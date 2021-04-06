Photo by Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Six months ago, we posted an article entitled "2 REITs That Could Triple in the Recovery" and explained that Hersha (HT) and Simon Property (SPG) had up to 200% upside potential.

Back then, REIT investors were fearful and if you go back and read some of the comments, you will see that most of them were very pessimistic about these picks. Here are a few of them:

REITS, really? I hope those aren't famous last words... I pulled out my funds from REITS. These two REIT stocks will not survive.

And I don't blame them. Investing in hotels and malls right in the midst of a pandemic was a tough sell.

But there is a valuable lesson to be learned here: the best time to invest is when it looks like the world is coming to an end, and not when everything is sunshine and rainbows.

Hersha and Simon were deeply discounted back then because everyone was so pessimistic. But once the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine news came out, the sentiment quickly shifted and the market started seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

Just half a year later, we are already well on our way to reach our targeted returns. Both companies have doubled and we think that they still have upside left in them:

I show this to you because it highlights how quickly market sentiment can shift from one extreme to another. Six months ago, everyone was running away from hotels... but today, investors are pilling back into them because of the expected surge in travel due to pent-up demand.

If we could consistently identify similar opportunities to profit from shifting market sentiment, we would make a killing in today's volatile market.

Unfortunately, it is very challenging to find such opportunities, and it does not always play out this well. In today's follow-up article, we will take a closer at 2 other REITs that are today hated, and could present up to 200% upside potential in the coming years as their market sentiment shifts for the better.

Note that these companies aren't officially structured as REITs as of today. However, they are REIT-like entities and we expect them to eventually shift to the REIT structure, which will serve as a catalyst for upside realization.

Note also that these are fairly risky companies. It goes without saying that you cannot earn 100-200% returns without taking risks. Do your own due diligence and diversify accordingly.

Without further ado, let's get to the first company:

Invesque is the owner of a diverse portfolio of 121 healthcare properties in the US and Canada. These properties are mainly senior housing, but they also own a lot of skilled nursing facilities and some medical office buildings:

These property sectors are today hated because senior housing is overbuilt, and skilled nursing operators are struggling to stay profitable in today's environment.

It causes great near-term uncertainty as tenants fight to stay alive, rents are missed, and same property NOI goes down.

Making things even worse is the fact that Invesque is heavily leveraged with a ~70% LTV, which puts the financial health of the company into question.

It went public in 2016 and briefly traded at around $11 per share, but shortly after, the sentiment for senior housing turned south and its share price started to slide down. Then the pandemic hit, and it dropped even lower, causing it to trade at just $2.85 per share:





Can they survive and bounce back?

We believe so and here are 5 reasons why:

Well-staggered debt maturities: Only ~3% of its debt matures in the coming 12 months, and ~10% in the coming next 24 months. It leaves valuable time for them to get out of this crisis and pay down debt if needed.

Surprisingly resilient cash flow: Despite having suffered some missed rent payments, the full-year AFFO per share remained stable in 2020. This is because the company aggressively cut down costs and most of its properties continue to generate steady cash flow from long triple net leases.

Can retain 100% of cash flow: Because Invesque isn't officially structured as a REIT, it is not forced to pay 90% of its taxable income in dividends. It is able to temporarily retain all of its cash flow to preserve liquidity and reduce risk.

The worst is likely behind: They have made it this far and banks have worked with them. Now, 95% of its properties have cycled through phase one of the vaccines, and 90% of properties have gone through both phases. The coming years will remain challenging, but not as challenging as 2020.

The long-term demographic wave: The 85+ age group is expected to grow by 5% per year over the coming 20 years, compared to just 0.6% for the total US population. The rapidly aging demographics should drive occupancy rates beyond full capacity in the next decade. This will improve the economics of operators, allow for rent hikes, and create new development/acquisition opportunities.

For these reasons, we think that Invesque is likely to survive, and if we are correct, then it has significant upside potential.

