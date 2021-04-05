For Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) the key question is how the company will fill out its earnings once the demand for its COVID-19 vaccine slows. The consensus outlook for MRNA’s earnings makes the situation clear. Earnings are expected to be high in 2021 but to drop substantially in each successive year through 2024. The stock is trading at a forward P/E of 5.89, which certainly provides some runway for maintaining the price as EPS falls. The case for buying MRNA at current prices rests on the firm having products in clinical trials that fill out the pipeline. The company’s research suggests enormous potential for its mRNA therapeutics and vaccines.

Realized EPS for 2020 and expected EPS for 2021-2024 (Source: eTrade)

Drug development is always fraught with huge uncertainties. The failure of a clinical trial or a hitch in FDA approval can have substantial impacts on the net present value of future earnings and, as a result, share price. MRNA’s price has fluctuated dramatically and frequently over the past 15 months, reflecting the challenges in estimating the earnings stream. At the start of 2020, the stock was trading at about $9 a share. By mid-2020, the shares were around $60. On December 8, 2020, the stock closed at a new high of $169.86, and then rapidly fell to $104.47 on December 31st, followed by a rally to $185.98 on February 8th, 2021. The shares most recently closed at $132.55.

Price history and basic statistics for MRNA (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I have no insight into drug development, so I rely on the opinions of analysts and the market. Particularly for a company with high uncertainty in future earnings, it is of interest to look at prevailing consensus outlooks and the dispersion between them. In this post, I look at the Wall Street analyst consensus outlook and the market-implied outlook for MRNA. The latter is derived from the prices at which options are trading.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

eTrade’s consensus rating is calculated from the views of 12 ranked analysts who have issued opinions in the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the 12-month price target is $167.82, 26.6% above the most recent close.

There is very high dispersion between the analyst outlooks, with the lowest price target 39.65% below the current price and the high price target 56.9% above the current price. Stocks with high dispersion in the analyst price targets tend to exhibit a negative correlation between the consensus prediction and the realized outcomes. In other words, a high consensus price target accompanied by high dispersion between the analyst outlooks tends to predict a price decline.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for MRNA (Source: eTrade)

There are 16 Wall Street analysts included in Seeking Alpha’s consensus outlook. The consensus rating is bullish and the price target is 25% above the most recent close. The high dispersion observed in the spread in target prices in eTrade’s consensus manifests in a wide range of ratings in Seeking Alpha’s analyst sample.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for MRNA (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Market-Implied Outlook

Market-implied outlooks are calculated by analyzing put and call options at a range of strike prices and with the same expiration date. This concept is widely applied in quantitative finance but is less familiar to many individual investors. I have written an overview post that provides more explanation, some examples, and links to financial research papers and an implementation by the Federal Reserve Bank.

I have analyzed options expiring on January 21, 2022 to generate a price return outlook between now and that date, the next 9.57 months. The market implied outlook is expressed as a probability distribution of returns over this period. The standard visualization for probability distributions is to chart return on the horizontal axis (going from most negative on the left side of the chart to most positive on the right) and probability on the vertical axis.

Market-implied price return probabilities for MRNA between now and January 21, 2022 (Source: author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

I typically rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis to make it easier to see the relative probability of negative vs. positive returns of the same magnitude (see the chart below). If this is not clear, please see my overview post for a detailed example.

Market-implied price return probabilities for MRNA between now and January 21, 2022 (Source: author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The market-implied outlook for the next 9.57 months is bearish, with substantially higher probability of negative returns vs. positive returns of the same magnitude for returns in the range +/-70%. The single most-probable price return for this period is -32% (the highest probability on the chart is 32% on the Negative Return curve). The median price return is -10.5% and there is a 57% probability of having a price return less than or equal to zero for over the next 9.57 months.

There is elevated probability for very large positive returns (beyond 70% return on the horizontal axis, the solid blue line is above the dashed red line). The options market is pricing the possibility for extremely good news that drives the stock price up dramatically.

The annualized volatility calculated from this distribution is 63%, which is very high for an individual stock. There is an estimated 1-in-5 chance of having a price return of -43% or worse over the next 9.57 months (the 20th percentile outcome). There is also a 1-in-5 chance of having a price return of 46% or better over this period (the 80th percentile outcome).

Summary

The investor slide deck for 2020 Q4 earnings notes that the company started the year as an early-stage development company with no approved products, but ended 2020 as a commercial product company with substantial revenues. This meteoric pace is reflected in the stock’s 347% gain over the past 12 months, even after a substantial drop from February highs. I have no basis upon which to judge whether the stock is expensive or cheap, given the complexity of the business and opportunities. As such, I am relying on the consensus opinions of others. The consensus of the Wall Street analysts is bullish, with expected price appreciation of 25%-27%. There is, however, high dispersion among the analyst outlooks which raises concerns. As noted earlier, high dispersion in analyst outlooks tends to be associated with a negative correlation between the outlook and the realized outcome. The market-implied outlook for the stock is bearish between now and early 2022, with the single-most probable price return equal to -32%. The expected volatility of the market-implied outlook is very high. Given the contrast between the bullish analyst consensus outlook and the bearish market-implied outlook, my compromise is a neutral rating.