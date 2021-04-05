Photo by omersukrugoksu/E+ via Getty Images

In my opinion, the most difficult thing in analysis is to remain objective. And even if you do not own shares of the company you are analyzing, it is still difficult to be unbiased. This is because if you came to the conclusion that a company, for example, is overvalued, and publicly announced this, then it is already difficult for you to objectively judge this company. Because we all always want to be right.

I note something similar in my attitude to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). I have written a series of negative articles about this company in the past. And although I analyzed this company using different tools, I noticed that it became difficult for me to have a positive attitude towards Apple. And so I decided to write a separate article in which I will highlight only the positive aspects of analyzing the fundamental state of Apple's capitalization. So, let's begin.

#1 Consistently Better Than Expectations

First, I must admit that Apple is a company that consistently surprises with the results. So, for three years, the actual quarterly revenue and profit of the company turned out to be higher than analysts' expectations:

Accordingly, after each quarterly reporting, analysts raise their expectations for Apple. For example, here's what it looks like in the current fiscal year:

Therefore, when we say that, according to analysts' average expectations, Apple's revenue will grow by 21% in the next fiscal year, we should assume that the actual result is highly likely to be higher than this figure. This is an important correction that should be taken into account in the analysis.

#2 Price vs. Revenue

Revenue is the main criterion for the size of the company. Therefore, over time, as a rule, a direct relationship is formed between the company's capitalization and the amount of revenue. This is how this relationship looks in the case of Apple:

As you can see, from this point of view, the company is definitely overvalued. But, if we consider a similar dependence only over the past five years, then the situation will change significantly:

In this case, the company's capitalization looks balanced and even retains the upside potential based on analysts' average expectations of Apple's revenue growth in the coming quarters. By the way, remember what I said about expectations in the previous block?

#3 Price vs. Growth

Now let's talk about the rate of growth of Apple's profits.

If we compare the long-term growth rate of the company's EPS and the value of the P/E multiple, then we get a confirmation of the simply insane overvaluation:

But it should be admitted that despite the logic of the presence of a relationship between the P/E multiple and the rate of EPS growth, the given model is not enough qualitative in a statistical context (R^2 = 0.23)

But there is another relationship whose quality is difficult to dispute. This is the relationship between ROE and the P/BV multiple:

In this case, we get a balanced state of the company's price.

But you have to be careful here, since this relationship is strongly affected by the buyback:

#4 Comparative Valuation

You can always find a dozen of multiples pointing to the undervaluation of the company, and the same number of multiples pointing to its overvaluation. Therefore, personally, I tend to trust only those multiples, which in the past allowed for a more or less stable determination of the company's balanced price. And in Apple's case, one such multiple is EV/OpFCF:

In this case, we can also conclude that Apple is balanced with the market.

However, I must admit that I still trust forward multiples more. Simply because, at its core, the market reflects not what is now, but what is expected in the future. But in the case of Apple, I have not yet found suitable forward multiples for comparative valuation.

Bottom Line

In my opinion, I kept my promise and highlighted the main factors that positively characterize Apple's capitalization. But note that they all indicate a balanced state of the company's capitalization, and not an undervalued one. Therefore, even this approach does not allow giving a buy recommendation.