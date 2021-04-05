A Moment Of Hesitation

Grant's Rules for Investing:

Preservation of Capital

Preservation of Capital

Make Money

When a company is under federal investigation for fraud - Sell

When a company gets a "going concern" from its auditors - Sell

You will note, these rules are meant for "investing." These are not rules for casino betting. Consequently, when it becomes apparent that a significant number of market participants are clearly "betting" far more than they are "investing," then a moment for "hesitation" is clearly and absolutely called for by me. I am a long-time player of the "great game," and I am sharing my perspective today with you. Take it or leave it.

Bitcoin, GameStop, Reddit, inflated P/E multiples, our "borrower's paradise" of very cheap money, paying to lend money to sovereign nations for the privilege of doing so and speculating on negative interest rates, manipulated stock tips in hosts of social media websites... and the list continues on unabated. It is my opinion that gambling has become quite prevalent in the markets now, and when this occurs, which I have seen before, it is a time to stop, look, listen, think and "hesitate."

In the past, there have been times of "irrational exuberance." To be perfectly honest, it is my opinion that we are in such a time once again, and perhaps in a multiplied moment of it. The casino doors are wide open, in my view, which is why I am providing a note of caution today.

"Irrational exuberance is the psychological basis of a speculative bubble. I define a speculative bubble as a situation in which news of price increases spurs investor enthusiasm, which spreads by psychological contagion from person to person, in the process amplifying stories that might justify the price increases, and bringing in a larger and larger class of investors who, despite doubts about the real value of an investment, are drawn to it partly by envy of others' successes and partly through a gamblers' excitement."- Robert J. Shiller

So, grab a cup of coffee - this is not a Grand Marnier moment - print out your portfolio, and sit down quietly and stare at it. The focus is on what makes sense and what does not, with the sub focus being on what made sense and what no longer makes sense. Holding on to your money is a whole lot easier than making new money, and keeping what you have is my call now, as "irrational exuberance" can quickly lead to "rational corrections," and I am not that fond of looking at anyone and saying, "I told you so."

Maybe at the end of the examination of your portfolio you do nothing. Perhaps everything is sane and in order. Even then, you will be happy that you took the time, as you will feel more confident of your current position.

Some of you, however, may find that you have swung too far out on the limb. You may decide that it is a decent time to lock up some profits or take some losses before the profits diminish and the losses widen. "Reflection" is one of the mantras for investing, especially when the markets feel and smell like a smoke-filled casino.

I issue my warning.

