% since I last visited the stock in December, while many other high-yield names have gotten pricey over the same time frame. In this article, I evaluate what makes SLRC a continued buy at present, so let's get started.

Why SLRC Is A Buy

Solar Capital is a BDC that's externally managed by Solar Capital Partners, and is a sister company to Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), which is managed by the same advisor. It's worth mentioning that Solar Capital recently changed its name to SLR Capital Partners. For the purposes of this article, I will still refer to it as Solar Capital (or by its ticker symbol). As of the end of 2020, SLRC had investment portfolio worth $2.0B at fair value, spread across over 600 unique borrowers.

One of the hallmarks of a well-run BDC is the ability to maintain a steady book value/share (otherwise known as NAV/share) over time. SLRC passes this test, with a NAV/share in the $21.50 to $22.00 range in the years leading up to the pandemic. SLRC's book value has taken a 6% hit since the end of 2019, due to the effects of the pandemic. However, I'm willing to give the company a mulligan, since the same also happened to well-recognized BDCs such as Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Hercules Capital (HTGC). Plus, SLRC's book value/share has recovered somewhat since the early 2020, as seen below.

(Source: YCharts)

SLRC demonstrated admirable results in its latest quarter, in which its investment portfolio was 100% performing (no non-accruals). I also see the portfolio as being conservatively managed, considering that 99.2% of its investments are senior secured loans, comprised of 94.4% first-lien, and 4.8% second-lien, and the remaining 0.8% is comprised of equity investments.

While no one can predict when the next economic downturn will happen, having conservative investment portfolio helps to ensure principal recoverability for SLRC if and when that does happen. The portfolio appears to be overall healthy and relatively low risk at the moment. As seen below, just 0.1% of SLRC's investments at fair value fall into the highest risk rating, and just 2.8% fall into the second-highest risk rating.

(Source: Q4'20 Investor Presentation)

It's worth noting that SLRC, like all BDCs, are at risk from low interest rates, as this negatively impacts their portfolio yield. This is demonstrated by SLRC's average asset yield on its loan portfolio falling by 70 bps, from 10.7% at the end of 2019 to 10.0% at the end of 2020.

Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic, considering the sharp rebound in interest rates since the start of this year. As seen below, the 10-year Treasury rate has seen a strong upward revision, and now sits at 1.72%, as of April 2nd. As such, I see a potential rebound in SLRC's portfolio yield in the first half of this year.

(Source: FRED)

Another perceived risk to SLRC is the fact that its $0.41 quarterly dividend was not covered by the $0.35 in NII/share that it generated during the fourth quarter. I see potential for the dividend to become covered this year, considering the aforementioned rise in interest. Plus, a key reason for NII/share fell last year was because of muted deal activity for much of 2020, due to the pandemic.

This trend should reverse in 2021 considering the robust deal activity during the fourth quarter. In Q4'20, SLRC made $721M worth of investments, representing a high 74% of all investment activity during 2020. This is on top of SLRC's Q4'20 acquisition of Kingsbridge, a lessor of IT, industrial, healthcare, and commercial essential-use equipment to high credit quality customers. Given these factors, I see potential for a rebound in SLRC's NII/share starting Q1'21.

Meanwhile, SLRC maintains a sound balance sheet, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78x, which is well within the regulatory limit of 2.0x, and below management's target leverage ratio range of 0.9-1.25x. This gives SLRC plenty of additional dry powder to make additional investments in the coming quarters.

Lastly, I find SLRC to be attractively valued at the current price of $18.12, with a price-to-book value of 0.90. As seen below, this sits on the low end SLRC's pre-pandemic trading range. Analysts also see SLRC as a Buy, with an average price target of $19.71.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Solar Capital is a well-run BDC with a conservatively managed loan portfolio, comprising mostly of senior secured loans. Its book value has made a partial recovery since early 2020, and looking forward, I see potential for dividend coverage to improve due to the robust deal activity towards the end of last year.

Plus, the upward revision in interest rates that we've seen in 2021 thus far should help improve portfolio yield as well. Lastly, SLRC maintains a strong balance sheet, and I find the shares to be attractively valued. SLRC is a Buy.