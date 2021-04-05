Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) is the latest closed-end fund to launch from the fixed-income behemoth. It wasted no time and started heading to premium pricing as we have seen on so many other PIMCO funds. However, it still remains the "cheapest" PIMCO multi-sector bond fund there is.

PDO launched in January of 2021. It took us a while to get around to covering the fund due to having limited information available. Now though it seems they have been able to start constructing their portfolio and are providing some information to go off of.

My original idea just based on the name of the fund was that it was going to follow similar to the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) or PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). In that, they would place more of a focus on non-agency MBS, though it appears they are going heavier in high-yield credit. So that leans more in the direction of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) or PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN).

This isn't a terrible thing given the current economic situation. Higher interest rates are expected to come eventually off the back of inflation; investing in high-yield will allow for some shelter from that impact. Typically, high-yield is less interest rate sensitive (i.e. lower duration due to typically shorter maturities.) Though it should be noted that it has a little bit of everything in their portfolio which is about the usual case for the PIMCO funds. So the names just further add to the confusion since they aren't really specific, and that is exactly how they invest - across the broad spectrum of the fixed-income arena.

About The Fund

The fund launched with $2 billion in total assets with an option of over-allotment for an additional ~$235 million.

The fund is designed to provide "current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective." This is pretty standard for the PIMCO funds and most CEFs.

The fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in mortgage-related assets issued by government agencies or other governmental entities or by private originators or issuers. The fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to “emerging market” countries; however, the fund may invest without limitation in short-term investment grade sovereign debt issued by emerging market issuers. The fund may normally invest up to 40% of its total assets in bank loans (including, among others, senior loans, delayed funding loans, covenant-lite obligations, revolving credit facilities and loan participations and assignments). It is expected that the fund normally will have a short to intermediate average portfolio duration (i.e., within a zero to eight year range), although it may be shorter or longer at any time depending on market conditions and other factors.

From the above, we have several takeaways. They mention that 25% of the fund will "normally" be invested in mortgage-related assets issued by government agencies or private issuers. Meaning agency and non-agency MBS could become more focused. However, as of now, that isn't the case as we will explore below. Though, to be fair, they are still probably deploying the capital they just raised since it has been less than 2 months on the market.

After that, it is pretty standard PIMCO operations. For example, PCI has the same wording for holding emerging market investments - though PCI notes that "up to 40%." That is in contrast to PDO with "up to 30%." Additionally, they intend to "normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years." A lower duration is especially favorable in this market climate. This would be due to the expectation that rates should eventually raise in the next few years at some point. Again, going back to the fact that high yield will typically keep duration lower. Whereas the mortgage part of their portfolio, in general, would be longer maturities.

The expense ratio of the fund is 1.93%, which is high but usual for PIMCO. When including leverage expenses this comes to 2.61%. This is still high, but I do suspect this to go even higher.

This is because as of now, the fund isn't nearly as leveraged as we typically see with PIMCO. It isn't unusual for their funds to operate with 40%+ leverage. They set out in their prospectus that the fund will not exceed 50%. This is quite high and we have seen the damages that it can have when we get periods in the market such as March 2020.

I suspect that as opportunities come up the fund will be putting on more leverage to the 40%+ level that is typical.

Limited-Term Twist

An additional twist on PDO is the limited-term structure. This isn't unusual for CEFs to launch in this structure. In fact, it is all I've noticed for the last few years now is that the funds are set to liquidate at some future date potentially.

For PDO, this comes at around the 12th anniversary. This should put it around January 27th, 2033.

At that time, the fund will liquidate and return NAV back to each shareholder. Of course, if the fund is trading at a premium, that would be locking in a loss for current shareholders. Instead, what is more likely to happen is the fund will switch to perpetual.

Similar to many other funds launching, there is a provision spelling out that the board can switch to perpetual after conducting a tender offer. The tender offer would be 100% of the outstanding shares at 100% of NAV. That allows for shareholders to "get out" at NAV if the fund trades at discount levels. Essentially, with new funds launching in this fashion it is a way to keep discount levels in check.

If the fund trades similar to other PIMCO peers - this would most likely be the result. However, I believe it could cause confusion at that time. Or not, as some investors won't even realize that it is a term fund and continue along oblivious.

