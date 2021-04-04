Handling Wild Voting Swings: Q1 Review

Photo by photo75/E+ via Getty Images

The first quarter of 2021 picked up where the fourth quarter of 2020 left off, with the market going higher and small caps especially driving the market forward. The Russell 2000, a leading index for small caps, rose 12.4%, its fourth straight double-digit quarter (25%, 18.3%, 15.8%, and 12.4%). Our portfolio as a whole is geared towards small caps, so we had a very satisfactory performance to start the year, which I can’t take all that much credit for. To wit:

All performance calculated manually. European portfolio not included in collected portfolio but would be de minimis to it.

We added four new stocks, closed two positions, traded one, and end the quarter with the following portfolio breakdown:

Cash/equivalents 29.86% Cash, MINT, JPST, ICSH, BSCM, BSCL, PULS, ALSK (merg arb) Tech 22.54% DBX, FFIV, ACLS, DELL, ARLO, SFIX, PD, TWTR, GLUU Industrials 12.17% KBAL, GLDD, HON, TGP.PB Travel 12.23% AER, PAC, BKNG, OMAB, THO Financial 13.27% DFS, PGR, CBOE, BRK.B Retail 5% WWW, GRUB Telecom 3.72% OTCPK:LICT, RFIL Hedge 0.91% RWM, SH, SPDN, GLD

And our European portfolio:

I’ve since dumped BSCM and BSCL; and the GLUU position is literally one share (my nephew’s snow shoveling money). My top 12 positions make up 50% of the portfolio as of quarter end (DBX, KBAL, FFIV, ACLS, DFS, AER, GLDD, PGR, DELL, WWW, PAC, and CBOE).

Wild Voting Swings

There were three themes of note in the first three months of the year, and they’re related to each other. They all illustrate the challenge of navigating the market in the too-much-information age, which is relevant to many investors. The themes (or events) were:

The GameStop story in January and the short squeeze targeting The ‘reopen’ trade and the increase in interest rates The Archegos Management blow-up in March

The first and last on this list are thematically similar. The short story is that investors, whether a bunch of merry Redditors on Wall Street Bets or sophisticated and leveraged funds, or both, kept buying a bunch of shares in a few given stocks that were heavily shorted – bet against – by the broader market. This left bystanders gawking (and short-sellers furious and bagholding), while the prices of certain companies whipped around for no clear reason. For example, one of our smaller holdings – Stitch Fix (SFIX) – got caught in this as an example, starting the year at a full valuation of $58/share, skyrocketing to $113.76/share, then pulling back to the $65-70 range, all without any actual news coming out of the company. There was just enough fundamental support at $58, and I had planned to hold on to all our shares as an experiment in sticking with a growth stock for years and years, but it gets silly at some point, and I sold about a quarter of the position in a tax-advantaged account. And lo, the company released a bad quarterly report and dropped back to the low $50s/high $40s.

GameStop (GME) was the headline example – and still trades at a formidable price even after some of the fluff leaked out. The recent behavior in Viacom (VIAC) and Discovery (DISCA), both longstanding value traps that turned into multi-baggers and then dropped by 50% or more, is a better illustration of why this is challenging to bystanders, as GameStop so obviously turned into its own sideshow.

Viacom and Discovery are second or third-tier content studios with a fair deal of debt on their balance sheet, home to legacy brands like MTV and Discovery that feel like they’re worth something, and certainly are worth something, it’s just a question of how much. Viacom traded down as much as 75% in the Covid sell-off (Discovery didn’t move all that much). But there was no doubt a case to be made that the stocks should be higher than the price they traded at for years – I looked at DISCA around $20/share, for example, vs. its current $43. Stock prices will fluctuate, as J.P. Morgan said, and the slingshot of DISCA from the 20s to the 70s to the 40s, or VIAC from the low teens to $100 to $45 demonstrates that.

This places an onus on the investor to assess, as accurately and honestly as they can, what is going on with their stock and what the stock should be valued. Knowing what’s going on can be tough – we asked an expert in the sector if there was any catalyst to these stocks catapulting higher, a couple weeks before the Archegos news broke, and he didn’t know any more than we did – so this is really about knowing what the stock should be valued at, and being able to sort out what genuinely makes the stock worth more vs. what is just a temporary market craze.

This is the famed Ben Graham metaphor in action. In the short term, the market will vote, and one doesn’t always know why it votes the way it does. If you can anticipate the voting – i.e. the sentiment in the market – then you can make a lot of money on it, but sentiment can also change quickly and is easy to get caught up in. If you bought shares of DISCA at $20, you feel like a winner at $30, a genius at $50, and a superhero at $70. Superheroes don’t sell shares very often, unfortunately. And when, in the long term, the weighing machine takes over and the actual weight – valuation – of the company takes hold, gravity can take hold quickly.

This is playing out in the reopen trade as well, which affects a lot more of our portfolio. I like travel as a sector with years of growth ahead of it, and I like studying it. We got our heads handed to us in March 2020 when it looked like we might never leave our homes again. And in Q1 2021, with vaccine optimism and a glimpse of the covid-contained horizon, travel became sexier again. There’s something real to this, of course – these companies are going to gain weight as we first make up for lost travel and then perhaps decide that we need to travel more than ever because life is short. But how much of it is real, and how much is just voting to get on the right side of the slingshot for the first stretch?

