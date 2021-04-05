Photo by Максим Крысанов/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF) has a very straightforward business model: the vehicle collects a royalty on the revenue of the franchisees of Boston Pizza, a pizza chain in Canada. As of the end of 2020, Boston Pizza Royalties was entitled to a royalty from 395 restaurants in the royalty pool. About 60% of the restaurants are located in Alberta and Ontario.

The company's primary listing in Canada is much more liquid. The average daily volume exceeds 65,000 shares per day, and Boston Pizza is trading with BPF or BPF.UN as its ticker symbol. All amounts in this article are expressed in Canadian Dollars, and I will refer to the Canadian listing throughout this article.

The full-year results paint a rather positive picture

I like restaurant royalty vehicles as they receive a royalty on the revenue and thus don’t have to deal with the day to day issues running a restaurant involves. Boston Pizza Royalties doesn’t have to deal with staff issues, refurbishing restaurants and dealing with landlords. It doesn’t even have to care about how profitable a restaurant is (although it’s obviously preferred to avoid seeing franchisees going under). There also is a direct correlation between the consumption pattern (more restaurant visits in the catchment area means a higher royalty income) but this also has negative consequences as we saw in 2020. Restaurant visits plummeted and the systemwide gross sales in the Boston Pizza portfolio decreased by almost 30%.

This also had an impact on BPF’s ability to declare a distribution and the royalty fund solved the issue by suspending the dividend for a little while in 2020 before resuming the payments in Q4. As you can see on the image below, the net distributable cash in Q4 2020 was approximately C$0.25 per share as the same restaurant sales decreased by approximately 32.9%.

As explained in a previous article, Boston Pizza struck a deal with its lenders whereby the company has pledged to reduce its net debt by using a portion of its incoming cash flow to repay the banks. This has an immediate and direct negative consequence for the distributions paid by Boston Pizza, as the royalties fund is deducting the mandatory debt payments from the distributable cash flow.

This means that adjusted for the Q4 debt repayment, the distributable cash wouldn’t have been C$5.39M but almost C$6.08M. Divided by the 21.52M units outstanding, the underlying distributable cash flow in Q4 2020 was approximately C$0.28 per share. Looking at the full-year 2020 results, the total amount of distributable cash was C$16.3M or C$0.756/share.

Excluding the C$0.69M mandatory debt repayment, the distributable cash would have been almost exactly C$17M or C$0.79 per unit.

Mandatory debt repayments will have a negative impact on this year’s distributions

Here’s the interesting part. While the mandatory debt repayments have a negative impact on the ability of Boston Pizza to pay out its distributable cash flow, it also is a temporary issue. As explained in a previous article:

So in Q4 2020, the distributable cash flow will be hit by an extra charge of C$0.7M followed by C$1M in each of Q1, Q2 and Q3 of 2021 followed by C$0.7M in Q4. This means the total impact on the distributable cash flow in FY 2021 will be approximately C$3.7M before falling back to C$2M from 2022. Sure, as the company repays portions of the principal amount of the loan, the interest expenses will decrease as well, but we can easily estimate the net impact (mandatory principal repayments minus interest cost savings) at C$3.5M for 2021 and C$1.7M for 2022.

We have now indeed seen the C$0.7M hit in the Q4 results, and the FY 2021 results will also remain under a similar pressure. Back in 2020, the distributable cash flow excluding the mandatory debt repayment was C$17M. I expect 2021 to be better than 2020, but not even close to the pre-COVID performance. We saw the H2 2020 distributable cash flow come in about 22-23% below the 2019 result.

As such, I think it is fair to apply a similar decrease to the 2019 results for FY 2021. Considering the distributable cash flow in FY 2019 was C$28.7M, applying a 23% reduction would result in a C$22M distributable cash flow. Deducting the C$3.5M mandatory debt repayments would mean a net distributable cash flow of C$18.5M or C$0.86 per unit.

2021 will be the toughest year for Boston Pizza Royalties Fund. Next year, the mandatory debt repayments will fall by 50% to C$1.7M and this, in combination with hopefully an improving sales result as I expect the recovery to be gradual, should push the distributable cash flow over C$20M again. Assuming the current share count doesn’t increase, the distributable cash flow per share could increase to C$0.93/unit in 2022.

Investment thesis

Keep in mind these estimates are based on a complete status quo on all fronts. I think assuming a permanent 23% reduction in same restaurant sales is a bit too conservative (especially for 2022 as I would expect the cash flows to accelerate again as the economy reopens), so my C$0.93 distributable cash flow per unit is perhaps a little bit conservative.

Boston Pizza Royalties Fund is currently paying a monthly dividend of C$0.065 per unit, for a full-year payout of C$0.78. Based on my assumptions above, the distribution is fully covered in 2021 but there likely won’t be much room for a special dividend. This will change in 2022 as the mandatory debt repayments decrease while the same restaurant sales should improve compared to the 2020 (and 2021) levels.

It looks like I sold Boston Pizza too soon and I may try to re-establish a position on weakness during this year. I will keep an eye on the same restaurant sales as that will determine how conservative my projections for 2021 and 2022 are.