If after the tender offer there are still at least $200 million in net assets available for the fund, it will be switched to a perpetual fund. All of this can be done without shareholder approval and at the board's discretion.

The Board may, by a Board Action Vote, cause the Fund to conduct a tender offer, as of a date within twelve months preceding the Dissolution Date (as may be extended as described above), to all Common Shareholders to purchase 100% of the then outstanding Common Shares of the Fund at a price equal to the net asset value per Common Share on the expiration date of the tender offer (an “Eligible Tender Offer”). The Board has established that the Fund must have at least $200 million of net assets immediately following the completion of an Eligible Tender Offer to ensure the continued viability of the Fund (the “Dissolution Threshold”).

Portfolio Composition

From the above sector allocations, we can see that they hold just about a little of everything. The largest allocation at this time is to high yield, though there is a meaningful amount of mortgage-related debt - primarily in non-agency MBS. This is consistent with what we see across most PIMCO funds when it comes to holding agency versus non-agency. Non-agency has the opportunity for greater returns - though are riskier.

At this time, we see that regardless it is below their targeted exposure. I suspect that it should increase over time as they find an opportunity to deploy more of their capital.

In emerging market exposure we can see that the duration weighted average % comes up considerably. This is because historically emerging markets are sensitive to U.S. interest rate changes. However, if it is due to inflation driven by economic growth - then that changes the story a bit. This is because emerging markets are typically the beneficiary of a booming U.S. economy.

From the DWE% we can see that high yield is reduced as expected. Investment-grade bonds are sensitive, but at a lower allocation doesn't have too much of a meaningful impact.

The maturity breakdown can be seen above. This lets us know how soon the portfolio might be turning over. It also ties into the effective duration. It doesn't appear that PDO has provided a duration figure for us at this time, though I suspect they will at some point as their other funds include this information.

Lower maturity (i.e. more turnover) in a rising rate environment is a good thing. The 10-year U.S. Treasury has been rising, but rate targets by the Fed haven't yet. They aren't anticipated to for several years either, though that is always subject to change depending on how conditions evolve. This has been what has been driving market volatility as of late. Interest rate fears and inflation fears spooking the market.

From a breakdown of top counties, we see that the U.S. is the top allocation. This is also fairly typical for PIMCO and most CEFs.

Valuation

As all of the PIMCO funds seem to just be a mix of the same things in different allocations, some investors just look for the fund with the most attractive valuation. For PIMCO, that typically just means looking for the fund with the lowest premium. They can perpetually trade at some aggressive premiums for extended periods of time.

That is where PDO is interesting again. The fund made an aggressive run higher in its short history, though it has since come back down a bit from those levels. As of the 3/17/2021 closing, the fund is actually near par with a premium of just 0.35%.

Distribution

The fund has started out with an initial $0.1184 monthly distribution. This could be another reason why the fund is the cheapest valued PIMCO fund. This works out to 7.10%. A reasonable and attractive rate for most income investors. However, for PIMCO you can go to PCI for 9.28%, PKO at 8.68% or PDI at 9.25%. Therefore, the just over 7% distribution rate is likely unappealing for most PIMCO enthusiasts.

That being said, the rates that the others are paying are probably too high. Based on earnings anyway, that does seem to be the case too.

That isn't to say that I expect any of these funds to cut. I anticipate they continue paying these rates for now. I suspect they will for a considerable amount of time; barring any sort of another black swan-type event again.

Conclusion

PDO is the latest offering from a top fixed-income sponsor. The fund is trading at the "cheapest" valuation of the peers. However, this could be due to the fund being new and by the "low" distribution yield they have started out with, though a yield that I suspect is much closer to being covered given the current market conditions.

The fund hasn't ramped up its leverage quite yet. I suspect that they will before too long as they see opportunities come. In that same line of thinking, the portfolio is heavy in high yield at the moment. Though their investment policy is wording that they could be focusing more so on MBS as PCI and PDI have, this hasn't been the result yet, but it is early days and something worth monitoring for now as updates come.

Overall, the fund is quite interesting and it is great to see PIMCO launching another fund. The fund isn't necessarily too different or unique from the other offerings - besides the limited-term structure, though it is great to get another option that is worth considering to exploit valuation differences.