Learning the Ropes

Toward the end of the '90s, I freelanced in the publishing field, writing tourist guides, laying out books, and licensing images from my personal photo archive. At that time my father suggested that I consider making contributions to a supplementary "retirement fund" by paying small, fixed amounts of money each month. It was an excellent idea. That small monthly payment did not impact my current standard of living but made it possible to save money and build a pension "nest egg" almost without realizing it.

When I first started this savings plan, I was not interested in finance and investments; nor did I have much understanding of my investing options. Because I did not have sufficient capital to make a single large investment, I chose instead to contribute a small fixed amount of money in a form that is called PAC (Piano Accumulo Capitale, that is a Capital Accumulation Plan), the Italian equivalent of a dollar cost averaging strategy. After a few years my small, regular contributions to the PAC began to show results, which gave me great satisfaction.

A Risky Bet

That first investment was my only experience with a PAC. Later, when I "discovered" the world of finance, my investment decisions took another path. I began investing in the American financial market, focusing in particular on the world of CEFs. In Italy, it is not possible to set up an automatic investment plan for this type of security, which forced me to take a more active role in managing my investments.

By October 2016, I had built my first portfolio entirely dedicated to CEFs. It consisted of the following twelve funds:

DBL (DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund)

DNP (DNP Select Income Fund)

DSL (DoubleLine Income Solutions)

ECC (Eagle Point Credit Company)

EVV (Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund)

GGM (Guggenheim Credit Allocation)

GOF (Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund)

NHF (originally NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund, now NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund)

PDI (PIMCO Dynamic Income)

PSF (Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund)

PTY (PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities)

VTA (Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund)

That month the world stopped, waiting for the US elections. Hordes of financial pundits predicted disasters in the event of Trump's victory and I too-caught amidst cutting judgments and gloomy forecasts-lightened my wallet while waiting for better times. I did this in part to avoid finding myself out in the cold in the event of a market collapse and in part with the hope of being able to re-enter the market at lower prices and profit on the difference.

Everyone knows how it went. Trump's election scared the markets for only a few days. Wall Street, the dollar, and oil faltered but there were none of feared collapses; quite the contrary. In the days following the election, the stock market reacted promptly, initiating an explosion that extended the bull market already underway by another four years.

Rebuilding Lost Positions

Starting the day after the elections, I quickly began to rebuild my positions in the funds making up my portfolio. This quick start allowed me to take advantage of lower prices caused by the brief general uncertainty of the markets. As part of the rebuilding process, I decided to reduce the total number of funds in my portfolio to eight, completely liquidating some of the CEFs that I had sold in October 2016. I continued to rebuild my positions in the remaining original funds at increasingly higher prices. As a result of the increasing prices, the rebuilding process ended up costing more than I gained when I originally reduced my holdings.

Instead of trying to "time the market" for my purchases, which could have been challenging, I chose to repurchase the remaining funds in my portfolio (and which I considered very satisfactory) immediately - or at least within a few weeks, thus extending my "time in the market." By the beginning of 2017, I had rebuilt my position for each of the remaining funds. I reversed the excess liquidity that resulted from liquidating some funds by increasing my positions in the securities that I had decided to keep. I described the resulting portfolio in my first article for Seeking Alpha, "Building A 10% Income Portfolio," which was published three years ago.

Fortunately, my decision to buy back everything immediately proved to be a winning move. Although this approach was expensive compared with "riding the market" during the same period, my portfolio was immediately able to benefit from the growth that continued during the following years.

Surviving the Pandemic Outbreak

Toward the end of 2019, with the US stock market booming, I attempted to try "timing the market." As I described in my March 2020 article, "Living with Price Swings," I had long believed that the long-running bull market for stocks could be coming to an end. Based on this belief, I decided to reduce and then clear almost all of my positions in the CEFs I owned at that time (except GGM, which was at a loss), taking advantage of the fact that I was abundantly "up." It was a lucky harvest, followed by a short period during which I researched funds for my new Cupolone Income Portfolio (a name inspired by Brunelleschi's "Big Dome") but did not start building it.