Its healthcare facilities will remain needed and valuable in the long run. In fact, its facilities are some of the youngest and most modern in the entire healthcare sector:

Their NAV per share was evaluated at $9.75 per share in 2019 in a transaction involving an exchange of properties against preferred equity.

The share price is currently just $2.80, representing a 70% discount.

The company is today hated because senior housing is overbuilt and the covid crisis puts the solvency of the company into question.

But as we put this crisis behind and the demographic wave takes hold, we expect the market sentiment to improve materially.

With that, the share price will return closer to fair value, potentially unlocking up to 200% upside potential.

Other catalysts to unlock this value include:

(1) The reinstatement of a dividend. Before the crisis, the company paid $0.72 of annual dividend, which would result in a 25% dividend yield today.

(2) The conversion into a REIT structure. Right now, most investors don't know Invesque, but as a REIT, it would likely gain more attention.

(3) Other strategic alternatives. The management has a lot of skin in the game and a history of lucrative M&A transactions with their previous vehicles, one of which was sold to Welltower (WELL) at a nice premium.

CoreCivic (CXW)

CoreCivic (CXW) specializes in the ownership of prisons and other detention centers, and right now, it is one of the most feared real estate sectors.

President Biden recently signed an executive order to ban federal contracts with private prison companies, and it is causing great uncertainty.

But when there is uncertainty, there is also potentially an opportunity, and in this case, we think that the risks have been greatly misunderstood.

Many investors quickly assume that a ban on private prisons would cause CXW to go bankrupt. This appears extremely unlikely to us because the assets remain highly valuable and essential to our society.

Opposite of that, we think this could serve as the long-awaited catalyst that finally improves the market sentiment of prison companies.

How is that?

Social activists and politicians critic CXW for its involvement in the operation of private prisons. An easy fix is to remove CXW from operations and convert from an owned/operated model to a lease-only model. This way, CXW becomes a capital provider and the government takes care of the operations.

CXW is already moving in this direction. It is offering the lease-only model to state partners, and we expect many federal agencies to move to this same model as current contracts expire.

Its cash flow is already resilient, and as it gradually repositions itself as a landlord of essential government properties, it will only become more resilient, and most importantly, it has the potential to drastically expand its valuation multiple.

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) is a government-property-focused REIT, and it currently trades at 17x FFO, which is a >4x higher valuation multiple. That's the direction CXW is going and so it shows you the potential.





The value of CXW is in its real estate which is modern and needed. Public facilities are old, overcrowded, and many of them will need to be replaced over the coming years. It makes CXW's real estate highly valuable and we estimate that it is worth a multiple of its current share price.

CXW has a great plan to unlock this value. It retains all its cash flow to rapidly deleverage which will de-risk the business and put them in a stronger position to negotiate contracts and enhance long-term value. Once the deleveraging is done, they expect to aggressively buy back shares to unlock value.

Risks are substantial but priced at a 25% cash flow yield, there is great margin of safety, and we think that CXW will be a long-term winner even if cash flow stabilizes at a materially lower level.

Michael Burry (of The Big Short) recently took a 1 million share position. He is likely seeing the same thing as we are. The risks are misunderstood and as a result, CXW has become deeply undervalued.

Just like for Invesque, other catalysts include:

(1) The reinstatement of a dividend. Before the crisis, the company paid a large dividend. Once the deleveraging is done, the company will buy back stock and possibly also reinstate a dividend, which would boost its market sentiment.

(2) The reconversion into a REIT structure. The company recently became a C-corp, but once it has become more similar to DEA, it could convert back into a REIT structure.

(3) Other strategic alternatives. The management has a lot of skin in the game and going private could make sense if the public market fails to unlock value even after the deleveraging.

Bottom Line

The best returns are often earned by buying assets that are temporarily hated for one reason or another.

If the sentiment then shifts for the better, the valuation multiple can expand materially, unlocking significant value for contrarian investors.

We have already seen this happen with Hersha and Simon, and the next in line could be Invesque and CoreCivic.

These are fairly risky companies, but they offer such strong upside potential that the overall risk-to-reward becomes compelling as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

