We're in the busy season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) for updated reserve statements and life of mine [LOM] plans, and the most recent company to report its results is Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Last week, Kirkland Lake hosted a Teach-In Presentation to discuss the results of its updated LOM plan at its Detour Lake Mine, with the study confirming the project's exceptional economics, putting to rest some of the groans that this is a high-cost operation.

However, the study severely understates the opportunity at Detour, with the study not including the Saddle Zone, any of Kirkland Lake's recent drilling, and the upside of Kirkland Lake's optimization plans. Given that the After-Tax NPV (5%) makes up 65% of Kirkland Lake's market cap at a $1,700/oz gold price with significant upside in the mine plan, the company continues to look dirt-cheap at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Kirkland Lake Gold released its 2021 LOM Plan for its newly acquired Detour Lake Mine in Ontario last week, with the study showcasing a 22-year mine life, with the recovery of ~14.5 million ounces of gold or an average of ~659,000 ounces per year at all-in sustaining costs of $821/oz. If we exclude the lower grade stockpiles to be processed at the end of the mine life, we have an 18-year mine life, with average annual gold production of ~735,000 ounces per annum, making Detour Lake one of the largest projects globally.

When we compare these figures to the FY2020 results of ~516,800 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,171/oz, it's clear that extrapolating Detour's future performance from the FY2020 results made zero sense. Let's take a closer look at the study below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart below, Detour Lake is projected to see material growth in annual gold production over the next few years. The company noted that output would increase to ~700,000 ounces per year in FY2021 through FY2024 before jumping to 800,000 ounces in FY2025. This boost in production is mostly related to permits that were received to increase throughput to 32.8 million tonnes per annum at the Detour mill, with Kirkland Lake planning to use 85% of this capacity to achieve a run rate of 28 million tonnes per annum.

Kirkland Lake Gold highlighted several initiatives to get the company to this level by FY2025, and also several initiatives to improve unit costs, suggesting that the company is not simply looking to make Detour bigger, but also zero in on the fine details to make the mine better.

(Source: Company Presentation)

On a high-level basis, Kirkland Lake has committed to spending $75 million per year over the next five years on technology and innovation, with a focus on reducing its carbon footprint with alternative fuel & energy sources, and building smart mines of the future, with a focus on automation, digitization, and connectivity. On a mine-site basis at Detour, Kirkland Lake is looking to build a new assay lab to improve grades, build a connected mine with 5G, and ultimately has aspirations for a "Superpit" at Detour over the long run.

(Source: Company Sustainability Report)

It's worth noting that Kirkland Lake's Macassa Mine is already ahead of many of its peers, with battery-electric scoops being used at its underground operations, so this focus on technology and being environmentally responsible is nothing new for the company. However, with one of the world's largest mines in Kirkland Lake's possession, the upside here with technological improvements is enormous to help drive cost improvements. Fortunately, Kirkland Lake Gold has the balance sheet to support it with ~$850 million in cash and no debt.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into the details at Detour a little closer, Kirkland Lake's plan is to focus on four areas to reduce costs, improve reliability, and lead to its mine operating at its full potential from its fleet up to its primary and secondary crushers.

