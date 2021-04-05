Image: Metalla Royalty Presentation

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) announced on March 26, 2021, its operating and financial results for the seven months ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue for the seven months was $1.31 million in line with expectations, with gold equivalent production of 1,404 GEOs sold at $1,784 per ounce, which we cannot really compare to the last preceding seven months.

The streamer is a very active one, as we can see by the highlights of the last seven months. The company increased the number of royalties and streams held to 68 precious metal assets at the end of 2020.

The company said in the M&A for the seven months ending Dec. 31, 2020:

Acquired a net 1.0% GVR royalty interest on the operating Wharf mine in South Dakota from third parties for total consideration of $1.0 million in cash and 899,201 common shares.

in South Dakota from third parties for total consideration of $1.0 million in cash and 899,201 common shares. Acquired a 2.5% GVR royalty on the northern and southern extensions of Kirkland Lake Gold operating Fosterville mine in Victoria, Australia.

in Victoria, Australia. Acquired a 27.5% PPR royalty on Karora Resources operating Higginsville Gold Operations in Higginsville, Australia, for total consideration of 828,331 common shares.

Acquired a 1.0% NSR on Minera Alamos Inc.’s La Fortuna project (“La Fortuna”) from AGI.

(“La Fortuna”) from AGI. Completed a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Genesis Gold Corp. and Geological Services Inc. Two privately held Utah Corporations, for total consideration of $1.0 million and 401,875 common shares.

Acquired an existing 0.45% NSR royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Amalgamated Kirkland property in its Kirkland Lake project and an existing 0.45% NSR royalty on Kirkland Lake Gold’s North Amalgamated Kirkland property at its Macassa mine from private third parties for total consideration of C$0.7 million in cash.

in its Kirkland Lake project and an existing 0.45% NSR royalty on Kirkland Lake Gold’s North Amalgamated Kirkland property at its Macassa mine from private third parties for total consideration of C$0.7 million in cash. Acquired an existing 0.5% NSR royalty on Barrick Gold Corp.’s Del Carmen project for a total consideration of C$1.6 million in cash;

Acquired an existing 0.75% GVR royalty on Eldorado Gold Corp.’s 2Moz Au Tocantinzinho project located in northern Brazil for a total consideration of $9.0 million in cash.

located in northern Brazil for a total consideration of $9.0 million in cash. Acquired an existing 1%-2% NSR royalty on OZ Minerals 1.7Moz Au CentroGold project located in the State of Maranhão in northern Brazil, from Jaguar Mining for total consideration of $7.0 million in cash.

Note: Metalla Royalty completed a reverse split 1:4, effective December 17, 2019, and the listing of its common shares on the NYSE effective January 8, 2020.

Metalla Royalty significantly outperforms a few comparable streamers on a 1-year basis: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR), Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND), and my two long-term streamers Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). MTA is now up 117% on a one-year basis, even after dropping from a record high in January 2021.

The investment thesis is quite simple. It looks like the stock is a long-term investment opportunity. The company is still in the development stage, which means more risks but presents an appealing profile.

However, as you can see from the chart above, the sector is volatile. I recommend trading short-term your long position by using about 30% of your investment using Technical Analysis. This segment is in the last part of my article.

Financial Snapshot History - The Raw Numbers

Note: The numbers are indicated in $US. The last financial results represent the last seven months of business ending Dec. 31, 2020. I have tried to present the results the most simple I can.

Metalla Royalty 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 7 months ending Dec 2020 Total Revenues in $ Million 1.62 0.95 0.04 0.342 1.31 Net Income in $ Million -0.80 -1.57 -1.01 -1.44 -4.75 EBITDA $ Million 0.02 -0.76 -1.36 -0.87 -2.78 estimated EPS diluted in $/share -0.03 -0.05 -0.03 -0.04 -0.13 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 0.18 -0.25 -0.51 -1.32 -2.58 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.10 0.78 2.22 1.18 4.68 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 0.08 -1.02 -2.73 -2.41 -7.26 Total Cash $ Million 5.55 5.51 3.36 6.41 5.30 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 3.29 3.36 3.29 3.37 3.06 Dividend in $US 0.003 0.003 0.003 0.003 0.003 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 33.89 34.03 34.50 36.21 37.80/44 million on March 26, 2020 Producing assets 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 7 months ending Dec. 2020 Gold in GEOs - - - 252 1,404 Gold equivalent price realized - - - 1,764 1,784

Note: On September 1, 2020, the Company elected to change its presentation currency from the Canadian dollar (“C$” or “CAD”) to the United States dollar (“$” or “USD”).

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details (7 months)

1 - Revenues were $1.31 million for the last 7 months ending Dec. 31, 2020.

The quarterly revenue came in at $1.31 million, with a net income loss of $4.75 million. Revenue derived mainly from NLGM, Higginsville, Wharf, COSE, and Joaquin.

2021 outlook

Primary sources of cash flows from royalties and streams for 2021 are expected to be: Wharf, Higginsville, Joaquin, COSE, and NLGM.

The Company expects 2,200 to 3,200 attributable gold equivalent ounces, in line with 2020. H1 2021 gold equivalent production will be weaker than H2 2021.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of US$7.26 million for the last 7 months ending Dec. 31, 2020.

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

The company is not generating free cash flow. As I said in my preceding article Metalla is in the expansion phase. It is normal to experience negative free cash flow in this situation when spending cash to acquire new assets is high.

During the last seven months ending Dec. 31, 2020, free cash flow was a loss of $7.26 million.

3 - Gold equivalent production details. Total production was 1,404 GEOs.

Metalla Royalty produced 1,404 GEOs during the last seven months of 2020 sold at $1,784 per Geos.

Here again, the company is not giving what we need to compare this GEO production year over year.

4 - Cash and Debt situation Metalla is net debt free which is an excellent financial element.

Cash on hand is $5.34 million, and long-term debt was $5.19 million at the end of December 2020.

The Company’s cash balance as at December 31, 2020 was $5.3 million (May 31, 2020 - $3.6 million) and its working capital was $8.5 million (May 31, 2020 - $2.6 million). As at December 31, 2020, the Company had C$5.0 million outstanding with a conversion price of C$9.90 per share and had C$20.0 million available under the Amended Loan Facility with the conversion price to be determined on the date of any future advances [Press release]

Note: In September 2020, the company announced an at-the-market equity program or ATM of C$20 million until June 1, 2022.

During the seven months ended December 31, 2020, cash provided by the Company’s financing activities was $8.9 million, which was primarily comprised of the drawdown of $3.8 million from the Amended Loan Facility, $2.6 million from the exercise of share purchase warrants and stock options, $2.9 million in proceeds from the ATM, partially offset by $0.2 million of finance charges, and $0.2 million of interest payments.[press release]

The ATM increases the risk of dilution, and I am not particularly a fan of such financing. However, it is often the cheapest way to finance expansion.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

MTA dropped quite significantly since its record high of $13.5 in January 2021. The stock sold off in correlation with the price of gold now barely above $1,700 per ounce.

However, the company is expanding quickly and should increase revenue in the next few years. The presentation said that Metalla had completed more deals than most of its peers since inception, with 22 deals since Sept. 2016.

However, I believe the stock is now trading at a fair range between $8 and $12.

MTA forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $9.25 and support at $8.30.

The short-term strategy is to accumulate between $8 and $8.50 and take profits gradually from $9.25 to $9.60. If the gold price turns bullish again, I think MTA will cross the resistance and reach my sell target at $11.70.

MTA is actually trading at resistance now.

Watch gold and silver like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.