Photo by ratpack223/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The ARK Innovation fund (NYSEARCA:ARKK) remains the flagship offering with an eclectic mix of the firm's top ideas. Instead of a more sector-focused play such as the ARK Fintech Innovation fund (ARKF), with its singular focus on developments in the fintech sector such as blockchain technology and mobile payments to name a few areas of focus. ARKK will incorporate some of the top sectors in ARKF, such as top ARKF holding Square (SQ) as an example. Let's examine the top five holdings of ARKK to get a feel for the top ideas of the firm. The top five ideas comprise 32.94 percent of the fund, as the performance of this group will have an outsized impact on the ETF's performance.

Source: Ark Funds

Tesla

The top holding of ARKK (11.03%) is one of the most innovative companies globally, the electric car disrupter Tesla (TSLA). The ARK team nailed this call, a once in a generation type event as TSLA is poised to disrupt the car industry and hasten the internal combustion engine's demise. The move higher in TSLA in 2020 is the stuff of legends with a meteoric near 6x run higher. The move-in TSLA, combined with the team's foresight in its allocation decision to stick with TSLA as its top holding even before the run, was richly rewarded in 2020. The question facing investors is, the move in TSLA over? In my view, a ton of good news is priced in, and we would be hard-pressed to see another 6x move in a year. The ARK team agrees as they have posted a base case price target on TSLA of 3k in 2025 with a bear case of 1.5k. From my perspective, the bear case is what I will utilize to determine whether to keep or liquidate my TSLA holding. Even at its current price in the $660 range, a move to the bear case over five years is more than a double. Some of TSLA's inherent volatility, in my opinion, is now dampened with its inclusion in the S&P 500 index (SPY) as a top ten holding.

Square

Moving on to its second holding, the ARKK fund is heavily weighted (6.51%) in fintech disrupter Square. SQ is building out a super app in its Cash App platform that aggressively cuts into PayPal's (PYPL) home turf. One of the Cash App's unique attributes is the ability to purchase stocks and Bitcoin, a feature that PYPL only recently began to move into. PYPL is far behind in its adoption of crypto as the app does not allow for the transfer of crypto keys purchased on its app. PYPL custodies the keys in a walled garden style format - a feature I find very limiting. If I want to keep my crypto off the exchange in a cold wallet, I cannot do so with PYPL. SQ's Cash App allows easy transfers without imposing mining fees with daily and weekly limits. SQ is looking to broaden its reach further with the recently announced Tidal music streaming service purchase. The goal here is to give artists another avenue to reach their fans while enabling them to utilize the Cash App ecosystem to facilitate payments. I will not be surprised if this opens up Non-fungible tokens (NFT) to be created and quickly transacted using the Cash app.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (TDOC) is a worthy candidate for the third-largest holding (6.3%). I view TDOC as a significant disrupter in the healthcare space, with its unique platform allowing for the compression of healthcare costs. TDOC allows a patient access to a care provider without leaving their home via an app. The ability to spread the care burden throughout a network of providers spread out throughout the country eases the local demand for care while effectively using idle capacity. The Covid pandemic significantly accelerated the adoption curve of telehealth services as individuals were forced into using it out of necessity. I anticipate demand will continue to grow due to the ease of use and insurance providers offering incentives such as zero or minimal co-payments to utilize the service. The insurance providers are not offering incentives out of the goodness of their tiny hearts. Instead, they view telehealth as a path to reign in provider fees. For a look at what can be expected, see the impact the rise of the GoodRx (GDRX) app has had on the share price of Walgreens (WBA) and CVS Health (CVS) since 2015. Both are significantly down from their highs in a raging bull market. That's called massive underperformance!

Roku

Roku (ROKU) is the fourth-largest holding (5.43%) as the streaming video pioneer continues to make inroads as the death of linear TV continues. ROKU is embarking on an exciting strategy of marketing devices to enable streaming that acts as a magnet to their attempt to build a streaming alternative to the subscription models of Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS). ROKU, in my opinion, correctly surmises that customers will not purchase multiple subscriptions - otherwise, they are, in essence, recreating the dreaded cable bundle. By offering a wide swath of free content with the catch of brief commercial interruptions, ROKU can sell the ad space to pay for the content.

Zillow Group

The real estate pioneer Zillow Group (Z) rounds out the top five with a weighting of 3.67 percent. I am a big fan of Z, as it continues to make inroads in the cost of real estate transactions. Z attempts to disrupt the industry with its Z offers, a quick and painless way to offload your house quickly. In my opinion, as Z offers gains in stature, it will put pressure on commissions forcing them to move lower, a win for consumers.

Source: ARKF

A Couple Points of Contention

I am surprised by the fund's omission of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) from the ARKK fund. GBTC is up over 300% since November as it somewhat mimics the rise of Bitcoin. To the team's credit, GBTC is the second-largest holding of the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), the omission from ARKK has cost the holders some alpha. The second curious move is ARKK's weight in PYPL as it is the 55th largest holding of the fund with 2.78 million in total capital in the idea. PYPL is the third-largest holding in ARKF, yet with the capital allocated to it in ARKK, are they less enthused about the idea? It also makes me wonder why Shopify (SHOP), a top-six holding in ARKF, is nearly equally represented in ARKK. Has PYPL fallen out of favor, or is the team less confident PYPL will hit its 15% annual compounded growth hurdle over the next five years?

Conclusion

I am a big fan of the composition of the ARKK fund as it is geared towards the most disruptive companies in their respective industries. I am a long-term holder of the fund and see no reason to divert funds away from the strategy.