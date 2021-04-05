Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

With the S&P 500 closing above 4,000, setting yet another record to conclude the truncated trading week, it is becoming more difficult to find high-quality stocks that offer both growth and value.

One of the rare stocks that I believe currently fits both of those profiles is L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX).

As I'll discuss below since I last covered L3Harris Technologies in January (hereafter referred to as L3Harris), L3Harris's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future and offers strong growth potential, L3Harris delivered strong operating results for 2020, and the stock is trading at a deep discount to fair value, which is why I am rerating shares of the stock as a strong buy.

The Safest Dividend Is One That Was Just Hiked 20%

Even though L3Harris's 1.99% yield is pretty close to the S&P 500's 1.45% yield, and this signals that the market views the dividend as sustainable over the long term, I will be using L3Harris's non-GAAP EPS and FCF payout ratios to determine the safety of the stock's dividend.

L3Harris reported $11.60 in non-GAAP EPS during 2020 against $3.40 in dividend/share paid out during that time, for a non-GAAP EPS payout ratio of merely 29.3%.

Using the midpoint of L3Harris's 2021 non-GAAP EPS guidance ($12.80) and factoring in $4.08 in dividends/share during 2021, L3Harris's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio is positioned to slightly expand to 31.9% for the year.

This is a payout ratio that is not only sustainable for the long term, but it is likely to gradually expand over the long term as L3Harris continues to grow and has a more difficult time deploying its retained non-GAAP EPS into additional growth projects.

Moving to FCF, L3Harris generated $2.790 billion in operating cash flow in 2020 against $368 million in capital expenditures during that time (according to data sourced from page 79 of L3Harris's recent 10-K), for FCF of $2.422 billion.

When compared to the $725 million in dividends paid during 2020, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of just 29.9%.

Given L3Harris's guidance of $3.1 billion in operating cash flow against what I expect will be about $400 million in capital expenditures, I anticipate that L3Harris will generate $2.7 billion in FCF for the year.

When measured against the $870 million in dividends slated to be paid in 2021 (conservatively factoring in no share buybacks during the year, which almost certainly won't be the case in light of the recent $6 billion share repurchase authorization) against the $2.7 billion in FCF for the year, L3Harris's FCF payout ratio is positioned to be in the high-20% to low-30% range.

Considering that Yahoo Finance is forecasting 12.9% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years and that an expansion in the payout ratio over the long term is likely, I believe I am justified in maintaining my annual dividend growth rate of 8.5% over the long term.

L3Harris Delivered Impressive 2020 Operating Results And 2021 Will Be More Of The Same

Image Source: L3Harris March 2021 Investor Presentation

In a COVID operating environment where many companies struggled, L3Harris again proved its resiliency, posting impressive operating results for 2020.

L3Harris managed to grow its organic revenue 2.9% from $17.677 billion in 2019 to $18.194 billion in 2020 (page 3 of L3Harris Q4 2020 earnings press release).

L3Harris's organic revenue growth in 2020 was driven by 3.3% organic revenue growth in its Integrated Mission Systems or IMS segment ($5.360 billion in organic revenue during 2019 versus $5.538 billion in 2020 per page 5 of L3Harris's Q4 2020 earnings press release), 5.8% organic revenue growth in its Space and Airborne Systems or SAS segment ($4.677 billion in 2019 versus $4.946 billion in 2020 according to page 7 of L3Harris's Q4 2020 earnings press release), and 4.4% organic revenue growth in its Communications Systems or CS segment ($4.257 billion in 2019 versus $4.443 billion in 2020 as indicated on page 9 of L3Harris's Q4 2020 earnings press release), but partially offset by a 3.0% organic revenue decline in its Aviation Systems or AS segment ($3.553 billion in 2019 versus $3.448 billion in 2020 per page 11 of L3Harris's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

L3Harris's ~$2.3 billion in share repurchases in 2020 (per page 12 of L3Harris's Q4 2020 earnings press release) coupled with a 120 basis point expansion in adjusted EBIT margins per CFO Jay Malave's opening remarks during L3Harris's Q4 2020 earnings call, helped L3Harris's non-GAAP EPS to surge from $10.26 in 2019 to $11.60 in 2020 (data sourced from page 3 of L3Harris's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

Image Source: L3Harris March 2021 Investor Presentation

While L3Harris produced strong operating results in 2020, what's more encouraging for current and future investors, is that 2021 is positioned to bring more of the same robust operating results.

