The Low Budget Dividend Portfolio, Part One: The Beginning

Although I have been writing for Seeking Alpha for a few years now, I have not yet shared much about my own portfolio, my experiences as a relatively new investor, or the ever-evolving rules I use to construct my own portfolio. After reading a few portfolio strategy articles (including Bjorn Zonneveld's recent piece), however, I thought an article on my own portfolio might interest some of my readers. This article will cover the initial construction of my portfolio, my often-naïve decisions, and a few of the lessons I learned along the way. If the response to this article suggests there might be some interest in a follow-up or two, I will provide additional updates and observations about the portfolio.

As I have written elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, I did not begin investing until a few years ago, when I was in my late thirties. Because I had attended graduate school for the better part of a decade, I had reached middle age with very little money. Once I landed a professorship and found myself earning a steady middle-class income for the first time in my life, I found I knew next to nothing about personal finance. After a conversation with fellow Seeking Alpha contributor The Savvy Preferred Investor, I decided to try my hand at investing and decided to construct a portfolio that focused on dividend-paying stocks which would supplement my salary with an income stream while also allowing me to enjoying capital appreciation.

Like many novice investors, I was woefully ill-prepared to jump into the market, so I made a few very general ground rules for myself:

1. I would begin by either purchasing a single share of stock or transferring $25 into my brokerage account every Monday.

2. After I purchased my weekly share, I would spend the next seven days researching other companies to decide which stock to purchase the following Monday.

3. I would only buy dividend-paying stocks because I wanted something I could understand (cash payments) in return for my investment.

4. I would buy-and-hold my shares. I would not sell any stock unless it cut its dividend.

The First Few Purchases

Coca-Cola (KO). Having established what I believed to be a fairly solid set of ground rules, I set out to make my first investment decision. The decision was to purchase a share of Coca-Cola. I immediately broke Rules #1 and #3 by adding a share of Fitbit (FIT) with the money left over from the Coke purchase.

Why I Bought It: As I was first looking into investing in general and dividend investing more particularly, I quickly noticed a few patterns: everyone appeared to consider Warren Buffett a genius, there was a list of blue chip stocks called The Dividend Aristocrats that had increased dividends annually for at least 25 years, and Coca-Cola had famously transformed the residents of a small Floridian town into millionaires. I saw that Warren Buffett owned a huge number of Coca-Cola shares, that Coke had been increasing dividends for more than a half century, and that it had a yield north of 3% and I thought, "this is the one." I bought Fitbit because I had read Peter Lynch's One Up On Wall Street and thought that the stock fit the general "buy what you know and see people using around you" philosophy I gleaned from it.

The Result: I still own Coke, but I now know that Buffett's great success with the stock occurred because he bought it when it was trading at historically low prices and held on while the company reinvented itself. Coca-Cola remains one of my twenty largest holdings, though I have not added to it much in recent years. I enjoy the regular dividends and have seen the shares appreciate in value a bit, but the company is growing rather slowly and the dividend increases have not been anything to write home about. As for Fitbit, I quickly sensed that it was a bit of a dud and sold it for a small gain.

AT&T (T). My next investment was AT&T.

Why I Bought It: Like many people, I saw AT&T's high dividend and chased it. I was reassured by the company's status as a Dividend Aristocrat, knew several people employed by the company who told me that internal discussions indicated the dividend was sacrosanct, and figured the telecom behemoth was so big it would be a SWAN stock.

The Result: AT&T became the first stock I started accumulating shares of and it remains one of the twenty largest positions in my portfolio. It has also been the weakest performer in my portfolio since the day I first bought it. While the dividend has provided steady income for me, my overall return on the investment is lower because the share price has dropped below my average cost per share. While I do not have any current plans to sell my shares, I do not have any plans to add to my position, either. As I learned more about AT&T's debt, it's terrible investment in Direct TV, and saw that the company did not raise its dividend in February, I am fairly bearish.

Apple Hospitality (APLE). Apple Hospitality was my first REIT.

Why I Bought It: In yet another ill-informed act of dividend chasing, I saw Apple Hospitality's high yield and began salivating. I saw the company's sleekly-presented portfolio of big-name hotels and began buying shares for the monthly dividends.

The Result: Apple Hospitality is, by far, my worst investment. I accumulated shares despite the fact that there were several red flags. Unlike, say, Realty Income (O), which increases its dividends on a regular basis, this REIT had paid the same dime per month since its inception. The share price also kept going down and, despite my feeling that I would lower my cost basis, it never seemed to go back up. Then, in the fallout of the coronavirus lockdowns last Spring, Apple Hospitality suspended its dividend. That triggered Rule #4 and I sold my shares for a loss. I reinvested the proceeds in Walmart (WMT) and have seen that investment grow enough to make up for what I lost.

PPL Corporation (PPL). I read some pithy comment early on in my investing journey that suggested buying one's local power utility as a way to pay one's power bills. So I did.

Why I Bought It: Truthfully, that comment wasn't the real reason I bought PPL. Rather, I really like the company. As a customer, I have had very positive experiences with PPL. The company's dividend yield, too, was well above 5% when I checked it out, which appealed to me.

