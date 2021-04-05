Factor Tilt Performance: March 2021

Photo by Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The three worst performing factor tilt strategies in 2020 (Value -9%, Low Volatility -1%, Dividend Growth +9%) were the three best performing strategies in March 2021, each up between 6.79% to 7.54%. The best performing factor tilt strategy in 2020 by far - Momentum +29.6% - was the decided laggard in March 2021, down 1.24%. Much of this reversal had to do with the underperformance of Tech, a strategy that Value, Low Volatility, and Dividend Growth tilts are underweight, and a strategy that Momentum has been overweight.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles as depicted through the 20-year returns at the bottom of the table.

Below, I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (BATS:NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from a separate Standard and Poor's index, the S&P Small Cap 600 index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. The two most defensive strategies - Dividend Growth and Low Volatility - were outperformers in March. Value and Size have begun to strongly outpace markets broad markets over the past six to nine months; investors should understand that these strategies tend to come with higher realized volatility.

Discussion of Recent Performance

Dividend Growth was the big winner in March, up 7.5%. As discussed in Friday's article detailing the March returns of the Dividend Aristocrats, the strategy's tech underweight and materials/industrials overweights benefitted performance in March. Of the 65 dividend growth components, 60 produced positive returns in March.

Like Dividend Growth, Low Volatility - up 6.81% - also benefitted from an underweight to Tech, the worst performing S&P 500 sector in March up just 1.7%. Unusual for a month that saw interest rates continue to move higher, the Low Volatility's tilt towards consumer staples was the largest driver of sector outperformance. The last time we saw a rate move this large (+35bp on the 10yr on the month) and the Dividend Aristocrats outperform was June 2013 during the second month of the taper tantrum as the sell-off became more broad-based across risky assets.

Value, up 6.79%, continued its very strong recent run of performance. While the strategy was a laggard during the COVID crash, it has outperformed the S&P 500 meaningfully in the recovery. That trend continued in March. The strategy's massive Financials overweight (42% weight versus 12% in the S&P 500) was the largest driver of outperformance as banks and insurance companies benefitted from the move higher in interest rates. The second biggest sector driver was the Tech underweight (5% weight versus 27% in S&P 500).

Equal-Weighting, up 5.96%, again outperformed the cap-weighted S&P 500. Owning an equal-weighting of the S&P 500 is up 32% versus a 19% gain in the cap-weighted benchmark over the last six months. Much of this outperformance was simply driven by the fact that the trillion market cap club of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet - the largest components of the cap-weighted benchmark - all lagged the broad market by 2-4% on the month.

Quality, which has large overweights to Tech and Healthcare, lagged slightly on the month. The strategy did well in 2020, but has been lagging more recently as the reflationary trade takes hold.

The sharp outperformance for small caps abated, as the Size factor was up only 3.33% on the month. Despite this March underperformance, the strategy has still been the best performer of the past 6 and 12 months, up 55 and 95% respectively.

Momentum was the strategy laggard, losing 1.2% on the month. The strategy saw tremendous outperformance in 2020, up nearly 30%. Some of those drivers of outperformance, the tech overweight, security selection choices in Consumer Discretionary (Tesla (TSLA)), Communications (Facebook (FB)) and Healthcare (Moderna (MRNA)) were all positive drivers in 2020 that reversed in March 2021. The Momentum strategy uses 6 and 12-month price momentum, and we could see the strategy start to tilt more towards the value-flavor sectors that are now outperforming.

Discussion of these factor tilt strategies has tended to revolve around over-and-underweights to Tech, given that sector makes up more than a quarter of the capitalization-weighted benchmark. A continued evolution in market leadership away from the pandemic-leading growth stocks and more towards value hurt Momentum on the month. That strategy will evolve its approach as it rebalances to include more value-focused stocks over time. Given the lagging economic recovery in Europe, it may be interesting to not if Value and Size, big winners over the last six months in the U.S. could become winners in global markets as the economy eventually normalizes abroad.