L3Harris is expecting essentially more of the same along the lines of organic revenue growth in its IMS, SAS, and CS segments for 2021, but the real catalyst for 2021's organic revenue growth to surpass that of 2020's will be due to a rebound in L3Harris's AS segment.

As opposed to the AS segment's 3.0% organic revenue decline in 2020, L3Harris is anticipating a complete reversal in 2021, with upwards of 3.0% organic revenue growth.

In addition, L3Harris is anticipating that its best in class margins (per slide 13 of L3Harris's March 2021 Investor Presentation) will remain stable in 2021 at 18.5% in a best-case scenario and only slightly decline to 18.0% in a worst-case scenario.

When taking these factors into consideration, as well as L3Harris's forecast of an additional $2.3 billion of share repurchases in 2021 per slide 16 of L3Harris's March 2021 Investor Presentation, L3Harris believes that it will be able to deliver non-GAAP EPS growth of $12.60-$13.00 during the year, which would represent a healthy 8.6-12.1% YoY growth rate.

Image Source: L3Harris March 2021 Investor Presentation

Moving to L3Harris's balance sheet, the company once again demonstrates its quality.

While L3Harris's interest coverage ratio of ~4.9 definitely leaves room for improvement (based on data sourced from page 17 of L3Harris's Q4 2020 earnings press release), the company boasts a near-industry leading net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.6 and a solid 84% funded pension plan (as illustrated by the above slide).

When I take into consideration L3Harris's operating results during 2020, forecasts for 2021, and L3Harris's healthy balance sheet, I believe that shares of L3Harris are capable of delivering optimal long-term outcomes for investors that insist on buying around fair value or at a discount.

Risks To Consider

While L3Harris delivered impressive operating results in 2020 and is positioned to do so again in 2021, I would urge prospective and current shareholders to occasionally check in on L3Harris's risk profile to make sure that the investment thesis remains intact for the long term.

Accordingly, I will be discussing a few major risks outlined in L3Harris's most recent 10-K.

The first set of risks facing L3Harris pertain to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could result in adverse impacts to the company's supply chain, as well as company culture and operating environment (pages 11-12 of L3Harris's recent 10-K).

While L3Harris has faced little issues in maintaining a reliable and economically feasible supply chain to date, there can be no assurances that this will continue in the future. If L3Harris is unable to secure the necessary supplies for its operations in the future, the company's operating and financial results could potentially be adversely impacted as long as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

The next COVID related risk to L3Harris is that although L3Harris has managed to maintain its winning culture amid the ongoing pandemic, there are again no guarantees that this will continue in the future, especially considering that a significant portion of the company's employees are working remotely, and that there has been no other time in the company's history when this has been the case.

This also translates into heightened risk from a cybersecurity standpoint, which could unfavorably impact L3Harris's near-term operating and financial results with potential fines/penalties/increased cybersecurity spending, and weigh on the company's long-term operating and financial results due to damage to its reputation as a defense contractor.

Another risk to L3Harris is that while the company has held up quite well despite COVID-19, the company faces occasional uncertainty in terms of government spending on defense-related programs due to the fact that 78% of its 2020 revenues were derived from the U.S. Government (page 12-13 of L3Harris's recent 10-K).

While defense spending is likely to gradually increase over the long term, there may be periods when defense spending growth screeches to a halt as the priorities of the U.S. government shift, which could adversely impact L3Harris's operating results in the near term.

The final risk to L3Harris is that as a defense contractor with an international presence, L3Harris generated 20% of its 2020 revenues from customers based outside the United States (page 15 of L3Harris's recent 10-K).