The Result: As my readers might remember from the two articles I published on the utility, PPL was one of the cornerstones of my portfolio for quite some time. In my first article on the company for Seeking Alpha, I identified PPL as a great opportunity for DGI investors. In my second article on the company, I expressed optimism about PPL's proposed merger with Avangrid (AGR). I continued accumulating shares and collecting the dividends for quite some time, but finally sold my shares last summer for a slight gain when PPL's quarterly report suggested that the dividend might be affected by the company's divestiture of Britain's Western Power. I bought UGI (UGI) with the proceeds and continue to monitor PPL for a potential re-entry point. I genuinely do think the company is a solid utility, but I want to wait until I feel more secure in the dividend's place in the company's plans moving forward.

Whitestone REIT (WSR). I added Whitestone REIT to my portfolio as an experiment.

Why I Bought It: In all honesty, I initially bought a share of Whitestone to see how Hurricane Harvey would affect it. The dividend yield was nice, too.

The Result: I almost left this one off the list because I never owned more than one share, but I did hold onto it until last Spring when the company cut the dividend in response to the pandemic. Like APLE, it never raised the dividend for the duration of my ownership and the share price never seemed to climb much higher than what I had paid for it. I sold it for a loss and haven't looked back.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Johnson & Johnson was the first "expensive" stock I bought. For a low-budget guy like myself, "expensive" meant more than $100.

Why I Bought It: As I learned more about investing, I started to investigate credit ratings. In my research, I found that S&P only gave AAA ratings two U.S. companies: Johnson & Johnson and Microsoft. As I continued my research, I saw JNJ's diversified operations, broad range of pharmaceutical products, and status as a Dividend Aristocrat as indicators of a good investment.

The Result: JNJ has been a cornerstone of my portfolio for years now. It remains one of my top ten holdings and I intend to add to my position when the price is right. While the share price was depressed as the company handled lawsuits related to its signature talcum-based baby powder, JNJ continued to raise its payouts to shareholders and I have enjoyed years of generous dividend increases. At present, my yield on cost is well over 3% despite adding to my position as the share price has increased.

Procter & Gamble (PG). I bought Procter & Gamble largely because I read some analysis of the company and saw it as being undervalued when it was selling for less than $80 a share a few years ago.

Why I Bought It: As my understanding of investing became a bit more nuanced and I began reading financial statements and paying attention to P/E ratios, Procter & Gamble jumped out at me. Market sentiment seemed to have turned away from the boring consumer staples sector in which P&G resides and the low share price struck me as a good opportunity to invest in a strong company with a lengthy history of dividend increases.

The Result: Like Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble remains in my top ten holdings. It has grown steadily since I began purchasing shares, returning 50% despite my regular purchases as the share price has grown. Thanks to steady annual hikes, my dividend yield on cost is well over 3% despite increasing my cost basis by purchasing shares at higher prices recently.

Microsoft (MSFT). Despite my general antipathy towards Windows, Microsoft joined my portfolio early on.

Why I Bought It: Simply put, the more I learned about investing, the more I realized that my early investment decisions were almost always focused on current income. Thus, while AT&T, Apple Hospitality, or PPL provided a steady stream of income, their share prices rarely moved much and the dividend increases were paltry. After learning about Microsoft's AAA credit rating in the article I mention above, I started looking into the company. I liked what I saw: tons of innovative technology, a robust cloud computing initiative, and consumer goods like the popular XBox supplementing a strong business-focused suite of services. The dividend was small, but DGI investors loved the rate at which the company increased its payouts. I bought in.

The Result: Microsoft is my second-largest holding. The share price has climbed steadily since I bought my first share at around $80. In fact, despite purchasing shares as prices continued to climb, MSFT was my second two-bagger. And the dividend has grown a great deal. Although I have bought shares consistently and, as a result, watched my cost basis climb, I am still pulling in a yield north of 2% while the stock offers less than 1% at its current price.

Starbucks (SBUX). Sticking with Seattle-based companies, I also bought Starbucks early on. Coincidentally, SBUX was one of the first companies I wrote about when I began writing for Seeking Alpha a few years ago.

Why I Bought It: As I started learning more about value investing and dividend growth investing, I started using stock screeners and reading analysis that focused on dividend-paying companies trading at a discount. I saw that SBUX was trading around $40, had been growing its dividend at a nice pace for several years, and was poised to expand into the Chinese market. I bought in.

The Result: Starbucks remains one of my top ten holdings. I have enjoyed regular dividend increases while watching the share price more than double. Thanks to international expansion and app-based technological initiatives, SBUX appears poised to continue its growth and I am happy to be on board.

Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). If you have read my articles on Seeking Alpha, you will know that PGX is one of my favorite investments, as I discuss in my series of articles on preferred stock ETFs.

Why I Bought It: I was drawn to the high yields of preferred stocks, but was using a discount broker that did not allow me to buy individual preferred stocks. I decided on PGX as a way to gain exposure to that corner of the market.

The Result: I am very happy with PGX. It is one of my top twenty holdings and I enjoy the monthly payouts, which I use to buy other equities. I continue adding to my PGX position and intend to continue doing so.

Parting Thoughts

As the first in a potential series of articles, this piece discusses the first steps in constructing my portfolio as a then-novice investor. I hope to use this and any subsequent articles in the series to show less experienced investors and anyone else who may be interested in dividend investing how I built a growing, conservative, and income-focused portfolio with limited financial resources. If there is interest, I would like to show how my portfolio rules have evolved and perhaps even provide occasional updates on my portfolio's performance. I would love to read your feedback in the comments below and welcome any suggestions for future content.