geology

drill & blast

geotechnical

mine operation & maintenance

Some of these initiatives include bulk explosives with higher energy blasting to increase the percentage of fines in defined ore types, translating to higher throughput due to improved fragmentation. Detour Lake will also benefit from a higher payload per trip and improved bench floor conditions for its fleet's tires. The major benefits to better drilling & blasting will be less wear and tear, which should translate to less maintenance, lower costs for maintenance, and ultimately less downtime, which should improve operating time by 100 basis points from 92% to 93%. The improved fragmentation is expected to provide a 500,000-tonne lift in Detour's annual processing capacity, with this making up a key component on the quest to increase throughout to 28 million tonnes per annum.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Elsewhere, the company is looking to adjust its bench heights from 12 meters to 14.5 meters to better cater to its CAT 7495 Rope Shovels, which are much more efficient than its CAT 6060 Shovel fronts that move ~2,500 tonnes per hour vs. a goal of ~5,300 tonnes per hour for its CAT 7495s. Meanwhile, in terms of maintenance initiatives, Kirkland Lake Gold is building four new service bays and a new welding shop, with the goal of moving its maintenance and repair work internally. This should translate to increased reliability, reduced downtime, and of course, lower maintenance costs vs. contracting this work out.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Circling back to the mine plan, we can see that ~800,000 ounces per annum is not the ceiling for this mammoth-sized operation, with production expected to increase to a peak of 916,000 ounces in FY2032. This increase in production is attributed to higher grades at the increased throughput rate, with Detour expected to maintain this ~900,000-ounce production profile for several years in a row.

The one area that could be of some concern is the gap from FY2027 to FY2030, where production is expected to decrease to below 650,000 ounces per year. However, the company noted an optimized slope angle in the North Wall, and upside once the Saddle Zone is included in reserves could help to fill this gap. The company also noted that it's looking to maximize free cash flow, which is corroborated by CEO Tony Makuch's below statement:

"I can tell you that as we factor exploration success into our 2022 mine plan, an objective of ours will be not to see any drop-off in production and to get to 900,000 ounces per year or between 800,000, 900,000 ounces per year, possibly higher, as soon as possible and at a sustainable level."

So, how do the project's economics look?

At a $1,700/gold price, Detour Lake's After-Tax NPV (5%) is ~$5.3 billion making up roughly 65% of Kirkland Lake Gold's ~$8.2 billion enterprise value. It's important to note that this figure is deceivingly low because Detour Lake has upside in reserves and grades, given that this study is not benefiting from Kirkland Lake Gold's aggressive drilling plans since taking over the project. Given that ~270,000 meters of drilling is earmarked for FY2021 alone and the results have been nothing short of exceptional, I would not be surprised to see the reserve base grow even after depletion in FY2022 and a much stronger study released by next summer.

(Source: Company Technical Report)

As shown below, Kirkland Lake Gold has had tremendous success drilling out the gap between the West Pit and Main Pit at Detour, with this Saddle Zone being a major opportunity for the company. Kirkland Lake noted that Saddle Zone suggests that a larger pit design could be warranted, which would lead to higher production levels at improved unit costs. The area west of the West Pit is also encouraging, with several holes in this area showing grades above the current reserve grade of 0.82 grams per tonne gold.

If the exploration results we'd seen from Kirkland Lake at Detour were mediocre or in line with reserve grade, that would be great, but nothing to write about. However, as shown below, we have seen several incredible 125+ gram-meter holes at Detour since Kirkland Lake acquired the project.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Some of the highlight results of drilling undertaken by Kirkland Lake Gold are below:

39.8 meters of 2.19 grams per tonne gold

39.0 meters of 1.79 grams per tonne gold

37.9 meters of 1.86 grams per tonne gold

24.0 meters of 2.65 grams per tonne gold

17.0 meters of 8.13 grams per tonne gold

75.0 meters of 1.50 grams per tonne gold

62.8 meters of 1.64 grams per tonne gold

43.0 meters of 4.02 grams per tonne gold

55.4 meters of 1.99 grams per tonne gold

31 meters of 4.38 grams per tonne gold

26.9 meters of 13.95 grams per tonne gold

58.0 meters of 3.63 grams per tonne gold

119 meters of 1.47 grams per tonne gold

The above holes are exceptional and have confirmed that the central Saddle Zone located between the Main and West Pits could support a "super-pit" scenario. This should lead to a material increase in reserves and grades if we continue seeing results like these, with no reserves currently attributed to this area. Currently, Detour's reserve base sits at 15.77 million ounces at 0.82 grams per tonne gold, and as is clear above, many of the highlight holes are well above the current reserve grade.

