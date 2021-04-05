The S&P 500 Hits New Record High On April Fool's Day
Summary
- With Good Friday, it was a short trading week.
- The S&P 500 saw a new record high.
- The index moved back toward the middle of the redzone forecasts range we've been tracking for weeks.
With Good Friday, it was a short trading week, which made the new record high for the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) all the more delightful, because it came on April Fool's Day!
Not that it's particularly surprising, because the index moved back toward the middle of the redzone forecasts range we've been tracking for weeks.
Keeping with the spirit of a short week, we'll keep the analysis light for this edition of the S&P 500 chaos series. We're busy behind the scenes advancing the chart ahead to cover 2021-Q2, which we'll break out next Monday. Until then, here are the headlines that caught our attention from the trading week ending on April 1, 2021.
Monday, March 29, 2021
- Fed minions say no rate hike anytime soon and claim they won't keep rates low to keep government borrowing cheap:
- Bigger trouble developing in Brazil as country pays price for substituting welfare for real growth:
- Former BOJ minion thinks more negative rates possible, current BOJ minion wants to keep buying stock funds to boost Japanese market:
- S&P 500 ends a hair lower; hedge fund default concerns hit banks
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions says cash on sidelines key to growth, really excited for post-lockdown growth, want to reform money market funds to keep solvent:
- Bigger trouble developing in Japan:
- Positive recovery signs in South Korea:
- BOJ minion tries to set optimistic expectations:
- Wall Street dips, with technology the biggest drag
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions expect economy to grow with COVID lockdown boot removed from necks of American businesses:
- Bigger trouble developing in Japan, Brazil:
- Positive recovery signs in China, Canada, Mexico:
- ECB minions say no fast recovery in Eurozone:
- Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter
Thursday, April 1, 2021
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions say all inflation A-OK with them in 2021:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- Positive recovery signs elsewhere around world, including Canada and Eurozone:
- EU minions want to borrow, spend more; ECB minion sees inflation, but thinks economy is weak:
- S&P 500 rides Microsoft, Amazon to record close above 4,000
Looking for a different take on the news informed and influenced investors during the Good Friday-holiday shortened trading week? Barry Ritholtz provides a succinct summary of the positives and negatives he found in the past week's markets and economics news.
