Photo by denkcreative/DigitalVision Vectors via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The pandemic has been a net positive for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), a company formed by the merger of two companies, namely Rubicon Project and Telaria, in April 2020. The pandemic affected overall advertising spend in the second and third quarters of 2020. However, the pandemic also forced people to reduce discretionary spending. With cable companies not reducing fees despite the absence of live sports, which is undoubtedly the biggest attraction on linear TV, the pace of cord-cutting has accelerated.

Instead, people have been increasingly opting for over-the-top (OTT) content streamed on Connected TV (CTV) (all-in-one smart TV or regular television connected to the internet through streaming set-top box) or on devices such as laptops, mobiles, and tablets. This, in turn, has dramatically pushed up demand for programmatic advertising. This secular tailwind has pushed up share prices of Magnite by over 700% in the last year. With the company now acquiring leading CTV player SpotX, the combined company will be a force-to-reckon on the supply side in the programmatic advertising space.

How does Magnite work?

Magnite, the largest independent omnichannel SSP (supply-side platform) in programmatic advertising, works as on behalf of media publishers to aggregate and sell advertising space to interested buyers (advertisers). Pricing is determined in real-time by matching supply and demand. The company conducts an automated auction of the ad space and advertisers bid for it through DSP (demand-side platform). This data-driven and contextual advertising automation is a win-win situation for both publishers and advertisers. Publishers can secure the best possible pricing, while advertisers can effectively target the audience with the most relevant and personalized advertisements across all devices in use.

After the auction is successfully completed, Magnite collects a small portion of the money paid by advertisers (take rate) while passing over the remaining to media publishers. This is the company's core source of revenue.

Market opportunity

Programmatic advertising has proven to be a game-changer in improving marketing productivity. The programmatic digital display advertising spends increased by 10.4% to $65.7 billion in 2020, despite the pandemic headwinds. Emarketer expects this market to be worth $96.6 billion by 2022.

This market is ripe for a solid growth trajectory especially with CTV rapidly replacing linear TV. In 2020, CTV attributed to almost 29% of all TV viewing in the U.S. While CTV ad spending in the U.S. rose 27.1% year-over-year to $8.1 billion, it still accounts for just 3.5% of the total media ad spending in 2020. Consequently, it is now obvious that sooner or later, CTV's advertising market share is going to increase to match its viewership share.

Magnite currently works with several prominent CTV players such as Sling TV (DISH), fuboTV (FUBO), Fox (FOX), and Discovery (DISCA). Magnite's acquisition of competitor SSP, SpotX, is also a major win for the company. SpotX has a strong presence in the CTV space, especially in areas of live sports and live news. The deal has also expanded the company's customer base.

The pandemic has also increased demand for CTV's "free-to-view" or AVOD (ad-supported video on demand) content, as consumers have been trying to reduce their subscriptions. MoffettNathanson Research has estimated the AVOD market to be worth $4.4 billion in 2020, of which Hulu accounted for the market worth $2.5 billion. The agency now expects the AVOD market to be worth $18 billion in 2025, with the market dominated by Hulu followed by Roku (ROKU), Peacock and Pluto, and finally HBO Max. Magnite has an exclusive SSP relationship not only with Hulu but also with its owner, Disney (DIS).

Also, programmatic advertising is deployed on other channels such as desktop video, mobile video, mobile application, display, podcasts, and digital out of the home. In coming years, programmatic advertising may also enter newer media channels such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and video games. With the customers increasingly opting for fewer SSPs in a bid to reduce inefficiencies, Magnite seems well-positioned to emerge as a winner in this ever-expanding market.

Magnite is holding well against big tech competition such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon.

Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), Facebook (FB), and Amazon (AMZN) were amongst the initial players in the field of data-driven, automated marketing campaigns on a mass scale. In the initial days of programmatic advertising, media publishers used independent SSP services only to sell leftover advertising inventory. However, lately, advertisers have been preferring independent SSPs for auctioning most of their ad space over big tech companies. Since the latter have their own offerings, there is a potential conflict of interest. Being the largest independent SSP, this is a major emerging tailwind for Magnite.