Obviously, these highlight holes do not represent the average hole drilled to date. Still, holes that are exponentially higher than the current reserve grade, like 26.9 meters of 13.95 grams per tonne gold and 43.0 meters of 4.02 grams per tonne gold, certainly point to upside in grade at what was thought of as a low-grade mine, and the potential for a lift in the overall reserve grade.

Given that we haven't seen the full benefit of business improvement initiatives, we have no value added from Saddle or the area West of the West Pit, and no benefit from what look to be slightly higher grades in this study, one could argue that this study is understating the value of Detour. It's too early to tell what the final figure might look like on the updated 2022 study, but the After-Tax NPV (5%) will likely come closer to approaching ~$5.8 billion at a $1,700/oz gold price.

This means that Detour Lake, with upside from the Saddle Zone and business improvement initiatives, likely makes up over 70% of Kirkland Lake's current enterprise value of $8.1~ billion. This enterprise value is based on 267 million shares outstanding, a share price of $34.00, and estimates of ~$1.0 billion in cash at the end of Q1.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

I would argue that a $1,700/oz gold price assumption looking out to the 2040s is quite conservative because it's below current spot levels and assumes the gold price goes absolutely nowhere. However, if we stick with this figure to be conservative, investors in Kirkland Lake Gold are getting the high-grade Macassa and Fosterville operations for an enterprise value of roughly ~$2.2 billion, which is a steal. While Fosterville is searching for a new high-grade ore source to extend that mine out past FY2026, Macassa is ramping up with its #2 Shaft project ahead of schedule and is likely to produce over ~400,000 ounces per year by FY2024 at all-in sustaining costs below $650/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at Kirkland Lake Gold's financial metrics above, we can see that Kirkland Lake Gold is trading at barely 10x trailing-twelve-month free cash flow in a period where it had two brief government-mandated shutdowns related to COVID-19, an unusually challenging quarter at Macassa due to heat issues, and only operated Detour for 11 months due to the timing of the acquisition closing. Despite these headwinds, the company generated ~$733 million in free cash flow, and with its recent dividend raise to ~$0.75 per annum, it is paying a dividend yield of more than 2.20%.

There is significant room to grow this dividend, given its low payout ratio. Despite these solid operational metrics and attractive yield, Kirkland Lake Gold trades at a massive discount to other million-ounce gold producers at a forward EV to EBITDA of 4.8. This discount makes little sense given that Kirkland Lake Gold has the distinction of:

higher margins (all-in sustaining costs of $800/oz)

the safest jurisdictions (Canada and Australia)

While it's tough to speculate on other million-ounce producers' growth aspirations or M&A plans, Kirkland Lake's 10% free cash flow yield, ~20 million-ounce reserve base in safe jurisdictions, and a 20-year mine life at Detour Lake could be starting to look intriguing to some of its peers. Given that the deal would be accretive, given that Kirkland Lake trades at a large discount, a takeover bid would not shock me if Kirkland Lake Gold stays at these depressed levels.

There has been tons of talk of consolidation in the sector over the past year, and there are simply not enough mines out there with 20-year mine lives with 600,000 ounces per annum of output at sub $850/oz costs in safe jurisdictions. However, with a study that excludes Saddle, Detour Lake easily meets these criteria.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Kirkland Lake's recently updated LOM Plan for Detour Lake confirms that this is clearly a world-class asset, and the company's aspirations for the future suggest that the asset is likely only to get even better. In my view, this study should help investors realize that this is not a Fosterville story and that Detour Lake and Macassa alone support a nearly ~1.25 million-ounce production profile by FY2025, so the Fosterville fears are overblown.

Therefore, the dirt-cheap valuation that Kirkland Lake Gold continues to trade at makes little sense and looks to be a rare opportunity to pick up the previous industry leader at a deep discount. Based on a story that keeps getting better, and a compelling valuation, I have continued to add to my position in Kirkland Lake Gold, and I would increase my position further on any dip below $33.00.