Then the pandemic and the March 2020 sell-off hit.

Before that big sell-off, my dream while designing the Cupolone Income Portfolio was to be able to buy back each CEF I had sold off at a level close to the previous carrying price. I certainly did not imagine what was going to happen shortly thereafter and I never would have hoped for it. Between March 9 and March 23 the prices for all of my funds collapsed well below my previous load price. It was not easy to keep control of my nerves; the trading books seemed crazy! My articles, "Buying The Dips" and "Diamonds Are Forever" described the actions I took in those days.

It was while I was rebuilding my portfolio that my wife, Sonia - who is totally lacking in financial experience but who has a strong practical sense - asked me why I did not just buy the quantities that I had set for each CEF, without waiting for further developments, given that the prices were more than advantageous. This question, although naive, hid a kernel of wisdom: if the securities you want to buy have reached the target price you set, then go for it; no thinking about it anymore. Just do it!

As I explained to her, the crux of the matter is that the rule, or at least the mantra of investors, is to enter the market in small steps, spreading one's purchases over time. In Italy anyone who works in the banking sector advises building a position little by little. They advise making small purchases every month over a period of 12, 24 or even more months in order to benefit as much as possible from the ups and downs of the market.

However, bearing in mind that the rising phases of the markets are historically broader and longer than the collapses, this philosophy produces the obvious result of diluting one's purchases over time as prices tend to average upwards rather than downwards. In practice over time the cost to build a position increases; something that has never excited me very much.

As I described in my June 2020 article, "The Butterfly Effect," I was deeply, adamantly convinced that the markets would rebound violently from their lows, due partly to the huge injections of money by central banks and that the worst was already over. Although I didn't buy everything immediately in March 2020, neither did I decide to spread the purchases over 12 or 24 months. I spread my purchases over a few months, occasionally triggered by a decline in price. In many cases, the securities I purchased at discount during the March sell-off (for example, the PIMCO funds) went back to listing at premium. Fortunately, I completed rebuilding the bulk of my portfolio in the spring, so subsequent purchases only marginally raised my load prices.

As a side note, if I had listened to my wife and rebuilt all of my positions with lump sum investments, today I would have a portfolio with a return well above 10%. But who has the courage to buy everything at once? And what if, after buying all the funds, the market continued to decline? I would certainly have been very nervous, despite knowing that I have a high tolerance for losses, knowledge based on experience gained during the various stock market corrections that have occurred since 2008.

Choosing Between Dollar Cost Averaging and Lump Sum Investing

Apart from offering the possibility of gradually building a position on a stock when you have money available, the so called "conventional investment wisdom" suggests that the dollar cost averaging strategy is the best approach to risk management. This strategy is, in fact, ideal if you want to minimize the downside risk of a huge investment, take advantage of the market's intrinsic volatility by averaging the load price of the shares, and avoid regrets if the market collapses after your purchase.

However, there are authoritative schools of thought that question conventional wisdom, suggesting that although the dollar cost averaging strategy helps manage risk, on average it simply reduces returns. On the site www.kitches.com, for example, you can read an interesting study on the subject, in which the author emphasizes that "... even in 'flat' markets, the reality is that dollar cost averaging isn't necessarily a likely return enhancer over time." At the conclusion of the study, the author underlines how, from a practical point of view, the choice depends on personal inclinations. In the study's summary, the author recognizes that "However, because DCA investing is still more likely than not to just give up returns in the long run, it still 'pays' to keep the dollar cost averaging time window 'as short as possible'-in other words, just long enough to minimize the risk of a significant regret scenario."

This is why I still do not regret having spread the construction of my new Cupolone Income Portfolio over a few months, even if this involved purchases at increasing prices as the market situation improved.