The challenge is harder because we have more information about voting and (potentially) weighing than ever. The internet is an immersive, all day, from all locations activity. I was traveling on one of the wilder market days at the end of March. I still checked my phone while waiting for my wife to go to the bathroom, and paid for an hour of internet somewhere over the Arctic Circle, but I was less able to latch onto whatever was happening in the overall market. By the time we landed, the market was up .5% and we were up a little more (thanks to the small-cap shift, again). Did we miss anything? Or is this an illustration of Warren Buffett’s point, that you should invest in the market as if it were to stay closed for the next 10 years? I joked that we need to change that saying to read as if, “they close Twitter the next day and not reopen it for five years."

The way I invest is to pick companies that I think weigh more than the market is willing to vote for, and who have clean balance sheets so that even if things go wrong, they’re unlikely to go bankrupt. If they have halfway decent management, they’ll figure out those problems and/or take advantage of their opportunities. And then, I hope that something good will happen so they gain weight. We had a couple cases of this among our winners this quarter – AerCap buying GE’s aircraft lessor business right before what looks to be a boom cycle in the industry, and DropBox announced they’d be buying back a ton more shares, and then bought DocSend.

Sorting out which votes are to be taken advantage of and which are a sign of a company gaining weight, and tuning out the noise otherwise, while focusing on assessing companies by their valuation and paying less for it, is as cliched as it gets. We got lucky with that in Q1, and I’m sure voting will swing against us a time or two in the quarters to come. Hopefully when you strip our companies down, they’ll make weight in the end.

New positions

While I’ve been trying to trim the number of positions we own overall, and sold one company in the US (Hurco (HURC)) and one in Europe (Trigano (OTCPK:TGONF)), we ended up net adding more. My aim is to get us down to 20 stocks in our US accounts and stay at 5 in Europe by year end. This plays into the theme from above – the fewer stocks one owns, the less time s/he has to spend deciphering whether something is a weighing or a voting move. On the flipside, owning this many stocks lowers the stakes of that deciphering process, and allows me to just worry about weights.

Here are the new ones:

Grubhub (GRUB) / Just Eat Takeaway (TWKY.AS)

I wrote about this here and talked about it on this podcast.

Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

Arlo sells home security cameras, baby monitors, doorbell monitors, and that sort of thing. They also offer a subscription service for users to store 7 days of filming. They changed the specifics of the free trial and the subscription offering last year, and saw a major uptick in free trial conversion (5% to 50%, which is phenomenal). Subscription revenue was $72M last year, and the company expects $100M in subscription revenue this year, which would actually be a fairly slow growth year (annualize Q4 numbers and their Annual recurring revenue is $84M). Arlo also got hit by retail stores around the world being closed last year, and between developing their own direct to consumer website/channel and stores reopening, the number of cameras they sell could see upside.

Arlo’s cameras are usually ranked in the top 2 or 3 of offerings by industry and tech sites (like CNET), they have positive customer reviews, and they are the “Switzerland” of the space, with their cameras working with Amazon, Google, Honeywell, and other home security systems. I don’t believe they sell annual plans, so there’s no major churn event looming for them (if I’m wrong, please correct me!). They sell the cameras as a small gross profit, and the cost of supporting the subscriptions was fairly flat in the second half of last year, which suggests that most of the subscription growth could drop to the gross profit line. They cut operating expenses last year. They are still burning cash, but have ~$200M on the balance sheet, so they have room to cross over to break even.

If you use an enterprise value/revenue for just the subscription services, we are at something like 3.65x 2021 sales at our cost basis of $7.19/share. That’s not a large multiple, and I think between the strong forecast growth and the continued strong free trial conversion, there’s every chance they will outperform expectations and deliver good shareholder value. When the market votes that way remains to be seen.

For better or worse, two of my four biggest Q1 losers are ARLO and Grub.

Haier Home (690D) (OTCPK:HRSHF)

I often get ideas from things I read on Seeking Alpha, or from investors I respect and think are probably smarter than me. This one came from Jeremy Raper, who I’ve found a great source of ideas in the past (he was one of the many who was vocal on AerCap before I took a position, though I believe he’s less fond of the AerCap news than some). I haven’t done much independent work on this idea, but thought it was worth a small bet to see what happens.

Twitter (TWTR)

We talk about Twitter a lot on The Razor’s Edge. Its valuation is high, which is why I haven’t committed to a real position, but I bought a small position in the 40s, sold it in between 60 and 75, and then decided to buy the same position again at $60. It makes sense to me that Twitter has real momentum in developing their business and is a unique asset, even if it doesn’t become Facebook (FB) in the next few years. I’m not sure how to determine its real, conservatively considered weight, but as a small bet it’s fun to follow given how much time I spend on the app.

Ending notes

Biggest position adds this quarter were to Booking Holdings (BKNG), Progressive (PGR), Dropbox (DBX), Kimball International (KBAL), and AerCap; I trimmed the DBX and AerCap positions towards the end of the quarter though they are still sizable.

Biggest gainers in the quarter were Axcelis, Aercap, Dropbox, Kimball, f5 Networks, and Dell.

Biggest losers were Alaska Communications, Arlo, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, and Grubhub.