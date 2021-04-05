2021 Could Be The Year Japan ETF (EWJ) Finally Outperforms S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Photo by CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Average Annualized Total Return

Source: Yahoo Finance

Investors in S&P 500 index funds and exchange traded funds (ETF), like SPDR S&P Trust ETF (SPY), could improve their diversification and potentially boost their portfolio’s return by replacing some of their current investments with iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ), an ETF that focuses on large-cap Japanese equities. This recommendation may seem surprising because Japan has generally been out of favor with foreign investors. This sentiment stems from its extraordinarily poor performance during “The Lost Decade,” which began in 1989 and lasted much longer than 10 years and complicated relationship between the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar. However, the above chart shows EWJ’s total return has been a respectable 7% over the past year. Furthermore, there are reasons to be more bullish on EWJ than SPY.

Corporate earnings in Japan have been stronger than in the U.S.

EWJ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple than SPY despite Japan’s stronger earnings and lower interest rate.

A reversal of the recent rise in the exchange rate for dollars to yen would be a windfall for U.S. investors in EWJ, which does not hedge its currency risk.

Strong Corporate Earnings

Below chart shows that Japanese companies’ earnings have outpaced the earnings of their U.S. counterparts. Corporate earnings in Japan grew at an average annual rate 5% between 2014-2019 compared with 2% growth by U.S. corporations.

The U.S. growth rate will seem low to investors in SPY or anyone who focuses on fundamentals of the S&P 500, for two reasons. First, S&P 500 earnings are generally measured in earnings per share (EPS); therefore, this metric improves when companies repurchase shares. Second, companies in the S&P 500 tend to be more successful than U.S. corporations not in the S&P 500. It is reasonable to assume that both of these statements would be true for EWJ’s holdings, which are predominately large-cap stocks.

The pandemic had a more significant, negative impact on corporate earnings in Japan than in the U.S. However, Japan is poised to bounce back strong. According to Thomson Reuters, analysts expect publicly traded companies to report earnings growth of 40% in 2021 compared with 26% for S&P 500.

Earnings Growth

Sources: U.S. Bureau Economic Analysis, FX Empire and S&P

More Attractive Valuation

EWJ represents a better value than SPY. EWJ has a lower P/E ratio. This difference is clearly not a function of weaker earnings growth or higher interest rates in Japan. As explained above, Japanese companies’ earnings have grown faster in recent years, and that trend is expected to continue. The latest data from CNBC.com show 10-year bonds issued by the Japanese government only yield 0.12%, which is much lower than the 1.72% yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries.

P/E Ratio Comparison

Sources: Morningstar and Thomson Reuters

Portfolio Comparison

EWJ should be a better investment than SPY for investors wishing to rotate from an emphasis on stocks that would generate more revenues in a work-from-home environment to industries that will rebound when the world reopens. Both EWJ and SPY invest predominately in large-cap stocks, but there are significant variations by sector. EWJ has a significant concentration in industrials as well as greater exposure to materials and consumer cyclicals. SPY has more of a focus on technology, healthcare and financial services companies. While’s SPY’s portfolio seems more attractive for a work from home economy, EWJ appears better suited to capitalize on reopening the economy.

EWJ’s Holdings

Source: Morningstar

SPY’s Holdings

Source: Morningstar

COVID-19

Government restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 can decimate earnings and negatively impact index ETFs like EWJ and SPY. For example, operating earnings for the S&P 500 declined 49% in 2Q20 from the same period in 2019 due to limitations on dining in restaurants, traveling, and shopping in stores. COVID-19 has taken a less severe toll on Japan as demonstrated by the below chart. Recent activity confirms Japan has much lower exposure. The U.S. reported 131 new cases per 100,000 citizens for the week ended March 29, which is significantly greater than 8 per 100,000 in Japan. Consequently, the U.S. CDC Director warned of impending doom, and President Joe Biden recommended state governments stop reopening plans while Japan is lifting its emergency order.

Total COVID-19 Cases as Percentage of Population

Source: Worldmeter

Potential for Favorable Exchange Rate Movement

EWJ could benefit from a reversal of the recent surge in the U.S. dollar because EWJ doesn’t hedge its currency risk. A decrease in the exchange rate of yen per dollar would cause the dollar value of EWJ’s holdings in Japanese stocks to increase. For example, the current exchange rate is about 110 yen per dollar. Therefore, a 10,000 investment in EWJ is equivalent to owning ¥1,100,000 worth of shares in EWJ’s holdings, which are mostly listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If the exchange rate moved back to its February level of 105 yen per dollar without any movement in the yen-based share prices of EWJ’s holdings, the shares would still be worth ¥1,100,000; however, the investment in EWJ would increase to $10,476.

The dollar is the strongest it has been in the past year. Analysts ascribe the dollar’s strength to traders’ bullishness on the U.S. economy that has led to higher yields on U.S. Treasuries. However, two things could quickly reverse this trend.

Traders become less confident on the U.S. economy either due to a government shutdown to stem COVID-19 or weak corporate earnings. U.S. Treasury yields decline, which could occur after statements by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell or one of the governors of the Federal Reserve.

USD/Yen

Source: CNBC.com

Antithesis – Japan’s Anemic Real GDP Growth

Japan’s historically weak real GDP growth is the chief counterargument to investing in EWJ. The country has never fully recovered from The Lost Decade. In the 1990s, Japan’s main growth engine in the previous decade, exporting automobiles and electronics, was faltering due to intense competition from cheaper labor in other Asian countries. At the same time, Japan’s domestic consumption was suffering from deflation. These two problems plagued Japan for much longer than a decade. Japan’s real GDP growth consistently lagged the U.S. in recent years, and Merrill Lynch expect the U.S. economy to post a stronger recovery in 2021.

Real GDP Growth

Sources: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and International Monetary Fund

Conclusion

Stronger corporate earnings growth and a lower P/E multiple make EWJ more attractive than SPY. Adding EWJ should improve a U.S. focused portfolio’s diversification and return in the next few years. Furthermore, a weakening of the U.S. dollar to its level in February would be a boon for EWJ’s investors. While Japan’s real GDP growth has been lackluster for decades, this concern is largely mitigated by companies’ robust profitability. The majority of EWJ’s major holdings are multinational corporations that generate a substantial portion of revenue and earnings from outside of Japan. Firms like Toyota and Sony have been dealing with anemic real GDP growth for decades; therefore, it should not dissuade investors from capitalizing on EWJ.