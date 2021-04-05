Photo by geogif/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Timeline: ~10 years

Price Target: $10

Estimated Annual Returns: 25%

Risk Level: Medium

Africa Oil Corporation (OTCPK:AOIFF) is a company we've discussed before. The company's valuation, post the COVID-19 bounce back, seems to be stuck in a holding pattern. In our view, at the company's current market capitalization of almost $450 million, there's a significant amount of opportunity in the company.

Source: Africa Oil Corporation - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation Overview

Africa Oil Corporation is a full cycle E&P with a well distributed portfolio of assets.

Source: Africa Oil Corporation Overview - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation has 85 million barrels of 2P reserves and entitlement production of 34 thousand barrels/day. So far, since the company's initial investments, it has received $200 million. That's almost 40% of its investment. The company has deleveraged 30% of its FY 2020 debt facilities and expects to continue deleveraging with 2-3 near term high impact catalysts.

It's worth highlighting here that the company has incredibly low operating expenditures of just $5.2/barrel. Those operating expenditures support high netback for the company. That'll help the company to drive more significant shareholder returns.

Africa Oil Corporation Value Pillars

Africa Oil Corporation has significant value pillars worth paying attention to for shareholders for the long run.

Source: Africa Oil Corporation Value Pillars - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation's value pillars support its overall business performance. The company's first value pillar is its massive POGBV 50% acquisition which involved several hundred million of cash/parent company debt along with hundreds of millions of debt associated with POGBV. However, the company got a mighty asset in exchange.

Africa Oil Corporation's assets provide entitlement production of 33,900 barrels/day, the company's entire production, and CFFO of $582.5 million, a massive amount net to the company's 50% interest. The assets are incredibly strong and in harvest mode. 2020 capital expenditures $30 million, or ~$3/barrel and operating expenditures were $5.2/barrel.

The company has continued to use its Nigeria performance to repay debt with $370 million in 2020, supported by a strong hedging program as prices dropped. In fact, perhaps in kudos to management, perhaps luck, Africa Oil Corporation is the only oil company I follow not heavily impacted by COVID-19, despite the size of the acquisitions it made.

The company's second pillar of assets is its continued exploration portfolio, include investments in companies equivalent to 30% of the company's market capitalization. The company is continuing to work in Kenya to expand its separate exploration portfolio here, which could help in the 2030s, and it's worth paying close attention to.

Africa Oil Corporation Nigeria

Delving more deeply into some of the company's assets, we can see the company's impressive Nigeria assets.

Source: Africa Oil Corporation Nigeria - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation's 50% stake in POGBV includes 3 of the top 5 producing oil fields in West Africa. Together, these massive fields had 450 thousand barrels/day in aggregate production with incredibly low operating expenditures of $5.2/barrel. The company's assets here are essential to Nigeria and significant capital expenditures have already been spent.

The company's netback here, at current prices, is more than $50/barrel comfortably. From ~26 thousand barrels/day, that's more than $1.25 million in daily profits. This helps highlight the company's strength here.

Africa Oil Corporation Kenya

Another potential source of growth for Africa Oil Corporation is its Kenyan assets.

Source: Africa Oil Corporation Kenya - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation is building up an impressive portfolio of assets in Kenya. The company successfully completed the early oil production system and exported the 1st ever cargo. The company has managed to achieve a license extension, however, with fluctuating oil prices and the enormous capital requirements, it's tough to see whether the company will move forward.

From our point of view, POGBV represents a great place for Africa Oil Corporation to park its cash in the immediate term. However, Kenya represents the place for the company to focus on growth in the 2030s and 2040s. The question is whether the company will have the capital for that by then and choose to use it for that.

Africa Oil Corporation Alternative Projects

Among Africa Oil Corporation's exciting potential is its alternative projects worth paying close attention to.

Source: Africa Oil Corporation Exploration - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation is committed to exploration through direct interests along with its indirect interests. The company's indirect interests are worth 30% of its market capitalization. However, that's less significant than the number of impressive wells the company has. This includes the potential for 2-3 high impact exploration wells in the next 12 months.

Some of the most potentially exciting wells include Guyana and South Africa. Any of these smaller higher risk wells panning out could turn these companies into a multi-bagger, significantly increasing the value of Africa Oil Corporation's stake.

Africa Oil Corporation 2021 Guidance

Africa Oil Corporation's 2021 guidance should help it drive significant shareholder returns.

Source: Africa Oil Corporation 2021 Guidance - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation 2021 guidance highlights the company's potential to drive significant shareholder rewards. The company's WI production is ~26 thousand barrels/day while its economic entitlement production is ~28 thousand barrels/day. The company's cash flow from operations is expected to be ~$375 million with capital investment ~$40-45 million.

The company's corporate budget will remain low at $19 million. The company will be able to repay debt of a staggering $245 million. This shows the company's normal annual cash flow in a market as it pays out its debt. With a nearly $450 million market cap, the company would have a 60% payout ratio.

Africa Oil Corporation originally started with $250 million of corporate debt, with POGBV having full debt of $1.8 billion. Since then, $109 million of corporate debt and $522 million of POGBV debt have been paid down. Debt of $2.050 billion has turned into debt of $1.419 billion. The combined POGBV will be able to pay down $510 million in debt in 2021.

That means the entire debt can be paid down by 2024, after which, AOIFF will offer a 40% yield, not counting the additional cash flow from interest savings on the debt. That'll allow the company to generate incredibly strong shareholder returns in the upcoming years.

Africa Oil Corporation Risk

Africa Oil Corporation's largest risk remains oil prices. The company performed incredibly well in 2020, however, it was lucky enough to have its Nigeria hedges incredibly well timed. However, there's no guarantee that the company will continue to perform as it has been performing, especially from the cash flow perspective, and that's worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corporation has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company's Nigeria asset acquisitions were incredibly well timed and exciting to see and the company has already been able to pay down a lot of the debt. Over the next several years, the company will be able to pay off most of this debt, and then afterwards it'll be a cash flow machine.

The company is continuing to focus on Kenya, however, this is a longer term asset that will be developed likely going into the 2030s. It still has substantial support, however, whether all of that support will pan out as expected remains to be seen. Overall, Africa Oil Corporation is one of our favorite investments for the long run.