The Best Tool For The Job: Common Or Preferred Equity

The other day, the leg on my washing machine broke. My first instinct was to file a warranty claim, where I was told it would be over a week for them to send someone out to repair it. Waiting a week for a repairman to replace a $10 part is not my style. So I decided to fix it myself.

The problem? What was left of the leg was stuck in the threads. I started with the plan of using needle-nose pliers to work it out. A process I knew would be difficult and time-consuming, but possible. Then I remembered I have a tool for this! Sure enough, a convenient bolt extractor that fits perfectly. What would have required a lot of time and patience, took less than 10 seconds to remove the leg. Screw in the new leg and the washer was as good as new.

The point of the story is that things are a lot easier when you use the right tools for the job. It is often possible to achieve a goal in multiple ways, but they all come with trade-offs. I could have claimed my warranty work, which required no physical effort on my part but would have taken a week. I could have used pliers and slowly worked it out, which would have achieved my goal but would have taken a fairly significant portion of my afternoon. Yet the best option was having the right tool for the job, to do it quickly and with minimum effort.

When investing, there is a wide variety of tools that we can use to achieve our goals. While there might be multiple paths to achieve the same result, knowing which tool to use in which circumstances will make it much easier to achieve your goals.

As income investors, common equities and preferred equities are the two most used tools in our belt. Just like a hammer and a screwdriver, they are both essential but are appropriate for different tasks. People often ask me whether the common or the preferred equity in a company is "better". Well, that depends on what job you want it to do.

Today, let's take a look at a few picks that have both common and preferred options. We will explore why we chose one or the other. The point isn't to tell you that one is "better" than the other, but rather to share our thinking, based on our goals and why we decided one was better at achieving our goals than the other.

Example 1: CEQP vs CEQP-

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is a diversified MLP that has a very interesting preferred series: Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units CEQP- (CEQP.PR) which currently yields 9.7%. The common share also carries a high yield of 8.8%.

CEQP common has had a strong recovery from its post-COVID lows of under $3 to $28+. The market panicked, and clearly, it was wrong as CEQP made it through 2020 without cutting their $0.625/quarter distribution.

As an income investment, the common is attractive. After all, it made it through a very tough period without having to cut the distribution like many peers. In fact, CEQP's 2020 results were very strong that investors would have been pleased with during a normal year:

Standing on its own, CEQP looks like a very good prospect for an income portfolio – almost 9% yield, that is comfortably covered, in a sector that is broadly recovering.

Additionally, CEQP recently announced that the company is buying out the general partner, resulting in the retirement of nearly 15% of common units and significantly improving free cash flow. They will transition to a publicly elected board. To add to the good news, CEQP outperformed in Q1 and raised guidance to $600 million EBITDA at the midpoint. Finally, they announced a buyback program for the common and the preferred. CEQP.PR was already a very attractive investment, and this news made it even better!

We highlighted the CEQP.PR preferred shares in a recent article. In addition to the fact that preferred distributions have to be paid in full before common units can receive a penny, CEQP.PR comes with various protections including a penalty rate if the preferred distributions are suspended. These preferred units also "cannot be called", and they have no "par" value. This means that the price is free from the usual constraints and can rise materially above current prices. Buying back shares in the open market is the only way the company can redeem them. In theory, you can buy and hold these preferred forever and keep collecting a +9% yield!

Our primary goal is to have a stable, long-term income. The CEQP common distribution is safe now but is unlikely to rise. The CEQP.PR preferred dividend is even safer and is better protected from future black swans. We can get a similar yield, and since these preferred cannot be called, we can collect dividends for as long as we wish.

Both are interesting investments, but with all of the extra features, the preferred CEQP.PR is easily the best tool to achieve our goals.

Example 2: AGNC vs AGNCP

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is an 8.5% yielding mREIT that invests in "agency" mortgage-backed securities. One of their preferred shares is AGNC Investment Corp. 6.125% Dep Shares Series F Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (AGNCP) which currently yields 6.4%.

These MBS have their principal guaranteed by the agencies – Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. With minimal credit risk, AGNC profits from the shape of the interest rate curve. They are currently benefiting from very low short-term rates where they borrow and rising long-term rates which correlate with the investments they make. In short, AGNC is extremely well-positioned to benefit from a widening yield curve such as what we are seeing today.

Source: CNBC

We are extremely bullish on the common shares in this environment. The Federal Reserve has openly stated that the target rate will be held near zero for several years and that it will allow inflation to run above 2% for a period of time. For AGNC, this is fantastic news, it means that their cost to borrow is going to remain very low, while the yield they receive is going to rise. In other words, they are going to be making more money. We have been buying AGNC with the expectation that its price will continue to rise and that the dividends will be raised as their profits improve.