In March 2021, Google announced its plans to move away from advertisement targeting based on cross-site browsing and ad-tracking third-party cookies (cookies installed by companies other than the website you are visiting). The company also announced plans not to support industry identity initiatives, such as Unified ID 2.0. The entire advertising industry was also stunned to hear that Google will no longer be tracking individuals on Chrome through any alternate identifiers even on its third-party ad products.

While stocks of Magnite and Trade Desk crashed after this announcement, this was mainly a knee-jerk reaction. Google has been working to phase out the use of third-party cookies from Chrome by 2022, a well-known fact in the industry. Internet browsing, where cookies are most relevant for targeting, accounts for only 20% of data-driven advertisements. The fastest-growing area of programmatic advertising, CTV, however, is not dependent on third-party cookies and instead relies on individual logins to make personalized recommendations and ad-targeting.

In 2018, Trade Desk launched an email-based identity solution, Unified 2.0 which uses consumers’ email addresses obtained from them logging in to a website or app. Hence, while this new identity management technology is allowing targeted advertising, this happens with the customer's consent. The customer also has some control over the type of advertisements they will see from publishers. In November 2020, Magnite also announced its support for Unified 2.0.

In fact, if anything, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil sees this as a positive opportunity for Magnite. The analyst believes that this move can reduce the effectiveness of Google's advertising technology assets, thereby shifting some share to Magnite.

A Look into Financials

In the fourth quarter, Magnite's revenues grew 69% year-over-year to $82 million, ahead of the consensus estimate by $5.3 million. After a drop during the early months of the pandemic, ad-spending seems to have rebounded at end of 2020. Magnite's gross margins have also increased from 65.5% in the third quarter to 74.2% in the fourth quarter.

Magnite is trading at 18.7 TTM (trailing 12 months) times sales, which seems cheaper than the valuation of the largest DSP, The Trade Desk (TTD) which is trading at over 36 times sales. However, compared to the overall market, Magnite is definitely trading at a premium level. Hence, before coming to any conclusions, we will assess the future growth potential of the company.

While fourth-quarter revenue growth was solid, we need to analyze if the company can continue its growth trajectory in future quarters.

Analysts are expecting a material deceleration in the growth trajectory starting from the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

However, the company was profitable in the fourth quarter and its profits are expected to climb higher gradually in coming quarters.

At end of fiscal 2020, Magnite had total liquidity worth $117.7 million and total debt of $42 million on its balance sheet. Hence, the company has significant financial flexibility to fund its future growth.

Conclusion

Magnite is rapidly growing its scale through targeted acquisitions. However, there are few risks. Many analysts consider the company's valuation to be quite high, especially when the coming quarters are not expected to be super high growth in terms of topline and bottom-line. The competition from the likes of PubMatic (PUBM) and Perion Network (PERI) can nibble away some of Magnite's market share. Insider ownership is only 12.39%, and few insiders have been selling shares in the past few months. Magnite is also facing some class-action lawsuits.

However, despite these risks, the tailwinds in the programmatic advertising space are too big to ignore at any chance. Magnite has integrated with several prominent DSPs, to optimize the ad auctioning process. Further, being the largest SSP and have many prominent CTV and online media customers, the company increasingly has access to larger amounts of data. This, in turn, is helping the company further refine its marketing efforts. The network effect for a leading player in a hot technology segment can prove to be a major competitive advantage in coming years.

Magnite has also focused on diversifying its revenue base and operates a SaaS (software-as-a-service) offering called Demand Manager. This allows publishers to manage and optimize their ad-space auctions. The company considers this to be a more reliable revenue stream.

While Magnite may seem overpriced based on fundamentals in the short run, the long-term risk-reward proposition seems highly attractive. Besides, price-to-sales of over 18 is not surprising in the world of growth stocks, especially for a young small market capitalization company. However, retail investors may want to protect themselves from dramatic movements in share price. Hence, I believe that investors should opt for a value-averaging strategy and gradually build a position in this stock in 2021.