Not only does this subject L3Harris to the risks of unfavorable currency translation at any given time, but L3Harris also faces a number of risks related to its regulatory and operating environment.

If L3Harris's key markets outside the United States enact new regulations, this would almost certainly require L3Harris to devote significant resources to compliance spending, which could weigh on the company's operating and financial results.

If any of the countries where L3Harris has operations maintain less rigid standards of protecting intellectual property as compared to the United States, L3Harris could be negatively impacted.

Despite the fact that I have covered several key risks associated with an investment in L3Harris, I will remind readers that the above shouldn't be viewed as an exhaustive discussion of L3Harris's risk profile. For a more comprehensive discussion of L3Harris's risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 11-24 of L3Harris's recent 10-K, as well as my previous article on the stock.

L3Harris Is Firmly Undervalued

Although L3Harris is a best of breed business, it is crucial to the success of a long-term investor to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock, regardless of quality, to reduce the risks of a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower annual total return potential.

Therefore, I'll use two valuation models to estimate the fair value of L3Harris's shares.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first valuation model that I will utilize to arrive at a fair value for L3Harris's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which consists of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend/share. L3Harris's current annualized dividend/share is $4.08.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. While this typically differs from one investor to another, I require 10% annual total returns on my investments because I believe that this is adequate reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long term or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that only require data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set an acceptable annual total return rate, accurately predicting a stock's long-term DGR requires an investor to weigh multiple factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long term), annual earnings growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

Given that there is some room for expansion in L3Harris's payout ratios and it is positioned to deliver upper single-digit annual earnings growth at a minimum over the next decade, I believe that an 8.5% annual dividend growth rate over the long term is a reasonable expectation.

Plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $272.00 a share, which implies that shares of L3Harris are trading at a 24.8% discount to fair value and offer 32.9% upside from the current price of $204.59 a share (as of April 3, 2021).

Image Source: Money Chimp

The second valuation model that I'll use to assign a fair value to L3Harris's shares is the discounted cash flows model or DCF model, which also is comprised of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is the TTM earnings figure, which is $11.60 in non-GAAP EPS in the case of L3Harris.

The second input into the DCF model is growth assumptions, which can significantly alter the fair value of a stock based on whether the assumptions are too optimistic or pessimistic.

Building in a margin of safety for shares of L3Harris, I am estimating that the company will deliver a 5 year annual earnings growth rate at about half of analyst estimates or 6%, as well as a long-term annual earnings growth rate of 4%, which is half of the 8% long-term earnings growth rate that I anticipate for shares of L3Harris.

The final input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is again the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. As illustrated by my inputs into the DCF model above, I require a 10% annual total return rate on my investments.

Factoring the above inputs into the DCF model, I arrive at a fair value of $219.04 a share, which indicates that shares of L3Harris are priced at a 6.6% discount to fair value and offer 7.1% capital appreciation from the current share price.

When I average the two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $245.52 a share, which would mean that shares of L3Harris are trading at a 16.7% discount to fair value and offer 20.0% upside from the current share price.

Summary: L3Harris Is An Attractive Mix Of Growth And Value

L3Harris's 20% dividend increase was quite fitting as this increase marked the 20th consecutive dividend increase (when including its time as the predecessor, Harris Corp), and more importantly, this dividend increase along with the high-20% and low-30% non-GAAP EPS/FCF payout ratios, signals that the company's dividend increase streak is far from over.

When I also take into consideration L3Harris's 2.9% YoY organic revenue growth and 13.1% YoY growth rate in non-GAAP EPS during 2020, as well as L3Harris's forecast for mid single-digit organic revenue growth and high single-digit to low double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth for 2021, I believe that L3Harris is positioned to deliver robust dividend increases for the foreseeable future.

Adding to the case for an investment in L3Harris, is the fact that the stock is trading at a 17% discount to fair value based on my inputs into the DDM and DCF model.

Given that L3Harris is positioned to easily beat my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade in light of its white-hot operating fundamentals, I am upgrading L3Harris from a buy rating to a strong buy rating at this time.