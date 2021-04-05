Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), along with CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zscaler (ZS), is one of the most exciting companies in networking/security. Cloudflare and Zscaler are similar in many ways. While Zscaler uses a forward proxy network to secure users and their access to applications, Cloudflare uses a reverse proxy, given its roots in the content delivery networks world (CDN), to deliver network and security services. Similar to Zscaler, it built its network, and its services are delivered through 200+ POPs (Points of Presence). The network and the platform Cloudflare built is distributed globally and provides the company with opportunities that are tied to digital transformation and zero trust architecture. We expect Cloudflare to continue to grow rapidly, and we expect the company to challenge Zscaler in the enterprise, while Zscaler is increasingly focusing on the SMB space. We will not be surprised if Zscaler makes additional acquisitions that will expand its platform to rival some of the offerings from Cloudflare. Cloudflare would need to increase investments in sales headcount that address large enterprise customers. We expect Zscaler and Cloudflare to dominate the network and security services market for many years to come. Since we believe both Cloudflare and Zscaler have formidable platforms, we are not making a call, who is going to win this battle outright. Hence we would be investing in both these names. Like Zscaler and CrowdStrike, Cloudflare is very expensive. Hence investors would need to buy shares opportunistically and should monitor both stocks for any changes in their growth trajectories.

Cloudflare, along with Zscaler, is re-inventing the networking and security businesses. With the advent of hybrid multi-cloud architectures, along with remote work environments and zero-trust security architectures, the traditional legacy security paradigms are not effective anymore. Cloudflare's distributed global cloud platform is designed to deliver network and security services at the Edge and in the cloud while lowering cost and complexity, yet provide reliable and low-latency services. For more detailed analysis on Zscaler, please see our prior work on SA.

Drivers of Growth

Cloudflare revenue growth in 2021 and beyond will be driven by the following:

Increasing TAM due to product/platform expansion - The TAM at the end of 2020 was $72 billion, up from $32 billion at its IPO in September 2019. The TAM is expected to grow to $100 billion by 2024, driven by a slew of new products and services the company expects to launch in the next two to three years. Some of the areas of potential growth include Serverless computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), Cellular 5G, and the adoption of the consumer. The following chart illustrates the TAM expansion.

Source: Company presentation

2. Land and expand model will drive revenue higher - Cloudflare continues to add new customers rapidly and then expand the revenue from them over time. Today 88% of its customers use four or more products, up from 70% at the time of its IPO.

Source: Company presentation

3. Larger initial deal sizes - Many new customers when they buy, especially enterprise customers, buy the products at a higher ASP than at the IPO, given the larger platform now. Dollar Based Net Retention rate remains high - Cloudflare continues to do an amazing job keeping the churn above 90%. On a dollar basis, the net retention rate continues to remain well above 115% for the year.

Source: Company presentation

4. Growth of large customer cohorts - The number of customers with over $100K in ARR has increased by 73% CAGR, $500K+ customers with 86% CAGR, and $1M+ customers with 100% CAGR over the last three years. The following chart illustrates the trend.

Source: Company presentation

5. The company has hired an enterprise sales force to go after larger accounts. The new sales force will drive growth in our view. We believe the sales force is essential to compete against Zscaler. Enterprise customers now represent 46% of revenue, up 41% of revenue in 2019 at the time of its IPO.

Source: Company presentation

6. Teams - Cloudflare for Teams, which competes against Zscaler, is another great opportunity for the company

7. Workers - Cloudflare for Workers, still in early stages, should drive growth in 2021 and beyond, as edge computing takes off with the arrival of 5G

8. Security spending levels - Rash of enterprise hacks will drive elevated security spending in both 2021 and 2022 at a minimum, when compared to other parts of IT.

Valuation

When valuing Cloudflare, we use EV/Sales as the primary valuation metric. EV/Sales makes the comparisons meaningful, given that many of the companies in the peer group are currently in transition to a SaaS/Subscription revenue model or not sufficiently profitable. During acquisitions, one of the primary metrics used to evaluate takeout price remains EV/Sales. EV/Sales makes it easier to compare with historical takeout multiples.

Cloudflare is currently trading at 25.1x EV/C2022 sales, well above our SaaS/Subscription peer group average of 13.8x. The higher multiple can be attributed to the higher growth rate for Cloudflare. Cloudflare is expected to grow 32% in C2022 versus the peer group average of 24%. Similarly, when compared to the High Growth Peer group, the group is trading at 21.3x average and is growing at 30%. The following charts illustrate the valuation of the SaaS and the High Growth peer groups. Needless to say, Cloudflare is simply more expensive than most stocks in the tech industry.

Source: Author based on Refinitive data

Risks to owning Cloudflare

If, for some reason, revenue decelerates below 30%, investors should expect Cloudflare multiple to contract from the current levels. Revenue can be impacted if the competition intensifies, churn increases or dollar-based net revenue retention rates remain below the historical levels. In addition, many investors are pricing in solid enterprise traction. If this fails to materialize, revenue could be impacted.

Public cloud vendors such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are making a concerted push into edge computing. Increasing competition at the Edge could be detrimental to Cloudflare's growth prospect for its Workers product.

The gross margin could be impacted by increasing competition. The public cloud vendors could lower their prices to lock in customers leading to Gross margin compression

Finally, reaching positive operating cash flow later-than-expected or needing additional funding to meet investment needs

What to do with the stock

We are bullish on Cloudflare's fundamentals and believe the company is very hard to beat by any legacy players such as Akamai and Limelight and next-generation players such as Fastly. Cloudflare is beginning to muscle in on Zscaler's business, and we expect many large enterprise customers to find the offering attractive.

Our bullish sentiment is shared by a majority of wall-street analysts. Per Refinitiv data, out of the 14 analysts covering the stock, 12 are a buy, and the remaining are hold rated. The sentiment continues to improve for the stock since its IPO in 2019. The average PT now is $101, and the median is $102.

Source: Refinitive

Cloudflare is currently trading at around $72. Like every hyper growth name, Cloudflare has sold off the last few weeks. YTD, the stock is down 6%, while Nasdaq is up only about 5%, and S&P is up about 7%.

We believe spending levels will remain elevated in C2021 and C2022 due to a rash of security attacks such as SolarWinds and Hafnium Exchange attacks. Solarwinds software was downloaded by over 18,000 enterprises and governmental organizations. Similarly, Hafnium Exchange Hack is estimated to have impacted over 250,000 customers worldwide. Hence, we expect spending levels to remain elevated for the next two years.

Cloudflare, along with Zscaler and CrowdStrike, is disrupting legacy network and security architectures with its cloud-based, SaaS delivery model. The company's freemium model (try and buy) is hard to match for the legacy usage-based models. We expect Cloudflare to sustain growth in 25-35% levels for the next few years, driven by the launch of new security services such as Cloudflare One, Cloudflare for Teams and Workers. We expect enterprises to adopt some of these services and giving companies such as Zscaler real competition over time. Therefore, we would be buying shares opportunistically on dips over time. We believe this is one of those companies in the tech universe that will remain the industry leader for the foreseeable future. Hence we recommend investors stick to the name through thick and thin.