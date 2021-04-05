Dividend Champions For April 2021

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Dividends for Everyone

40 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 8.48% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List will be available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

U.S.DividendChampions_2021-03-31.xlsx

The Dividend Champions universe has increased to 745 companies. The average dividend streak remains at 16.3 years. The average yield has decreased to 2.52% from 2.81% the previous month.

Dividend Increases: American Tower Corp. (AMT), Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS), CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), Citizens Financial Services (OTCPK:CZFS), Dollar General Corp. (DG), Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS), Farmers Bankshares Inc. (OTCPK:FBVA), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI), General Dynamics (GD), Globe Life Inc (GL), Horizon Bancorp (HBNC), Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS), Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN), Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC), Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC), Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR), Independent Bancorp MA (INDB), Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR), Kadant Inc. (KAI), Medifast, Inc. (MED), MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), Realty Income Corp. (O), Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL), Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. (OTCPK:SOMC), SpartanNash Company (SPTN), Sempra Energy (SRE), TriCo Bancshares (TCBK), TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL), TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC), Trinity Bank NA (OTCPK:TYBT), UDR Inc. (UDR), WD-40 Company (WDFC), Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR), W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Additions to Challengers: Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF), National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)

Promotions:

Farmers Bankshares Inc. (OTCPK:FBVA), Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI), Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL), Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. (OTCPK:SOMC), and Trinity Bank NA (OTCPK:TYBT) have been promoted to Contender.

Deletions:

Eaton Vance (EV) has been acquired by Morgan Stanley (PK).

Aaron’s Inc (AAN) has been removed after its spinoff, renaming to PROG Holdings (PRG), and elimination of its dividend.

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB), Flanigan's Enterprises Inc. (BDL), Popular, Inc. (BPOP), Comerica Inc. (CMA), Camden Property Trust (CPT), Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC), Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG), Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) (OTCPK:EXSR), First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB), National Health Investors (NHI), Insperity Inc. (NSP), PPL Corp. (PPL), Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF), Sony Corp. (SNE), Synovus Financial (SNV), TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL), Tootsie Roll Industries (TR), United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP), W.T.B. Financial Corp. (OTCPK:WTBFA).

Other:

It has been brought to my attention that there are a number of OTC/Pink Sheet companies missing from the Dividend Champions list. Many of these are microcap banks that are very thinly traded. Given the poor liquidity and already high representation of banks in the list (195 out of 745 companies), my inclination is to not add them to the list at this time due to the large amount of work to cover companies very few people are interested in. But, I also understand the desire for the Dividend Champions list to be as complete as possible.

Since this is a free resource for the community, I’m mentioning this to gauge the interest in coverage of OTC/Pink Sheet companies in the Dividend Champions list. There are currently a few dozen OTC companies on the list (added before I started maintaining it) and these are a very time-consuming part of monthly updates. Out of these, only several have reasonable trading volumes and investor interest. Please comment if you do or do not care about the inclusion of these companies in the list.

Chart of the Month

This graph is a courtesy of Chuck Carnevale and FAST Graphs. As always, it is not intended as a recommendation, but is just one I found interesting. Do your own due diligence.

Just a little run up due to the electric vehicle hype...

How you can help

Errors? Let me know! I don’t have time to manually verify every piece of data presented in this list. If you run across something that is clearly wrong, let me know in the comments or send me a message and I will do my best to get it fixed.

Suggestions? I am always open to your ideas on how the list can be improved.

Spread the word. There may still be people who used to follow David Fish and are unaware that this list is still being produced. Let them know!