Celebrating One Year Later…

Instead of building the positions in my Cupolone Income Portfolio all at once when the market bottomed out in March 2020, I distributed my purchases over the course of the year, starting after the first crash on February 28. Most of my purchases were made between March and April. One year later, I have the following 14 CEFs in my Cupolone Income portfolio.

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (EVT)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (HTD)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income (RNP)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)

Currently, my portfolio has a yield of 9.34% as compared to the 9.32% yield of one month ago. This slight increase is due to the recent addition of some shares of GGM. Because it came from my earlier portfolio, GGM is the only CEF in my portfolio where the load price is higher than the current sell price. In this case, the recent increase in my GGM position allowed me to lower the carrying price, which favorably affected the yield. Let's say that adding to my position was my way of celebrating GGM's return to the ranks of the five-star Morningstar funds… the rating it had a few years ago when I first bought the shares. While it is true that there is always the possibility of a distribution cut, the historical trend of distributions for this fund tells of substantial consistency over the years.

The following table summarizes the performance of each fund as compared to the lowest closes recorded during the March sell-off (in particular on days 18 and 23), after the outbreak of the pandemic. As you can see, the recovery has been amazing, despite rhetoric from "permabears" who continued to deny the evidence and prophesize the imminent apocalypse for months.

(Source: Author, CEFConnect)

Five CEFs in particular, ETO, EVT PDT, RNP and UTF, have showed a spectacular performance, more than doubling their share price from pandemic lows, while the others remain all between +70% an +100% (only exceptions PDI and UTG, around +60%). Of course this does not mean that the economy is traveling at full speed and the problems are all behind us (and even less in Italy). It simply means that all 14 CEFs in my portfolio reacted impetuously from their lowest closes, and they would have been a stellar investment for those who had the courage - and the luck - to buy them all in one fell swoop in March 2020 (like my wife so wisely suggested).

Just think, if a person with a crystal ball had built the positions in the Cupolone Income Portfolio on exactly the day each CEF hit its lowest close, it would be returning a whopping 14.25% today (in addition to the revaluation of the share prices). But those things are only seen on cartoons…

Revisiting the Cupolone Income Portfolio's Performance

The following table shows how my portfolio is performing today.

(Source: Author, Yahoo! Finance)

As you can see, the growth has been consistent across all but one CEF. EVT, RNP, RQI peaked above 30%; ETO and UTF peaked at almost +40%! The only CEF still at a loss is GGM, which because it came from my previous portfolio, has a carrying price that dates back several years.

Although my portfolio does not show the superior performance that could, hypothetically, have been reached if I had purchased all of the funds in March 2020, its performance is certainly more than satisfactory. This is especially true when you add in all the distributions that have been paid out since I purchased them. For me, as an Italian, the decline of the dollar against the euro has obviously decreased the profit margins during 2020, but the balance is still largely positive. However, there has recently been a reversal in the trend.

Flying Not So Far from the Three-Year High

The following table compares the prices of the funds in my portfolio at close of market on April 1, 2021, with the maximum reached by each CEF in the last three years.

(Source: Author, CEFConnect)

Compared to their recorded highs for the past three years, EVT (the strongest), ETO, UTF and RNP are today only mere percentage points below. At the bottom, PDI, UTG, HTD, PDT (the most "suffering") are still 20% or more from their highs.

Pulling the Strings

Charlie Munger likes to say that one of the keys to great investing results is "sitting on your ass," that is, doing nothing the vast majority of the time, but buying aggressively when bargains abound. That said, I remain convinced that the dollar cost averaging strategy is an excellent approach to the markets.

I am by nature - if I can define myself-an "enterprising investor." I'm willing to make the required effort to thoroughly understand my investments. I want to decide for myself how and when to invest, without waiting for some outside system telling me what to do.

Just as a falling stock price seldom fails to arouse my interest, buying a stock when it is rising seldom tempts me. I want to be the one pulling the strings when I make a purchase or a sale and I always want to hold securities that can be liquidated in real time.

That's the only way I know how to convincingly explain my mistakes.