AGNCP, on the other hand, has a lower yield. There is another wildcard: This is a "fixed to floating" preferred share meaning that in April 2025 the dividend will be changed to a floating rate based on a 3-month LIBOR + 4.67%. Currently, the 3-month LIBOR is only about 0.2%. In other words, if AGNCP were floating today, AGNCP's dividend yield would be below 5% instead of 6.4%.

AGNC is attractive because we believe that interest rates on the short end of the curve will remain very low. AGNCP is less attractive because if rates remain this low by the year 2025, its dividend will be reduced.

Our goal is to have a stable, long-term income. We expect AGNC common to increase its current dividend in the very near future. While AGNCP will possibly see its dividend reduced by April 2025. Therefore, AGNC common is by far the better tool for us.

Example 3: OXLC vs OXLCP

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) is a fund that invests in Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) yields 12.9%. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.25% Term Preferred Series Due 2/28/2027 (OXLCP) is one of its preferred shares and yields 6.4%.

Essentially, CLOs are portfolios of leveraged loans that are "securitized" – broken into several tranches that are then sold to investors. These tranches get paid in a "waterfall" with payments going first to the senior tranches and working their way down the priority list. So when you buy a CLO, you can buy a tranche that is high up in the priority list, or at the bottom. The higher ones being lower risk, but much more expensive. The bottom "equity" tranche has the most potential to gain but also absorbs losses first if a borrower doesn't pay. Most of OXLC's assets fall in the bottom category, which is why it has such a high yield.

We are bullish on OXLC for several reasons. First, the economy is heading to a supercharged recovery, and stimulus plans and related checks are flowing. Importantly, we are confident that the markets have greatly overestimated the risk of credit defaults. The government and Federal Reserve stepped in quickly to ensure the financial system had tons of liquidity. As a result, even distressed borrowers have been able to find new financing and/or getting deferrals or forbearances to manage their cash-flow issues in the middle of the pandemic crisis, before all the stimuli that kicked in recently.

Trailing 12-month default rates of loans in CLOs peaked a little above 4% and have been declining the past several months.

Source: TCW

Being able to collect a double-digit yield, with such low default rates, results in a very profitable investment. This is why OXLC's share price has been on fire and their net asset value continues to climb. We remain very bullish on the continued recovery and are happy to collect such a high yield.

So are we dismissing the preferred? No. We are long OXLCP as well. As a CEF, OXLC has strict leverage limits. If a CEF has any outstanding bonds, the value of these bonds cannot exceed 40% of assets, and its preferred stock, when added to other debt, must be less than its "Net Asset Value" which generally means it can use preferred stock to take leverage up to a maximum of 50%. This ensures that there is a "substantial asset cushion" at all times for the preferred stocks. If the leverage gets too high, the law compels OXLC to reduce this leverage.

Additionally, OXLCP is a "term-preferred stock", meaning that it has a maturity date when the shares "must" be redeemed at par value. In this case, the maturity date is in February 2027. This means that OXLCP provides a very predictable return.

So when it comes to OXLC, we have two options that provide very different jobs in an income-oriented portfolio. OXLC common provides a spice of very high income that comes with more volatility and relies on our macro assessment that defaults will remain low. OXLCP, on the other hand, provides a much more stable yield, and low price volatility. With this preferred stock, we know exactly what we are going to get from the dividend and we know that it will be redeemed at par value no later than February 2027.

We like to balance out our "super high yielders" with other lower-yielding stocks that carry much lower volatility. A position in OXLC that is split 50% to the common and 50% to the preferred would have an average yield of 9.6% – right in our target area. We would benefit from having price upside and possibly a dividend hike in the common stock, while also having the lower price volatility and certain redemption date in the preferred. In fact, owning both will still provide a high level of income with average price volatility!

Conclusion

When considering whether to invest in the common or the preferred, you need to take into account the job, or the goal, you want to achieve. Both are useful tools, but both serve different purposes.

Common shares benefit from having more capital gain potential, and sometimes the potential for dividend increases. However, they are usually more volatile.

Preferred shares on the other hand are more stable and provide more predictable income. They also tend to be less volatile during market crashes, and most pay a higher dividend than their common stock counterparts. Last but not least, they offer more security because preferred stockholders have a higher claim to dividends or asset distribution than common stockholders. Though they can be unique, so it is important to look at the details and then understand what the features like "fixed-to-floating", "convertible", or "term" mean to you.

The most important part of choosing between common and preferred equity is identifying your specific goals and ensuring that the investment you pick helps achieve that goal. In other words, if you want to pick the best tool for the job, you need to first know what the job is!

Most likely, a combination of tools will be the best fit for you to achieve your goals. We have an extensive common equity portfolio where we see a lot of growth potential, paired with over 50 preferred share picks that provide a very steady base of income with less volatility. Pair those together and you can be confident that you have the right tools for the job, no matter what surprises the world throws at you.