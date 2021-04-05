The S&P 500 Hits New Record High On April Fool's Day

Summary

  • With Good Friday, it was a short trading week.
  • The S&P 500 saw a new record high.
  • The index moved back toward the middle of the redzone forecasts range we've been tracking for weeks.

With Good Friday, it was a short trading week, which made the new record high for the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) all the more delightful, because it came on April Fool's Day!

Not that it's particularly surprising, because the index moved back toward the middle of the redzone forecasts range we've been tracking for weeks.

Keeping with the spirit of a short week, we'll keep the analysis light for this edition of the S&P 500 chaos series. We're busy behind the scenes advancing the chart ahead to cover 2021-Q2, which we'll break out next Monday. Until then, here are the headlines that caught our attention from the trading week ending on April 1, 2021.

Monday, March 29, 2021

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Looking for a different take on the news informed and influenced investors during the Good Friday-holiday shortened trading week? Barry Ritholtz provides a succinct summary of the positives and negatives he found in the past week's markets and economics news.

