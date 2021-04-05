Photo by South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

Sectors that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic have an asymmetric risk profile that is skewed in favor of the upside now that the US economy is getting ready to open up again. Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) could be a reopening winner and benefit from strongly recovering hotel revenues and occupancy rates as business returns to normal.

In 2020, the tech sector has driven the market higher. In 2021, neglected and pro-cyclical sectors like airlines, cruise liners and hotel management companies could become more favored.

COVID-19 pandemic and Hyatt’s pain

COVID-19 has not been good to a lot of companies, including Hyatt.

Since people were forced to stay at home in many places around the world due to the pandemic, business and leisure trips were cut back in 2020 which dealt a blow to leading US hotel companies that saw their occupancy levels plummet.

The hotel business is pro-cyclical and sees its revenues increase during booms and fall just as quickly during recessions or global pandemics.

Hyatt’s FY 2020’s revenues dropped 59% compared to FY 2019, which is bad, but not quite as bad as the shocking revenue pulverization in the cruise line and airline industries. Hyatt’s per-share loss in FY 2020 totaled $6.93, which was a big swing from a per-share profit of $7.21 in the COVID-19-unaffected FY 2019.

While a comparison to the even worse-affected cruise line industry does nothing to console Hyatt and its shareholders, the unusually sharp pandemic-induced correction last year also creates the potential for recovery gains. It also presents a somewhat asymmetric risk profile for those sectors that have taken the most pain last year.

And one of my top favorites to be a recovery winner is Hyatt.

The industry is set to recover

Hyatt and other hotel management companies lost about half of their revenues last year, if not more, and will continue to report uncompelling results as long as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place. However, once the economy really opens up and restrictions are eased or removed, Hyatt and the hotel sector in general should benefit from returning customers and an upwards correction of occupancy rates.

Hotel occupancy plummeted to a historical low of 24.5% last year, just at the beginning of the pandemic, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, but the sector has started to recover and occupancy rates are rising again.

(Source: American Hotel & Lodging Association)

The AHLA forecasts that occupancy rates will take at least until 2023 to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels and it might even take until 2024 if government restrictions on travel remain in place after 2021. Surely, 2020 has seen the bottom in recovery rates.

(Source: American Hotel & Lodging Association)

But as the economy opens up again, occupancy is almost guaranteed to go up - nothing replaces real human contact, no emails, no social media and no zoom conferences. People need to get and want to get out.

Pent-up demand as it relates to travel is therefore probably underestimated. After a year of being locked down, I can see that a lot of people will jump at the opportunity to get out and catch up with friends and family and go on holidays.

The AHLA essentially confirms this.

(Source: American Hotel & Lodging Association)

As people adapt to a “new” reality of a reopened society and see an accelerating vaccination drive, the fear over COVID-19 infections should eventually subside and travel should recover to levels seen before the pandemic.

Look out for a revenue (RevPar) rebound and increasing occupancy

When travel restrictions were imposed at the onset of the pandemic, Hyatt’s most important hotel performance evaluation metric, the Revenue per available room (RevPAR) has dropped quickly. The RevPar is simply a quotient that divides a hotel's room revenue by the number of available rooms and allows for easier comparison between two different revenue periods.

There are two important conclusions to draw from Hyatt’s RevPAR table below. First, Hyatt’s RevPAR dropped for all of its brands at the same time and at least 55% in FY 2020 compared to the prior year. Second, Hyatt’s RevPAR drop implies a lot of recovery potential as business life after COVID-19 gets resuscitated.

(Source: Hyatt Q4 2020 Presentation)

We should see a noticeable uptick in occupancy rates, RevPAR and average daily rate, ADR, as soon as travel restrictions are lifted and normal business resumes … which in all likelihood will be at some time in 2021. The average daily rate is calculated by dividing hotel room revenue by the number of rooms sold and is another performance number.

Despite a 20% drop in its average daily rate compared to the prior-year period, Hyatt had the highest ADR of around $147 in 2020, keeping its lead over Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) and Marriott International (MAR) even during the pandemic.

(Source: March 2021 IR Presentation)

Average daily rates, occupancy and RevPAR will surely go up and instantly improve Hyatt’s performance numbers once the economy goes up. The probability of more downside in these metrics is virtually zero since the US now vaccinates 3m people a day and a full reopening is just a question of time.

Hyatt’s cost reduction

With revenues breaking away abruptly last year, Hyatt had to restructure its overhead to adjust to temporarily super-low occupancy rates.

Management did follow through and lowered its headcount and other overhead costs which resulted in an estimated cost reduction of $84 million or 25% compared to FY 2019.

While cost reductions won’t solve the problem of missing customers, they are a necessary evil and should pay off for Hyatt until the sector transitions out of the lockdown period.

(Source: March 2021 IR Presentation)

Turnaround potential

Hyatt has the potential to regrow revenues and profits to its pre-COVID-19 numbers and even though Hyatt’s valuation has started to recover, the risk profile remains skewed to the upside.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Earnings estimates are low and leave room for upward revisions as the business shows real progress.

Hyatt's estimates are still negative but should turn positive as the economy reopens and the sector outlook improves. Hyatt earned $7 per-share pre-COVID-19, implying a factor of only 12x related to recovered earnings. Hyatt's rivals already sell for more and Hyatt has room to grow, too.

Hyatt could be a reopening winner, but risks remain

New or extended government regulations as they relate to the pandemic, a new COVID-19 wave and a general dislike of some parts of the population to resume travel could hinder Hyatt’s recovery. Hotel and hotel management companies are cyclical and depend on travelers. Any kind of regulation that forbids or limits travel will affect Hyatt’s business detrimentally and could be the cause of poor returns.

Closing thoughts

Though an investment in Hyatt carries risks, the potential upside related to a RevPar and valuation recovery compels me to view the hotel management company as a potential winner as the world moves on from COVID-19. A successful and accelerating vaccine roll-out strongly favors the positive points about the RevPar recovery I made in this article. Travel and business will eventually return to normal and Hyatt could be at the forefront of this recovery.